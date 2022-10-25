Hassan leads Bolduc by 3 points in New Hampshire Senate race

Greg Nash Signs for Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) are seen in Manchester, N.H., on Monday, October 10, 2022.

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s (N.H) lead over her Republican opponent, Dan Bolduc, has shrunk from an 11 point margin one month ago to a 3 point margin as of last week, according to an Emerson College poll released Monday.

Bolduc’s support in the New Hampshire Senate race has increased by five percentage points since last month, while Hassan has lost three points since Emerson’s September poll.

Hassan still leads in Monday’s poll with 48 percent support compared to Bolduc’s 45 percent with 4 percent of voters undecided.

The margin of error of the survey, which collected data from 727 New Hampshire voters, is 3.6 percentage points.

The gender split in New Hampshire’s Senate race is significant: 53 percent of men say that they will vote for Bolduc, compared to 41 percent for Hassan, while 54 percent of women say they support the incumbent compared to 31 percent for her opponent.

“Hassan has the majority and plurality of support of voters under 35 and voters over 65, whereas Bolduc’s support is strongest among voters between 35 and 65, with whom he holds the plurality of support,” said Executive Director of Emerson College Polling Spencer Kimball regarding the results.

A majority, or 58 percent of those surveyed said that they expect Hassan to win reelection, regardless of whom they support for the seat.

About 40 percent of the New Hampshire voters polled said that the economy is the most important issue for them in the upcoming followed by abortion access at 22 percent and threats to democracy at 15 percent.

The Cook Political Report forecasts the race as lean Democrat.