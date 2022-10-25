ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, CT

Clinton, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Clinton.

The East Hampton High School soccer team will have a game with The Morgan School on October 25, 2022, 12:45:00.

East Hampton High School
The Morgan School
October 25, 2022
12:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Hale Ray High School soccer team will have a game with The Morgan School on October 25, 2022, 15:00:00.

Hale Ray High School
The Morgan School
October 25, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

