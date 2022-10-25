ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floods and other emergencies can be extra tough for people with dementia and their carers. Here's how to help

By Louise Horstmanshof, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Health, Southern Cross University, Robert G Lingard, Adjunct Senior Lecturer, Southern Cross University, Sabrina Pit, Honorary Senior Research Fellow at the University of Sydney, Honorary Adjunct Research Fellow, Western Sydney University
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jt679_0ilJim6700
AAP Image/Jason O'Brien

As we write from New South Wales’ Northern Rivers region, other parts of eastern Australia are facing conditions that recall uncomfortable memories from the 2017 floods and those in March this year . Many people are fatigued and still coming to terms with those devastating natural disasters.

We know from previous research people with pre-existing mental health conditions and poorer health are more likely to live in flood zones.

Val , a dementia advocate who has been diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease, knows this all too well.

My house flooded in March and then I spent a week in a local evacuation centre because I could not get home. My house was covered in mud like so many other houses, and we had to throw out a lot of things. Eight months later, drips of disappointment continue. I still think, I’ll go downstairs and get that but no, it has been tossed out.

Extreme weather events are increasing globally and so are the numbers of people living with or expected to develop dementia. Floods are stressful for everybody – especially Australians living with dementia and those who care for them . But planning and preparation can help.

Read more: Getting urgent medicines in a flood zone can be a life or death challenge

Stressful situations

In stressful situations, such as flooding and exposure to other natural disasters, people living with dementia may respond in unexpected ways. This might include disorientation, restlessness, wandering or not being able to recognise people or things.

Symptoms may increase as will the risk of functional decline (a decrease in the daily tasks a person can do independently). All this also adds extra stress for carers.

Dementia Australia gives the following seven tips every carer can use to support people living with dementia:

  • look for simple changes to make home life easier, such as prepared meals or cleaning help
  • allow extra time and space for the person to do things for themselves as much as possible
  • listen without always trying to jump in and problem-solve
  • give the person with dementia extra time to search for words they can’t find immediately
  • make use of clever technology, such as reminder alerts or safety warnings
  • help them plan social activities
  • encourage safe active movement and healthy choices.

These principles apply to preparing for, responding to and recovering from an emergency too.

Be prepared

To simplify the emergency experience for someone living with dementia and engage them in the process, there are several tools to help you prepare for natural disasters. These include the Emergency Preparedness Toolkit for People Living with Dementia or the checklists in Preparing for a Natural Disaster – the Guide to Using RediPlan for Carers of People with Dementia .

Based on our first-hand experiences of working in flood evacuation centres, we know they can be very loud, chaotic and disorienting spaces.

While recognising the practical difficulties of establishing evacuation centres in the middle of a crisis, staff can help provide structural and emotional support for people with dementia and their carers by:

  • identifying people with dementia quickly and assessing their needs. A family member or friend may be able to help
  • providing quiet, calming spaces within evacuation centres to reduce stress
  • prioritising people living with dementia for relocation to safe, stable accommodation rather than remaining for long periods within the unfamiliar centre among unfamiliar faces
  • including a component of dementia awareness training for emergency services providers, including volunteers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TklMz_0ilJim6700
It’s important carers are supported to look after their own health and wellbeing too. AAP Image/Jason O'Brien

Read more: Older people who get lost sometimes sadly lose their lives. But those with dementia are more likely to survive

Stay connected online

People need digital skills to be able to access information and for communication during disasters. Social media is often used for information exchange and disaster warnings. But access can be a barrier for older people.

However, there is increasing evidence digital technologies, such as mobile phones and computers, can prevent social isolation and loneliness in dementia. We found this in our local community as well.

Last year, Dementia Inclusive Ballina ran a digital training program with 50 carers. We found the number of people who had talked to loved ones in the previous four weeks online had doubled after extra training in the use of Zoom, WhatsApp, and other communication tools.

The federal government’s Be Connected program for older Australians is a network of community organisations who support older Australians to improve their digital literacy.

You can help by teaching people living with dementia and their carers how to access natural disaster information and how to connect during a disaster. These skills are an important part of any digital training program for older people.

Have a network of people around you

The caring role can be an all-consuming one. People living with dementia and their carers are at high risk of being socially isolated. That means they can be hard to reach, especially during disasters.

Carers should be identified and supported to look after their own health. Prioritising carers’ health and living environment enables them to continue to look after their loved ones after a disaster.

You can help them by

  • reaching out and asking if you can help. Practical assistance might be cleaning up after the disaster, assisting with shopping, charging phones if there is a power outage, or just lending a helpful ear so carers can debrief
  • following up down the track when post-traumatic stress can surface. Care is crucial to support long-term recovery
  • taking it a step further and creating a dementia-inclusive community with a group of local people.

Dementia Australia has useful resources to make your community dementia inclusive (in Ballina, for example, we draw on research evidence to connect carers and people with dementia in the region) and there’s an International Standard too.

Emergencies like floods are incredibly stressful for everyone. With preparation, online connections and a strong social network they can show the strength of community and caring, especially for people living with dementia, and their carers.

Read more: Floods leave a legacy of mental health problems — and disadvantaged people are often hardest hit

Sabrina Pit is the Grants Coordinator (Ordinary Member) of Dementia Inclusive Ballina Alliance Incorporated in a volunteer capacity. This organisation has charitable status. As a member of Dementia Inclusive Ballina Alliance Incorporated, we have received grant funding to create dementia inclusive communities and support people living with dementia and their carers in the Ballina Shire from: the Northern Rivers Community Fund, Dementia Australia, the Australian Government Be Connected Grants Program, and Australia Post. Sabrina has received funding in the past from the NHMRC. Sabrina is a member of the Australasian Associaton of Gerontology; Chair of Standards Australia National Committee MB027 Ageing Societies; Member of Standards Australia MB009 Human Resources Management; Australian Expert for the International Organisation for Standardisation Technical Committee 314 Ageing Societies and TC260 Human Resources Management. Sabrina declares an interest in work, health, ageing and standardisation practices as part of Work Wiser International.

Louise Horstmanshof is on the steering committee of Dementia Inclusive Ballina Alliance Incorporated. This organisation has charitable status. As a member of Dementia Inclusive Ballina Alliance Incorporated, we have received grant funding to work with people living with dementia and their carers in the Ballina Shire from the Northern Rivers Community Fund and from Dementia Australia

Robert G Lingard is on the steering committee of Dementia Inclusive Ballina Alliance Incorporated (DIBA Inc). This organisation has charitable status. As a member of DIBA Inc, we have received grant funding to work with people living with dementia and their carers in the Ballina Shire from the Northern Rivers Community Fund and from Dementia Australia. Robert has previously been employed as a project officer to support the work of DIBA Inc.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis

It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
Fortune

Getting just five hours of sleep or less a night can raise your risk for multiple conditions, including cancer and diabetes

Prioritizing ample sleep each night matters, and a new study further emphasizes that sacrificing those hours has consequences. In a study published this week in PLOS Journal, researchers at The University of College London used data from the Whitehall II study (a long-term study of British civil servants) to analyze over 7,000 civil servants in the United Kingdom over the course of 25 years, who reported how much they slept at about ages 50, 60 and 70 respectively. The study notes whether the participants developed a chronic condition, or multimorbidity, meaning having two or more of 13 chronic diseases: cancer, diabetes, heart disease, dementia, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, liver disease, arthritis, Parkinson’s, depression and other mental health disorders.
TheConversationAU

Disempowered, shut off and less able to afford healthy choices – how financial hardship is bad for our health

Australia is facing a cost-of-living crisis. Rising costs of rent, fuel, food and power have increased financial stress for many households. While financial pressures are now being felt by a broader section of society, for many Australians, such pressures are constant. The health costs of such socioeconomic disadvantage are startling. A 2021 report found the most disadvantaged 20% of Australians die four to six years earlier than the least disadvantaged. One-fifth of the country’s ill-health would be avoided if everyone enjoyed the same socioeconomic circumstances as the top 20%. Internationally, more equal societies enjoy better overall health. So how does financial hardship...
psychologytoday.com

We Know What Can Restore Sleep

You get most of your slow-wave sleep during the first half of the night. It's more difficult to attain slow-wave sleep as we get older. Hypnosis may enhance slow-wave sleep. By David Spiegel, M.D., with Sarah Sherwood, M.A. We all know sleeping well restores our minds and bodies, but how...
TheConversationAU

Beyond a state of sandbagging: what can we learn from all the floods, here and overseas?

“We are […] sandbagging the state”, New South Wales Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke declared on Saturday. And so we endure the third La Niña season with this waiting-for-the-next-disaster attitude. After heavy rain and repeated floods across Australia’s eastern states over the past three years, it’s worth considering what we have and haven’t learned. A good way to improve flood readiness is to understand how floods work, and then to examine adaptive solutions developed by communities facing similar situations in other countries. Every river behaves differently and responses should site-specific. However, the following approaches may be relevant to local conditions ...
studyfinds.org

1 in 10 older Americans are living with dementia, study reveals

NEW YORK — It’s common, even expected, for older adults to deal with some level of forgetfulness as they grow older. However, researchers from Columbia University report that a troublingly high percentage of older Americans have full-fledged dementia. This project, the first nationally representative study of cognitive impairment...
The Guardian

Young people to be prescribed surfing and dancing by NHS to help anxiety

Young people will take part in surfing, rollerskating and gardening to see whether sport, the arts and outdoor activities can make them less anxious and depressed. NHS mental health trusts will use the activities to help 600 young people on their waiting lists for care as part of a study into whether “social prescribing” helps improve mental wellbeing.
TheConversationAU

This was supposed to be a 'wellbeing budget' – so why does it feel like the arts have been overlooked?

The first Labor federal budget has come down, but the arts are almost nowhere to be seen. According to Arts Minister Tony Burke, the government is waiting for its new cultural policy, to be delivered later this year. Only then will we know if the government is going to take any real action to address the disastrous issues in the arts sector. Given the emphasis in the budget on addressing issues around “wellbeing”, it is worrisome we have longer to wait before issues in the arts are addressed by the Labor government. It took the Coalition government more than seven months...
TheConversationAU

1 million homes target makes headlines, but can't mask modest ambition of budget's housing plans

Housing took centre stage in Treasurer Jim Chalmers’s first budget this week. Relatively modest but positive steps were made towards tackling Australia’s worsening shortage of affordable social housing, as well as the broader challenge of housing affordability. But parts of the package cast some doubt on the new government’s analysis of the problem and its ambitions to tackle it. The most substantive aspect of budget housing plans was the confirmation of promised funding for 30,000 new social and affordable rental homes over five years via the new Housing Australia Future Fund. This will involve a A$10 billion, debt-funded, equity investment. Resulting...
TheConversationAU

Why has a UN torture prevention subcommittee suspended its visit to Australia?

This week, a United Nations torture prevention subcommittee delegation suspended its visit to Australia. The delegation arrived on October 16 and was due to end its visit on October 27, but suspended the visit prematurely on Sunday October 23. In giving its reasons for the decision, the delegation claimed it had been prevented from visiting several places where people are detained, experienced difficulties in carrying out a full visit at other locations, and was not given all the relevant information and documentation it had requested. Justice Aisha Shujune Muhammad, the head of the four-member delegation, concluded there had been “a clear breach...
TheConversationAU

Chalmers hasn't delivered a wellbeing budget, but it's a step in the right direction

It was billed as Australia’s first wellbeing budget. But, five months into a new government, with so many economic fires to fight, Treasurer Jim Chalmers’ first budget was never going to be that. Instead, he’s taken the first step: to get a sense of what we want for society and measuring how we’re doing. The budget papers refer to this as “measuring what matters”: Indicators that measure broader quality of life factors should be considered in addition to, not instead of, traditional macroeconomic measures. When policy processes consider these outcomes, they facilitate more holistic discussions of the type of economy and...
TheConversationAU

NDIS plans rely on algorithms to judge need – the upcoming review should change that

NDIS Minister Bill Shorten has announced a review of the National Disability Insurance Scheme, amid claims of a cost blowout, heightened by budget forecasts. The review will look at ways to improve access to and delivery of the NDIS, including its operations and financial sustainability. The announcement follows last year’s failed attempt by the Morrison government to limit scheme spending, using algorithmic tools and processes to scrutinise the cost of funded plans for individual recipients. As a result of pushback by disability advocates, independent assessments of NDIS eligibility, or “roboplanning”, is now officially dead. But algorithmic technologies have already become a central...
GEORGIA STATE
TheConversationAU

Labor's 'sensible' budget leaves Australians short-changed on climate action. Here's where it went wrong

Treasurer Jim Chalmers last night delivered a budget he declared was “solid, sensible and suitable to the times”. But what does a sensible budget look like in a world that is fast running out of time on climate change? Lowy Institute polling this year suggests most Australians believe immediate and substantial action on climate change is eminently sensible. Some 60% agreed global warming was a serious and pressing problem for which “we should begin taking steps now even if this involves significant costs”. A further 29% want mitigation to occur gradually. Chalmers unveiled his budget in a precarious economic environment...
TheConversationAU

Ruapehu's slippery slopes: the uncertain future of snow sports in a climate emergency

With New Zealand’s two major North Island ski fields in financial trouble, the combined impact of COVID-19 on national and international tourism and this year’s very poor snow season has hit hard. But this may be only a sign of things to come as climate change affects snow sports globally. Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL), which runs the Turoa and Whakapapa ski fields, has debts of NZ$40 million and has gone into voluntary administration. Despite calls for government support, Minister of Tourism and Economic and Regional Development Stuart Nash has said there will be no more funding beyond the $15 million in...
TheConversationAU

A green trifecta: how a concrete alternative can cut emissions, resource use and waste

Building materials and construction generate about 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Much of these emissions are due to the environmentally unfriendly process of producing ordinary Portland cement, which is widely used in construction materials such as concrete and mortar. Portland cement production generates about 2.6 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) a year – more than 7% of annual global emissions. Cement emissions have doubled in the past 20 years. And over the next 40 years, construction is expected to double the building floor area worldwide. Read...
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

