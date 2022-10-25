ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Spun

Jim Nantz Announces Big Decision On Broadcasting Future

For decades, Jim Nantz has been the play-by-play announcer for Final Four in the NCAA Tournament. But it appears that run is coming to an end. According to media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the 2023 Final Four will be the final one called by Nantz. Replacing Nantz in 2024 and beyond will be Ian Eagle.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
golfmagic.com

Tom Watson and LeslieAnne Wade end marriage after just three months

Golf legend Tom Watson and LeslieAnne Wade, who announced their engagement in May, have separated just three months after getting married. Watson, 73, won eight majors including five Open Championships during a gliterring Hall of Fame career. He also won two Masters titles and a US Open among 39 career...
Raleigh News & Observer

Jalen Hurts Enlists Jonathan Gannon in Never-Ending Quest to Improve

PHILADELPHIA - Ask Nick Sirianni about Jalen Hurts' ceiling as a player, and the Eagles' coach will not define it but he's certain that the third-year quarterback will reach it. That's a testament to Hurts' now storied work ethic and his "love of ball." Hurts offered another peek into the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers OC Matt Canada Embracing Heat From Critics

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has been underwhelming through seven weeks of the season, and at 2-5 with a gloomy future ahead, offensive coordinator Matt Canada is taking even more heat than usual. The push from fans to fire Canada has grown tremendously over the last two weeks. With...
PITTSBURGH, PA

