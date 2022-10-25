For decades, Jim Nantz has been the play-by-play announcer for Final Four in the NCAA Tournament. But it appears that run is coming to an end. According to media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the 2023 Final Four will be the final one called by Nantz. Replacing Nantz in 2024 and beyond will be Ian Eagle.

