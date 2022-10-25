Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Jim Nantz Announces Big Decision On Broadcasting Future
For decades, Jim Nantz has been the play-by-play announcer for Final Four in the NCAA Tournament. But it appears that run is coming to an end. According to media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the 2023 Final Four will be the final one called by Nantz. Replacing Nantz in 2024 and beyond will be Ian Eagle.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
golfmagic.com
Tom Watson and LeslieAnne Wade end marriage after just three months
Golf legend Tom Watson and LeslieAnne Wade, who announced their engagement in May, have separated just three months after getting married. Watson, 73, won eight majors including five Open Championships during a gliterring Hall of Fame career. He also won two Masters titles and a US Open among 39 career...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jalen Hurts Enlists Jonathan Gannon in Never-Ending Quest to Improve
PHILADELPHIA - Ask Nick Sirianni about Jalen Hurts' ceiling as a player, and the Eagles' coach will not define it but he's certain that the third-year quarterback will reach it. That's a testament to Hurts' now storied work ethic and his "love of ball." Hurts offered another peek into the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers OC Matt Canada Embracing Heat From Critics
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has been underwhelming through seven weeks of the season, and at 2-5 with a gloomy future ahead, offensive coordinator Matt Canada is taking even more heat than usual. The push from fans to fire Canada has grown tremendously over the last two weeks. With...
Raleigh News & Observer
Anderson Silva Believes Experience Gives Him the Edge vs. Jake Paul
Anderson Silva is truly a legend in the world of mixed martial arts. One of the sport’s most dominant athletes in his prime, “The Spider” is a former UFC middleweight champion and a lock to join the promotion’s Hall of Fame in the very near future.
Phil Mickelson vs. Cameron Smith Highlights LIV Golf Team Championship Friday Matches
Captains play head-to-head in LIV Golf's season-ending $50 million team event, which means a duel of two British Open champs.
2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Preview, Odds, Best Bets
The PGA Tour hits Bermuda for the only time during the 2022-23 season for this week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The
CBS Sports
2022 Bermuda Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, golf coverage, radio
The PGA Tour is back in action this week following a dramatic finish in the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Responsible for following up such an ending is the 2022 Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. Typically an alternate-field event, the Bermuda Championship has taken on added importance beginning this season.
