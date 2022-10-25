Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
New Hampshire leader in business, media honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from BIA
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire and WMUR are celebrating a giant in local business and media. Fred Kocher received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire. "I've had the good sense and the privilege of living in New Hampshire much of my life....
thepulseofnh.com
First Lady Jill Biden Returning To New Hampshire This Weekend
First Lady Jill Biden is going to be making a return trip to the Granite State this weekend. She’ll be appearing at an event in Manchester on Saturday with Doctor Tom Sherman, the Democrat who is hoping to defeat Republican Governor Chris Sununu, and Senator Maggie Hassan who is facing a challenge for her seat from GOP nominee Don Bolduc. Biden will also be in Portsmouth where she will campaign for both Hassan and First District Congressman Chris Pappas. The First Lady last visited New Hampshire in July 2021.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire high school senior makes signs reminding drivers of Jessica's Law
BRISTOL, N.H. — One New Hampshire high school senior is on a mission to spread awareness about Jessica’s Law and keep roads safe. At the parking lot of Newfound Regional High School, there’s a sign reminding drivers of Jessica’s Law, which requires drivers to remove all snow and ice from their vehicles before driving.
wamc.org
Candidates for New Hampshire governor debate
During a debate Tuesday, the candidates vying for New Hampshire governor clashed over a number of issues including abortion and election integrity. Republican Chris Sununu is seeking his fourth two-year term. Democratic state Senator Dr. Tom Sherman is serving his second term after spending four years in the House. During...
Where Does New Hampshire Rank in This Safest State Study?
If you live in the Granite State, then you likely know that New Hampshire is a safe state. You can just feel it. With the motto, "live free or die," it turns out that a lot of people prefer the live free option, and safely, too!. For those not living...
manchesterinklink.com
Massachusetts to pay New Hampshire $3.4 million over Merrimack River flood control infrastructure
Concord, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has agreed to pay New Hampshire $3,477,195.30 to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. “New Hampshire will finally be properly compensated for...
Bagel Connoisseurs Claim This Dover, NH, Deli Has the Best of the Best
Growing up in a Jewish household, bagels are basically part of my DNA. My go-to is an everything bagel with veggie cream cheese topped with lox, red onion, and capers. I know what you are thinking: "Dang, girl! Your breath must be kicking after that!" It sure is. But is it worth it? Abso freakin' lutely!
WMUR.com
New Hampshire 1st Congressional District race candidates tout new endorsements
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With just two weeks to go until election day, the 1st Congressional District race is taking center stage with the candidates touting new endorsements. The Manchester Police Patrolman's Association and the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors are endorsing Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt. “There is one person...
laconiadailysun.com
This Is the Best Private High School in New Hampshire
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
Abortion, energy addressed in New Hampshire gubernatorial debate
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu and state Sen. Tom Sherman debated energy policy, abortion and more Tuesday, with the Republican incumbent emphasizing his track record and the Democratic challenger arguing the state has veered off track. Sherman, a physician from Rye, argued that while residents are struggling to afford housing, childcare and electricity […]
WMUR.com
New Hampshire drought conditions continue to improve; just 3% of state considered to be in moderate drought stage
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Just 3% of New Hampshire is considered to be in a drought, a big improvement from where things stood in the summer. The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows about 3.24% of New Hampshire, an area in southern Rockingham County, is still seeing moderate drought conditions.
MISSING: Massachusetts Girl Believed to Possibly Be in New Hampshire or Maine
It's a sentence that I'm sure no parent ever in their life wants to speak. "My child is missing." And unfortunately, that's the exact sentence the Weaver family spoke to the Raynham Police Department in Massachusetts just a week ago. Raynham Police Department on the case. According to the official...
WMUR.com
American Medical Response expands 'Earn While You Learn' program to fill staffing roles
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Local fire and emergency medical crews are hoping that expanding training will help fill their staffing shortages stemming from the pandemic. American Medical Response ambulance service is offering an expansion of its "Earn While You Learn" course. “Our healthcare system has been impacted in so many...
WMUR.com
First Lady Jill Biden to visit New Hampshire on Saturday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — First Lady Jill Biden will pay a visit to the Granite State this weekend. The first lady will first appear at an event with Sen. Maggie Hassan in Manchester and will deliver remarks there, according to the Office of the First Lady. Biden will also deliver...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire inmate indicted on charges related to escape from jail in July
LACONIA, N.H. — An indictment is indicating how prosecutors said an inmate escaped from the Belknap County Jail this summer. >> New Hampshire inmate fled through exterior door, scaled fence to escape, officials say. Peter DiBiaso, 57, was eventually arrested in Corning, New York. He escaped through an unalarmed...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire COVID-19 hospitalizations hover between close numbers over past couple days
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire COVID-19-positive hospitalizations decreased slightly Wednesday, still hovering around 130 people for the past couple of days. There are 131 patients in New Hampshire hospitals who have tested positive for COVID-19, slightly down from 138 people Tuesday. There were also 131 patients who were positive for COVID-19 in hospitals Monday. Of those 131 people, 32 are receiving specific treatment for the virus, the same number as Tuesday.
WMUR.com
Recently retired Portsmouth police K-9, handler receive gift from city council
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A police K-9 is receiving a picture-perfect retirement gift from Portsmouth police. K-9 Axe retired in August after a six-year career serving the city of Portsmouth. Earlier this week, the city council presented Axe and his handler, Officer Stacey, with a canvas of Axe. Congratulations, Axe!
WMUR.com
Leaders gather in Concord to find solutions for homelessness in New Hampshire as winter nears
CONCORD, N.H. — While the cold weather hasn't really hit yet, some homeless shelters around New Hampshire are reporting that they are already full as leaders seek more solutions for the issue. On Tuesday, people looking for answers to homelessness gathered in Concord. From all around the state, many...
WMUR.com
Pappas, Leavitt battle over business issues in NH-01 debate produced by Greater Manchester Chamber
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce hosted a debate for candidates in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas and Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt. Pappas and Leavitt squared off in the Greater Manchester Chamber debate at Saint Anselm College. >> Watch the full debate.
WMUR.com
98-year-old New Hampshire golfer proves there's no age limit to sports
HOPKINTON, N.H. — We all know the expression: "Age is just a number." But some people really prove it. Floyd Severance is proving there's no age limit to hitting the links, and his love for golf helps keep him young. “You gotta have something to do every day,” Severance...
