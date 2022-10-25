ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NH

thepulseofnh.com

First Lady Jill Biden Returning To New Hampshire This Weekend

First Lady Jill Biden is going to be making a return trip to the Granite State this weekend. She’ll be appearing at an event in Manchester on Saturday with Doctor Tom Sherman, the Democrat who is hoping to defeat Republican Governor Chris Sununu, and Senator Maggie Hassan who is facing a challenge for her seat from GOP nominee Don Bolduc. Biden will also be in Portsmouth where she will campaign for both Hassan and First District Congressman Chris Pappas. The First Lady last visited New Hampshire in July 2021.
MANCHESTER, NH
wamc.org

Candidates for New Hampshire governor debate

During a debate Tuesday, the candidates vying for New Hampshire governor clashed over a number of issues including abortion and election integrity. Republican Chris Sununu is seeking his fourth two-year term. Democratic state Senator Dr. Tom Sherman is serving his second term after spending four years in the House. During...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Massachusetts to pay New Hampshire $3.4 million over Merrimack River flood control infrastructure

Concord, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has agreed to pay New Hampshire $3,477,195.30 to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. “New Hampshire will finally be properly compensated for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire 1st Congressional District race candidates tout new endorsements

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With just two weeks to go until election day, the 1st Congressional District race is taking center stage with the candidates touting new endorsements. The Manchester Police Patrolman's Association and the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors are endorsing Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt. “There is one person...
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

This Is the Best Private High School in New Hampshire

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
MyChamplainValley.com

Abortion, energy addressed in New Hampshire gubernatorial debate

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu and state Sen. Tom Sherman debated energy policy, abortion and more Tuesday, with the Republican incumbent emphasizing his track record and the Democratic challenger arguing the state has veered off track. Sherman, a physician from Rye, argued that while residents are struggling to afford housing, childcare and electricity […]
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

First Lady Jill Biden to visit New Hampshire on Saturday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — First Lady Jill Biden will pay a visit to the Granite State this weekend. The first lady will first appear at an event with Sen. Maggie Hassan in Manchester and will deliver remarks there, according to the Office of the First Lady. Biden will also deliver...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire COVID-19 hospitalizations hover between close numbers over past couple days

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire COVID-19-positive hospitalizations decreased slightly Wednesday, still hovering around 130 people for the past couple of days. There are 131 patients in New Hampshire hospitals who have tested positive for COVID-19, slightly down from 138 people Tuesday. There were also 131 patients who were positive for COVID-19 in hospitals Monday. Of those 131 people, 32 are receiving specific treatment for the virus, the same number as Tuesday.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

