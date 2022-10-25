ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Sports Desk: Lobo football enters bye week on 5 game losing streak

By Van Tate
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobos head football coach Danny Gonzales said the bye week couldn’t come at a better time. The Lobos are hoping to have a few key players back from injuries before they have to face Utah State in two weeks. The Lobos are also hoping to stop a five-game losing skid when they return to play.

The Lobos have struggled mightily on offense and, in their last game, made a change at starting quarterback. Sophomore Justin Holaday got his first start in a loss against Fresno State over the weekend. Holaday is hoping to polish up his skills under center during the bye week. He knows where he needs work.

“My decision-making,” said Holaday. “I feel like some decisions, I made in the option game and the passing game, made some mistakes today. I think I really need to work on that. I feel like this bye week could really help me with the coaching and help as a quarterback room help. I think this bye week and the following week can help me improve.”

Despite a loss last Saturday, there was somewhat of a silver lining for a pair of Lobo players. Freshman AJ Haulcy was named Mountain West Freshman of the Week for a second time Monday. The true freshman had 24 tackles and an interception in the Lobos loss to Fresno State. Punter Aaron Rodriguez averaged just over 51 yards per punt in the same game was named one of Ray Guy Award Great 8, given to the best punters of the week in FBS play.

In other sports news, the Spirit Stick Poll is out for the final week of the regular season in football. Los Lunas, Capital, Silver, and Valencia are in the poll. Fans can vote until noon Friday.

UFC fighter and Moriarty high wrestling coach Tim Means is returning to the octagon Saturday. Means is the co-main event in a welterweight fight against Max Griffin. The fight will be at the Apex in Las Vegas. Albuquerque’s Steve Garcia is also fighting in the featherweight division on the same card. Garcia will fight Chase hooper during the preliminary portion of the card.

Lobo women’s soccer goalie Alli Davis is the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week. Davis had a dozen saves while leading the Lobos to a pair of victories which led to the team clinching a spot in the Mountain West Tournament.

For the fourth time in six years, the Houston Astros punched their ticket to the World Series last night. Albuquerque Academy grad Alex Bregman drove in the go-ahead run in a 6-5 victory over the New York Yankees. Game one of the World Series is Friday.

