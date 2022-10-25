Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Small appliances, big savings
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Small appliances like air fryers, slow cookers and pressure cookers can not only save us time in the kitchen but also a lot of electricity. Brad looks at the cost savings compared to the traditional ways of cooking in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES. Also,...
WBAY Green Bay
Girl Scouts are closing Door County, Kaukauna campsites, Green Bay office
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes are closing campsites and offices across Wisconsin, including in our corner of the state. The reason? Fewer and fewer girls are participating in the scouting program each year. The Girl Scouts will be closing three camps in...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay manufacturer donates 1k pounds of food to Paul’s Pantry
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season swiftly approaching, food pantries are looking for donations, and one local manufacturer is making sure no person or pet goes hungry. Carnivore Meat Company, an ultra-premium freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food company, donated nearly 400 cans of food to...
progressivegrocer.com
Hy-Vee's Upcoming Wisconsin Store Touts Green Bay Packers Connection
Hy-Vee’s move into the Dairy State continues. The Iowa-based grocer is unveiling a new store in the town of Ashwaubenon near Green Bay on Nov. 8. The latest Wisconsin Hy-Vee is located at 2395 S. Oneida Street in “Titletown,” not far from the iconic Lambeau Field where the Green Bay Packers play. In fact, Titletown’s public plaza near the stadium has been renamed Hy-Vee Plaza.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Fox11online.com
Health Benefits of Collagen
Erika from Natural Healthy Concepts in Appleton joins Living with Amy to talk about the benefits of collagen supplements and how to use it. Take a look. Natural Healthy Concepts is located at 310 N. Westhill Blvd. in Appleton. Visit their website www.nhc.com or call (920) 968-2350 for more information.
nomadlawyer.org
Oshkosh: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oshkosh, Wisconsin
Places To Visit In Oshkosh, Wisconsin: If you’re planning a visit to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, you’ll be pleased to discover that the city’s waterfront setting is one of its biggest draws. Near Lake Winnebago, the Fox River, and Lake Butte des Morts, this picturesque city offers a variety of waterfront activities.
Third Wisconsin meat company issues recall
A Door County meat processing company is the third Wisconsin-based food producer to issue a recall this month. Door County Custom Meats and Venison Processing in Sturgeon Bay is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a four products, each of which were sold at farmers markets and retail stores. The recalled products include:
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: A father, a son, and a Ford Mustang
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a special connection between a father, a son, and a car. Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander takes us to Kimberly for the story of a Ford Mustang’s journey home. Since he was a child, Bob Meidam has had an obsession with cars....
WBAY Green Bay
Thursday is last call for Coats for Kids
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s last call for Coats for Kids. The last day for donation drop off is Thursday, Oct. 27. Winter is coming and temperatures will be dropping. As you think of getting new coats for the family, think about the children who aren’t so fortunate.
WBAY Green Bay
Pulaski-area man looking for a miracle, needs to find a kidney donor
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) -A Pulaski-area man, married and father of six, is looking for a miracle. After donating a kidney to his sister more than a decade ago, Joe Schmidt now needs a new kidney of his own. For hours each and every night, Joe Schmidt is hooked up to...
wearegreenbay.com
‘I could sense they were scared’: Green Bay crossing guard helps reunite siblings with mother
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The work of crossing guards typically goes unnoticed to the naked eye, but one good samaritan helped three lost siblings reunite with their mother. According to a Green Bay Police Department release, Tony Helminger, a crossing guard employed by Cross Safe, was stationed at Edgewood Drive and Robinson Avenue near Wilder Elementary School on October 20.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh North grad Blake Marquardt gets chance with Wisconsin Herd
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The Bucks G-League team Wisconsin Herd began training camp practices this week and an Oshkosh native is getting a chance to play in his backyard. Oshkosh North grad Blake Marquardt advanced in the local tryout to join the team. He spent the last few years playing...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: A partnership between manufacturers and educators
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday night, the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturers Alliance will hold its 11th annual awards program in Green Bay. Awards will be given for excellence in manufacturing and to the best education partnerships in K-12 schools. It’s a special night for a very important part of our...
WBAY Green Bay
First responders describe daring night-time cliff rescue
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - A daring rescue off a cliff at Peninsula State Park in Door County this weekend saved a woman’s life. She was in stable condition Monday after the difficult task of getting her safely off the cliff. Multiple agencies responded to make this rescue mission...
WBAY Green Bay
Update on Pulaski bonfire explosion victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more and new information about the recoveries of some bonfire explosion victims from the Pulaski area. Some of the teenagers who were transported to Milwaukee are back home while others still need more rehabilitation. But families are celebrating the little things, like walking, eating, and greeting visitors.
WBAY Green Bay
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a popular Door County supper club is heartbroken after a fire heavily damaged his business. As we first reported, the blaze broke out Sunday afternoon at Mr. G’s Supper Club, just south of Jacksonport. Firefighters responded to Mr. G’s on Sunday after a passerby spotted smoke and called 911.
Fox11online.com
Clouds of smoke continue to roll out from Manitowoc structure fire
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Smoke continues to billow out from a building in Manitowoc. The call came in around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday for a structure fire at 102 Revere Drive. Josh Schindler could see the glow of the flames from his work a quarter mile away. "You could see there was...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police provide an update on dog biting incident at Meyer Park
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has updated the incident where a dog bit a juvenile at Meyer Park on Monday, October 17. After investigating, officers determined the dog bite was inflicted by a relative’s dog inside of a private residence, not at Meyer Park.
wearegreenbay.com
Historic park in Brown County to be rebuilt after standing strong for 25 years
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years. Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”
