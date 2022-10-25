CSFD responds to a grass fire at E Pikes Peak Ave and South Academy Blvd

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a small grass fire Monday evening.

CSFD responded to the fire located at East Pikes Peak Avenue and South Academy Boulevard.

Crews reported no structures were threatened when they arrived on the scene.

At 8:25 PM CSFD reported that the 20-foot by 20-foot grass fire had been put out. Due to the fire being 500 ft from the road access at first was difficult.

Crews will remain on the scene for a short time.

There is no word as to what might have caused the fire at this time.

