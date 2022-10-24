ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, CT

Bethel Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting Oct. 25 Includes Public Hearing RBA Realty 70 Stony Hill Rd.

Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Council considers illegal apartment issue

NORWALK, Conn. — Legal prohibitions prevent Planning and Zoning inspectors from cracking down on illegal apartments in many instances, Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin said Thursday. Kleppin spoke to the Common Council Public Safety & General Government Committee in an conversation Chairwoman Jenn McMurrer (D-District C) said she’d...
NORWALK, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington Town Manager Keith Chapman resigns

NEWINGTON – Town Manager Keith Chapman has resigned from his position for personal reasons and will be officially departing Dec. 2. The Town Council accepted his resignation during its regular meeting Tuesday night, also passing a resolution to begin the process of filling the position. “I think you’ve done...
NEWINGTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Wilton to consider a 32-unit development near the library

WILTON — An application has been filed with the town for a proposed 32-unit multifamily development in the heart of downtown. The application for Wilton Lofts was filed by attorney Liz Suchy on behalf of Greenwich Realty Development LLC, the owner of a three-story building at 12 Godfrey Place, located adjacent to the Wilton Library.
WILTON, CT
ctexaminer.com

Public Meeting Tonight at 6 p.m. on Sale of Haig Avenue Building

STAMFORD – Three weeks after Mayor Caroline Simmons withdrew her proposal to sell a historic city building and convert it to housing units, confusion is stirring around a second proposal to sell another historic city building. Some residents of the Springdale neighborhood over the weekend found notes tucked into...
STAMFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

About 1,400 people weigh in on Norwalk's parks master plan

NORWALK — About 1,400 people have participated in the city's process to gain feedback on the Recreation and Parks Department's master plan. A total of around 100 people gathered in-person and online this month to participate in three-hour workshops that included a presentation from the consultants hired to draft the master plan and group exercises to determine goals for the future of the parks.
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Milligan drops opposition to Garden Cinemas demolition

NORWALK, Conn. — Neither side is divulging any information regarding the mediation session held last week in the lawsuit filed by the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency and the City against real estate broker Jason Milligan, under multiple legal entities, and other parties. Milligan, however, said he’s lifted his objection to...
NORWALK, CT
darientimes.com

Gunshots reported in 'densely wooded' area, Milford police say

MILFORD — Local police say they are investigating a report of shots fired. Police said in a Facebook post the shots reportedly occurred between the 900 block of New Haven Avenue and the 200 block of Baxter Lane. They described the area as a “densely wooded” site popular with turkey hunters.
MILFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

District 137 candidates debate in Central Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. — Candidates for the open District 137 State Representative seat met for a debate. Democratic candidate Kadeem Roberts and Republican candidate Luis Estrella seek to win the seat now held by Chris Perone, a Democrat. District 137 is entirely in Norwalk, though under this year’s redistricting its geographic boundaries have shrunk.
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Boat Taking On Water

2022-10-27@2:02pm–#Fairfield CT– Police and firefighters rescued a boat taking on water about a mile offshore near the Penfield Lighthouse. There were four people onboard and they all were wearing life preservers. Radio reports said there were no injuries and the police boat towed the boat back to shore.
FAIRFIELD, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- October 27, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been getting out quite a bit, and it has been a ton of fun in the local salt. Bait has been stacked up everywhere, especially around the tidal rivers, and when those rivers start to dump out on the outgoing, some epic blitzes usually follow. Some of the bigger blitzes that he has ever seen have happened recently, and they are usually loaded with striped bass of all sizes and some big bluefish. The strong late-season false albacore push throughout the sound has intensified this week, and this is now shaping up to be one of the better false albacore seasons we’ve had in recent years. When he’s not chasing false albacore pods, Matt has been scoring some nice tautog to 8 pounds in anywhere from 10 to 25 feet of water. The tautog fishing has been consistent across the area, but if you can work some lesser-known pieces of structure, you have a better shot at keepers.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Transportation Today News

Connecticut DOT demonstrates LED-flashings technology

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently demonstrated the effectiveness of wrong way LED-flashing technology to stop a wrong way driver. For the demonstration, CTDOT closed the off-ramp on Queen Street in Southington. “This year has been by far the deadliest year in recent memory, with 22 wrong way fatalities occurring on the highways,” CTDOT […] The post Connecticut DOT demonstrates LED-flashings technology appeared first on Transportation Today.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
myrye.com

Mature Oak Trees @ Playland Cut Down

More than one dozen mature Oak trees along the main plaza of Rye Playland have been cut down and removed. The trees were cut in the last few weeks since the park ended its 94th season (and the first under the new Standard Amusements contract) in late September. While the...
RYE, NY

