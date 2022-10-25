ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIBW

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $4 million to Topeka foundation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka organization has received a gift from one of the richest people in the world. The Sunflower Foundation announced billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott gave the nonprofit organization a one-time, unrestricted gift of $4 million. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka author holds fireside chat to discuss new book

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka author returned home to promote his new book. Topeka native Amri Johnson held a fireside chat to discuss his new book, “Reconstructing Inclusion: Making DEI Accessible, Actionable, and Sustainable.” He hopes readers get a deeper meaning of diversity that can lead to actionable change.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First, he’s ‘unable to provide evidence about his own […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

NOTO prepares for a sweet Saturday ahead of Halloween

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’ll find all sorts of Halloween events around the community over the next several days. One of them is in the North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District. DeAna Morrison is behind NOTO’s trick or treat event. She visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Election 2022: Shawnee Co. Gage Park .2% Sales Tax Question

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gage Park is considered crown jewel of the Capital City. It’s home to green spaces, a world-class rose garden, an aquatics center, and facilities like the Topeka Zoo and Kansas Children’s Discovery Center. Supporters hope support in the form of a special sales tax...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Halloween Events 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Halloween just around the corner, local organizations have activities for the whole family planned. Wear a light-colored costume or add reflective tape to darker costumes. Make sure you can see well out of any masks. Take a flashlight. Make sure an adult checks treats before...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Events aims to connect seniors with community resources

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As we get older, it can be tougher to navigate all that goes along with an illness or injury - and the recovery process. Topeka Area Continuity of Care aims to help. Hayley Young, TACC board member and PACE Center Administrator at Midland Care, visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss TACC’s upcoming fall Senior Resource Fair.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

United Way, Christmas Bureau helping families in need for holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Way of Greater Topeka is hosting their annual Christmas Bureau to give Shawnee County residents who need some help with gift-giving to have a happier holiday. The Christmas Bureau receives support from the Topeka Housing Authority, Topeka Rescue Mission, Doorstep, Inc. and the community...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Honoring Veterans in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Wreaths Across America (WAA) made their way to Manhattan today as the Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) stopped by on their Kansas tour. Their mobile museum teaches visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes. One of the ambassadors, DeLane Kellogg, said he started this four years ago after his father received his first wreath.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Manhattan to host ‘Clean Slate Day’ for residents eligible to expunge their criminal records

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan residents can have some of their criminal records expunged, but only if they qualify, for eligible residents to have a fresh start. Starting Friday, October 28, Kansans can stop by the Manhattan Public Library, at 629 Poyntz Ave., to have the records cleared in honor of “Clean Slate Day.” Eligible individuals who have a misdemeanor and/or felony criminal records can start off with a clean slate for free. Thanks to the joint effort between the Riley Co. Bar Association and Kansas Legal Services, Inc.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Topeka neighborhood scared, several deer found dead

TOPEKA (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood say they’re scared for their safety after multiple deer were found shot and killed near their homes in Oakland. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating a person shooting, killing and leaving behind deer inside the City of Topeka. For the past few weeks, some […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Pumpkin Run gets people moving in the Halloween spirit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For 10 years, the Topeka South Rotary has staged a Saturday morning stroll - with a dash of Halloween spirit. The annual Pumpkin Run is coming up again Oct. 29. Rotary members Lindsay Freeman and Jim Ramos visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details. The...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Coal spills along Kansas highway after semi rollover

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi truck driver was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after rolling his truck on a highway north of St. Marys. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at K-63 and Jeffrey Rd. around 9:30 a.m. They said the semi truck driver had come from Jeffrey Energy Center and was carrying a load of coal when the rollover accident happened.
SAINT MARYS, KS
WIBW

No. 14 Washburn sweeps Pittsburg State Wednesday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was another day in the office for the Ichabods, as they nab win number 20 on the season, topping Pittsburg State, 3-0. This marks their second sweep in a matter of days, as Washburn swept Newman on Saturday. With the latest sweep of the Gorillas, they have 11 sweeps on the season.
