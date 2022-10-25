Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $4 million to Topeka foundation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka organization has received a gift from one of the richest people in the world. The Sunflower Foundation announced billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott gave the nonprofit organization a one-time, unrestricted gift of $4 million. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s...
WIBW
Topeka Chief of Staff, former Police Chief, announces December retirement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Chief of Staff Bill Cochran will retire in December following more than three decades of service to the Capital City. The City of Topeka’s Chief of Staff, Bill Cochran, announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that he will retire from the City in early December.
WIBW
Topeka author holds fireside chat to discuss new book
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka author returned home to promote his new book. Topeka native Amri Johnson held a fireside chat to discuss his new book, “Reconstructing Inclusion: Making DEI Accessible, Actionable, and Sustainable.” He hopes readers get a deeper meaning of diversity that can lead to actionable change.
Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First, he’s ‘unable to provide evidence about his own […]
WIBW
NOTO prepares for a sweet Saturday ahead of Halloween
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’ll find all sorts of Halloween events around the community over the next several days. One of them is in the North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District. DeAna Morrison is behind NOTO’s trick or treat event. She visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about...
WIBW
Emporia State to focus on diversity, equity, inclusion following 30+ terminations
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State University will now focus on diversity, equity and inclusion following the termination of more than 30 staff members. KVOE reports that after 7% of Emporia State University’s staff received a termination notice, the school plans to focus its reinvestment energies on diversity, equity and inclusion.
WIBW
Lesser reflects on family, future in explaining decision to leave Topeka City Council
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Council member Mike Lesser thought he could announce his decision to leave his District 9 seat, and ride off into the sunset. What he didn’t expect, he said, was how many people would reach out in the days that followed, concerned his decision stemmed from illness or conflict.
KMBC.com
Olathe school closes for the week with around 150 students and multiple staff members sick
OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe School District and health department officials have closed an elementary school in Olathe with an “exceedingly high” number of sick students and staff members. The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment has recommended Clearwater Creek Elementary close immediately for the rest...
Kansas mom had to search for available hospital bed for son who got RSV
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise across the county. El Dorado native Ally Helferich will admit she did not take the threat of RSV seriously. Until Sunday night when her one-year-old son Treyson was sick.
WIBW
Election 2022: Shawnee Co. Gage Park .2% Sales Tax Question
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gage Park is considered crown jewel of the Capital City. It’s home to green spaces, a world-class rose garden, an aquatics center, and facilities like the Topeka Zoo and Kansas Children’s Discovery Center. Supporters hope support in the form of a special sales tax...
WIBW
Halloween Events 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Halloween just around the corner, local organizations have activities for the whole family planned. Wear a light-colored costume or add reflective tape to darker costumes. Make sure you can see well out of any masks. Take a flashlight. Make sure an adult checks treats before...
3 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Kansas that are well-known for their delicious food and impeccable service.
WIBW
Events aims to connect seniors with community resources
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As we get older, it can be tougher to navigate all that goes along with an illness or injury - and the recovery process. Topeka Area Continuity of Care aims to help. Hayley Young, TACC board member and PACE Center Administrator at Midland Care, visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss TACC’s upcoming fall Senior Resource Fair.
WIBW
United Way, Christmas Bureau helping families in need for holidays
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Way of Greater Topeka is hosting their annual Christmas Bureau to give Shawnee County residents who need some help with gift-giving to have a happier holiday. The Christmas Bureau receives support from the Topeka Housing Authority, Topeka Rescue Mission, Doorstep, Inc. and the community...
WIBW
Honoring Veterans in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Wreaths Across America (WAA) made their way to Manhattan today as the Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) stopped by on their Kansas tour. Their mobile museum teaches visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes. One of the ambassadors, DeLane Kellogg, said he started this four years ago after his father received his first wreath.
WIBW
Manhattan to host ‘Clean Slate Day’ for residents eligible to expunge their criminal records
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan residents can have some of their criminal records expunged, but only if they qualify, for eligible residents to have a fresh start. Starting Friday, October 28, Kansans can stop by the Manhattan Public Library, at 629 Poyntz Ave., to have the records cleared in honor of “Clean Slate Day.” Eligible individuals who have a misdemeanor and/or felony criminal records can start off with a clean slate for free. Thanks to the joint effort between the Riley Co. Bar Association and Kansas Legal Services, Inc.
Topeka neighborhood scared, several deer found dead
TOPEKA (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood say they’re scared for their safety after multiple deer were found shot and killed near their homes in Oakland. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating a person shooting, killing and leaving behind deer inside the City of Topeka. For the past few weeks, some […]
WIBW
Pumpkin Run gets people moving in the Halloween spirit
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For 10 years, the Topeka South Rotary has staged a Saturday morning stroll - with a dash of Halloween spirit. The annual Pumpkin Run is coming up again Oct. 29. Rotary members Lindsay Freeman and Jim Ramos visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details. The...
WIBW
Coal spills along Kansas highway after semi rollover
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi truck driver was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after rolling his truck on a highway north of St. Marys. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at K-63 and Jeffrey Rd. around 9:30 a.m. They said the semi truck driver had come from Jeffrey Energy Center and was carrying a load of coal when the rollover accident happened.
WIBW
No. 14 Washburn sweeps Pittsburg State Wednesday night
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was another day in the office for the Ichabods, as they nab win number 20 on the season, topping Pittsburg State, 3-0. This marks their second sweep in a matter of days, as Washburn swept Newman on Saturday. With the latest sweep of the Gorillas, they have 11 sweeps on the season.
Comments / 0