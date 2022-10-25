Lt. Governor Dan Patrick in Corpus Christi

The Texas Lieutenant Governor making a campaign stop in Corpus Christi on Monday as he tries to keep his seat in this midterm election.

Republican Dan Patrick is seeking his third term as Texas Lieutenant Governor.

He says he decided to visit to thank law enforcement.

Patrick's stop was also a part of a bus tour of 130 cities in the state ahead of the midterm election

"Texas is a great place to live, a great place to raise a family, a great place to live the American dream. I'm proud to be the Lieutenant Governor and I hope everyone will vote for me today, tomorrow, or between now and November 8th", said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, (R) Texas.

Dan Patrick is facing two challengers, Democrat Mike Collier and Libertarian Shanna Steele.

