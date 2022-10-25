ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

Meriden, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Meriden.

The East Hartford High School soccer team will have a game with OH Platt High School on October 25, 2022, 12:45:00.

East Hartford High School
OH Platt High School
October 25, 2022
12:45:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Newington High School soccer team will have a game with Francis T Maloney High School on October 25, 2022, 15:00:00.

Newington High School
Francis T Maloney High School
October 25, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

NBC Connecticut

Manchester High School Students Dismissed After E-mail Threat

Manchester High School dismissed students early Thursday after the school received an anonymous email threat. The school was initially placed on lockdown and the principal said seniors who are off campus should remain home. Manchester High School dismissal began at 11:45 a.m., according to a Facebook post from Principal Katelyn...
MANCHESTER, CT
darientimes.com

Gunshots reported in 'densely wooded' area, Milford police say

MILFORD — Local police say they are investigating a report of shots fired. Police said in a Facebook post the shots reportedly occurred between the 900 block of New Haven Avenue and the 200 block of Baxter Lane. They described the area as a “densely wooded” site popular with turkey hunters.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Meriden man arrested following shooting, deadly crash in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A shooting and deadly crash that closed a portion of a busy street in Southington on Thursday morning led to one arrest. Southington police said they arrested 43-year-old Victor R. Perez of Meriden. The victim of in the vehicle was identified as 28-year-old Jose L. Principe...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Potential multi-million-dollar facelift could modernize the XL Center

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There has been a lot of buzz about Hartford’s XL Center needing a sprucing up. Now, talks are underway that could bring a multi-million dollar facelift to the building. “You probably wouldn’t build a building like this today, but we got it,” said Michael Freimuth, executive director of CRDA. “So, we […]
HARTFORD, CT
iheart.com

CT State Police Recruitment Information Session

This Saturday, October 29th from 12:00 - 2:00 pm at the CT State Police Museum in Meriden come to learn about being a CT State Trooper!. Come learn about the job as well as ask questions about being a CT Trooper!. The Connecticut State Police Museum is located at 294...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future. Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut. The farm on Matson Hill announced it was closing earlier this month. Sandi Rose, the...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets

The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Raising Cane’s plans to set up shop in Connecticut

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — For a long time, the iconic chicken-based fast food chain, Raising Cane’s, was a luxury that mostly the southern states could enjoy. But to all of us in Connecticut who love a good, fried chicken sandwich, our time is here. Raising Cane’s has announced its plans to open a new restaurant […]
ENFIELD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Chad Bezio, 42, 31 Haviland St., Bristol, first-degree criminal trespass, violation of protective order. Jesse Rolla Eldred, 34, 66 Woodard Dr., Bristol, breach of peace. Stefano Pollastro, 45, 127 Willis St., Bristol, failure to drive upon right. Oct. 17. Chad Bezio, 42, 31 Haviland St., Bristol, three counts – first-degree...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

2 teens shot in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old was taken to a hospital early Tuesday evening after being shot in Hartford, with another teen arriving at a hospital about two hours later. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the 200 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to Hartford police. The 15-year-old was found […]
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Glastonbury jewelry store selling bracelet to benefit Bristol Police Heroes Fund

BRISTOL – The owners of a Glastonbury jewelry store, Baribault Jewelers, are selling a "Thin Blue Line" bracelet with a blue cord to benefit the Bristol Police Heroes Fund. After Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12, Baribault Jewelers owner Christina Baribault Ortiz said that she is channeling her grief into a fundraiser for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund. The fund will receive 100% of the proceeds from every "Thin Blue Line" bracelet sold.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Fire erupts in Waterbury home on Manhan Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A large fire engulfed a building on Manhan Street in Waterbury on Tuesday night. The flames erupted around 10:30 p.m. The building, a multi-story home, has been completely lost to the blaze. Waterbury emergency crews responded to the scene. Officials have not released any information on who was involved in the […]
WATERBURY, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport Trick or Treat Date and Time Established

For those that have inquired, City Manager Brian Newton announced recently that Trick or Treat in Bridgeport will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the day of Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31. The event will coincide with most, if not all, municipalities in the Harrison County area.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Raising Cane's Is Coming to Connecticut

A popular fast food chain is opening its first location in Connecticut. Raising Cane's, known for their chicken fingers, will be opening its first location in the state in Enfield. Up until now, the closest locations for folks wanting Raising Cane's has been Boston or Pennsylvania. The chain says they...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Connecticut Haunts: Nathan Hale Homestead

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 is taking a look at all things spooky and scary in Connecticut for the final week before Halloween!. FOX 61’s Symphonie Privett explored why things go bump in the night at the Nathan Hale Homestead in Coventry. Visitors to the Connecticut landmark have reported...
CONNECTICUT STATE
