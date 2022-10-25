Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Child shot in Chicago: Stray bullet strikes 7-year-old boy in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 7-year-old boy was struck and critically wounded by a stray bullet in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Wednesday night.At 8:22 p.m., police received multiple calls of shots fired near Rockwell Street and Potomac Avenue, according to Deputy police Chief Ron Pontecore.Police then learned that a boy had been in the bathroom washing his hands in a home in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue when a bullet came through the window and struck him.The boy was shot once in the abdomen and was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was listed in critical...
fox32chicago.com
South Side crime: 15-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Police say the boy was outside in the Chatham neighborhood walking in the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue around 8:42 p.m. when he was shot by people in a white Jeep. The...
fox32chicago.com
Woman fatally shot in head, leg on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Wednesday. Shortly before 5 p.m., police say the female victim was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 82nd Street when shots were fired by an unknown offender. The woman was shot in the...
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot on bike path in Chicago's far north suburbs: police
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon on a bike path in north suburban Waukegan. Around 1:30 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to Washington Street and the Robert McClory Bike Path for a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they located one shooting victim who...
Man killed after shot in the back in Rogers Park shooting, Chicago police say
The victim driving in Rodgers Park when someone in a black Jeep driving southbound fired shots from the vehicle, striking the man in the back, Chicago police said.
15-year-old shot and killed while walking in Grand Crossing
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.Police say the teen was walking in the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue around 8:30 last night, when someone in a white Jeep pulled up and started shooting. He was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries. No one is in custody.
Mother of 13-year-old shot, paralyzed by CPD officer in Austin neighborhood to provide update
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of a 13-year-old boy shot and paralyzed by Chicago police says she will provide an update in the case.Officers shot that boy in the back as he ran from a stolen vehicle in the Austin neighborhood last May.Video of the incident show he was unarmed and had his hands up.His mother, Cierra Corbit, is now suing the city. She claims her son posed no threat to police... and the shooting was unjustified.
Chicago police: 2 critically injured after man shoots woman, himself in Gold Coast apartment complex
Two people were critically injured in a Gold Coast apartment complex Wednesday night after police said a man shot a woman and then himself.
Relatives say Chicago landlord tried multiple times to remove tenant now charged with her murder
As relatives of Frances Walker prepare to lay her to rest, they tell ABC7 Eyewitness News she had tried to remove the tenant accused of her murder many times.
fox32chicago.com
Man shoots woman multiples times before wounding himself in Near North apartment building: police
CHICAGO - Two people are in critical condition after a shooting inside an apartment building on the Near North Side Friday night. Police say a 24-year-old woman was found with gunshot wounds to the torso and buttocks in the hallway of a residential building located at 1000 North La Salle Street around 10 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man walking on West Side wounded in drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood. Around 5:20 p.m., police say the male victim was walking in the 2500 block of South California Boulevard when shots were fired from a red SUV. The victim was shot in the arm...
fox32chicago.com
Maywood man charged with attempted murder in connection to woman stabbed in Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A man from Maywood is facing attempted murder charges after police say he stabbed a woman in Woodlawn last month. Lamont Walker, 39 was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the stabbing of a 42-year-old woman in the 6400 block of South Rhodes Avenue on Sept. 15. Walker...
fox32chicago.com
Family demands answers after ‘loving, feisty, 26-year-old’ is shot and killed on Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood
CHICAGO - Family members are struggling to make sense of how a loving mother of two girls was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Kenwood neighborhood. Dashawnna Threatt, 26, was a passenger in a car when someone opened fire in the 4500 block of...
cwbchicago.com
6 days after getting out of prison for punching a woman and kicking a Chicago cop in the groin, he allegedly punched another woman and kicked another Chicago cop in the groin
Six days after getting out of prison for punching a woman in the face during a robbery attempt downtown — and kicking a Chicago cop in the groin — James Killingsworth on Tuesday allegedly punched a woman in the face on the CTA and kicked another Chicago cop in the groin. But the Illinois Department of Corrections is not revoking his parole.
cwbchicago.com
Police investigating after 2 are found shot in Near North Side apartment building
Chicago police are investigating after a man and woman were found shot inside an apartment building on the Near North Side. CPD said the man’s injuries may have been self-inflicted. Police responded to calls of shots fired on the 8th floor of the apartment building at 1000 North LaSalle...
Armed robbers caught on camera holding up woman in front of West Lawn home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An armed robbery was caught on Ring doorbell camera right in front of a home on the Southwest Side this week.At 1 p.m. Monday, Doorbell video showed a woman unloading her car in front of a West Lawn home, then walking up steps.The woman asked us to hide her identity.Suddenly, two people are seen walking up behind the woman with guns. They demand her purse, and her dad's phone.The robbers got away in a Kia sport-utility vehicle. No one was hurt.The woman told us the robbers tried buying items from a grocery store with her credit card.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 34, shot in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 34-year-old was standing outside around 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 83rd Street when he was shot at by a gunman who fled on foot, police said. The man suffered a gunshot...
Chicago family files federal civil rights lawsuit after teen shot by city cop
CHICAGO - Shot and paralyzed by a Chicago police officer's bullet, a teenager's family continued to demand justice on Wednesday. In May on the city’s West Side, a 13-year-old boy was believed to have been a passenger in a stolen car. When he got out, he was chased by Chicago Police Officer Noah Ball and shot.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with attacking postal worker in Little Village
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with attacking a U.S. Postal worker in Little Village over the weekend. Cesar Ramirez, 44, was arrested on Monday in the 7100 block of South Ashland Avenue, police say. Ramirez was identified by the public after police released surveillance video on Sunday. Police...
Woman in car is surrounded by ATVs and motorcycles, fired upon on Near North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine you're trying to drive home, and you're surrounded by more than a dozen people on ATVs and motorcycles.Then, you back up and hit a motorcycle that is parked in the intersection, and you're met by gunfire.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Wednesday, all that was the reality for one woman in the Sandburg Village on the Near North Side this week. The scene is steps from the Chicago History Museum, the Latin School of Chicago, the Cardinal's Mansion, and Gov. JB Pritzker's Chicago home.The incident happened at 10:11 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Clark...
