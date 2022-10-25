MEDINA, Ohio -- Here’s some of what college students from Medina County are up to:. Lehigh University: Matt Spatny of Medina is among the members of the Class of 2026 representing 44 U.S. states and territories, including Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, and 32 countries and is the largest and among the most diverse classes ever admitted to Lehigh.

MEDINA COUNTY, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO