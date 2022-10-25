ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solon, OH

Cleveland.com

Post-pandemic, Fairview Park City Schools partners with Baldwin Wallace to offer tutoring

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- The lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students continues to find school districts seeking interventions to put them back on track. In the Fairview Park City Schools, Teaching and Learning Director Melanie Wightman said the good news is that internal data reveals that, academically speaking, students didn’t suffer the level of learning loss that has been reported around the nation.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland charter school principal removed after teachers and parents take a stand

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a change in leadership at a Cleveland charter school after teachers called in sick on Oct. 26, forcing classes to be canceled. But, those teachers were present and accounted for, along with a number of parents at Wednesday night’s school board meeting, determined to send a message to the school board that oversees the Lakeshore Intergenerational School on Marcella Road in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Mayfield voters to decide whether mayor’s salary should be increased, elected officials should get annual cost-of-living increases

MAYFIELD, Ohio -- Mayfield voters are being asked this election season, via Issues 64 and 65, whether the salary for the position of mayor should be increased from $26,000 annually, to $50,000 per year, and if all elected officials should get an annual cost-of-living increase of 2.5 percent, beginning in January, 2024.
MAYFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina County college students enroll, show skills, earn honors

MEDINA, Ohio -- Here’s some of what college students from Medina County are up to:. Lehigh University: Matt Spatny of Medina is among the members of the Class of 2026 representing 44 U.S. states and territories, including Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, and 32 countries and is the largest and among the most diverse classes ever admitted to Lehigh.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Heights ironing out school compensation deal for ‘shovel-ready’ Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The “shovel-ready” Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project still needs the official blessing of both City Council and the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education on a proposed tax compensation agreement for the school district. Mayor Kahlil Seren plugged the draft of the tax increment financing (TIF) package...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Falls to clean up contaminated property

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Cuyahoga Falls City Council approved three ordinances at its Oct. 24 meeting that will make it possible for the city to clean up a lead-contaminated property for future use as community green space. The three ordinances allow the city to work with the Community Improvement Corporation...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

3 on the ballot for Akron City Council Ward 1

AKRON, Ohio – Three candidates are running for an unexpired term on Akron City Council representing Ward 1, which covers downtown Akron and the University of Akron campus; the West Exchange and West Market Street corridors; West Hill; Highland Square; Merriman Hills; the eastern part of Akron’s Merriman Valley; part of former Northampton and West Bath.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Did Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb break the rules on Community Police Commission nominees?

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb’s interpretation of the Issue 24 charter-change approved by voters last year cuts out representation for specific groups on the powerful new Community Police Commission – a reading of the law that flies in the face of the intentions of the drafters of the charter amendment, which Bibb himself campaigned for, according to Issue 24′s principal author.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ursuline College aims to help fill worker shortage with new new degree programs for physician assistants, other healthcare workers

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — Ursuline College plans to offer three new healthcare degrees in 2023, the college announced recently. The new areas of study include a physician assistant master’s degree program, an online bachelor’s program for registered respiratory therapists who have associate degrees, and an undergraduate degree program in nutrition and dietetics.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

The Nation’s Report Card shows Cleveland Metropolitan School District's scores declining since 2019

CLEVELAND — The Nation’s Report Card shows drastic effects from COVID-19 in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. Matthew Horwich is a tutor in the Cleveland area, specializing in standardized testing and mathematics. He said the pandemic is having a lasting effect on students, driving them to services like his to make up for the impact of two school years of bouncing between virtual and in-person learning.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

School Board Member Faces New Theft Charge

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new theft charge for a Canton Local School Board member. Scott Hamilton is accused of taking down campaign-style signs that ask for his resignation from the board. The sheriff’s office indicates it happened on Friday in the city of Canton...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland introduces $15 million in new ‘housing for all’ requests: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND -- Mayor Justin Bibb wants to spend $15 million on two newly detailed proposals aimed at improving housing throughout the city. The largest of the two proposals would establish a $10 million fund to help homeowners and landlords pay for improvements on their homes. Officials also proposed spending an additional $5 million to create a revolving loan fund to repair 100 vacant and abandoned homes throughout the city. Both requests would be funded entirely by the American Rescue Plan Act.
CLEVELAND, OH
