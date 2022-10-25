Read full article on original website
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- The lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students continues to find school districts seeking interventions to put them back on track. In the Fairview Park City Schools, Teaching and Learning Director Melanie Wightman said the good news is that internal data reveals that, academically speaking, students didn’t suffer the level of learning loss that has been reported around the nation.
Weymouth Preservation Society Donates Plaque to Northrop Elementary School
MEDINA, Ohio -- Who was Eliza Northrop? Thanks to the Weymouth Preservation Society, students and staff at Eliza Northrop Elementary School know a little bit more about Medina County’s first teacher. On Oct. 21, Principal Amanda Dodez welcomed a small group of guests to the school at 950 E....
cleveland19.com
Cleveland charter school principal removed after teachers and parents take a stand
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a change in leadership at a Cleveland charter school after teachers called in sick on Oct. 26, forcing classes to be canceled. But, those teachers were present and accounted for, along with a number of parents at Wednesday night’s school board meeting, determined to send a message to the school board that oversees the Lakeshore Intergenerational School on Marcella Road in Cleveland.
Mayfield voters to decide whether mayor’s salary should be increased, elected officials should get annual cost-of-living increases
MAYFIELD, Ohio -- Mayfield voters are being asked this election season, via Issues 64 and 65, whether the salary for the position of mayor should be increased from $26,000 annually, to $50,000 per year, and if all elected officials should get an annual cost-of-living increase of 2.5 percent, beginning in January, 2024.
Medina County college students enroll, show skills, earn honors
MEDINA, Ohio -- Here’s some of what college students from Medina County are up to:. Lehigh University: Matt Spatny of Medina is among the members of the Class of 2026 representing 44 U.S. states and territories, including Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, and 32 countries and is the largest and among the most diverse classes ever admitted to Lehigh.
Cleveland Heights ironing out school compensation deal for ‘shovel-ready’ Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The “shovel-ready” Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project still needs the official blessing of both City Council and the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education on a proposed tax compensation agreement for the school district. Mayor Kahlil Seren plugged the draft of the tax increment financing (TIF) package...
Mayor Justin Bibb, City Council name their picks for powerful new Community Police Commission
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Nearly a year after Cleveland voters overwhelmingly approved Issue 24 to strengthen civilian oversight of police, Mayor Justin Bibb on Monday formally nominated his 10 choices to serve on the Community Police Commission. City Council also has decided its three picks for the commission, according to...
Akron Leader Publications
Falls to clean up contaminated property
CUYAHOGA FALLS — Cuyahoga Falls City Council approved three ordinances at its Oct. 24 meeting that will make it possible for the city to clean up a lead-contaminated property for future use as community green space. The three ordinances allow the city to work with the Community Improvement Corporation...
3 on the ballot for Akron City Council Ward 1
AKRON, Ohio – Three candidates are running for an unexpired term on Akron City Council representing Ward 1, which covers downtown Akron and the University of Akron campus; the West Exchange and West Market Street corridors; West Hill; Highland Square; Merriman Hills; the eastern part of Akron’s Merriman Valley; part of former Northampton and West Bath.
Did Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb break the rules on Community Police Commission nominees?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb’s interpretation of the Issue 24 charter-change approved by voters last year cuts out representation for specific groups on the powerful new Community Police Commission – a reading of the law that flies in the face of the intentions of the drafters of the charter amendment, which Bibb himself campaigned for, according to Issue 24′s principal author.
Ursuline College aims to help fill worker shortage with new new degree programs for physician assistants, other healthcare workers
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — Ursuline College plans to offer three new healthcare degrees in 2023, the college announced recently. The new areas of study include a physician assistant master’s degree program, an online bachelor’s program for registered respiratory therapists who have associate degrees, and an undergraduate degree program in nutrition and dietetics.
spectrumnews1.com
The Nation’s Report Card shows Cleveland Metropolitan School District's scores declining since 2019
CLEVELAND — The Nation’s Report Card shows drastic effects from COVID-19 in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. Matthew Horwich is a tutor in the Cleveland area, specializing in standardized testing and mathematics. He said the pandemic is having a lasting effect on students, driving them to services like his to make up for the impact of two school years of bouncing between virtual and in-person learning.
Fearing lawsuit, Cleveland City Council may re-consider contract it already rejected in rare ‘no’ vote
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council members this week cast a rare “no” vote against a tech contract requested by municipal Clerk of Courts Earle B. Turner – a move that city lawyers now say could allow Turner to sue council, according to a council spokeswoman.
Avon Lake fire chief reviews tax increase and scaled-down plan for new station
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Funding for a new Avon Lake fire station is on the Nov. 8 ballot. The project would be paid for through an additional 0.25 percent income tax that Fire Chief Jeremy Betsa said will not touch those on fixed incomes. The tax also does not apply to Social Security or pension benefits.
Cleveland-Cuyahoga Port Authority gets $27 million grant from bipartisan infrastructure bill
WASHINGTON, D. C. – The Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority got a a $27.2 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant that it will use to modernize and expand its electrical and stormwater infrastructure, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, announced Wednesday. The money came from a port infrastructure development...
whbc.com
School Board Member Faces New Theft Charge
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new theft charge for a Canton Local School Board member. Scott Hamilton is accused of taking down campaign-style signs that ask for his resignation from the board. The sheriff’s office indicates it happened on Friday in the city of Canton...
Join “The Wild Party” at Chagrin Falls High School
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — If you’re looking for a wild party this weekend, look no further than the Academy for the Performing Arts’ production of Andrew Lippa’s “The Wild Party” which will be onstage October 27, 29 & 30 at the Chagrin Falls High School Performing Arts Center.
Brookpark Road repaving, Mastick Road improvements coming to Fairview Park
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- In addition to next year’s $1.3 million Brookpark Road repaving project, Fairview Park is planning pedestrian safety and signal improvements to the busy and cumbersome Mastick Road intersection. “It’s a lengthy pedestrian intersection for people to cross,” Mayor Patrick Cooney said. “We talked to ODOT...
Cleveland introduces $15 million in new ‘housing for all’ requests: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND -- Mayor Justin Bibb wants to spend $15 million on two newly detailed proposals aimed at improving housing throughout the city. The largest of the two proposals would establish a $10 million fund to help homeowners and landlords pay for improvements on their homes. Officials also proposed spending an additional $5 million to create a revolving loan fund to repair 100 vacant and abandoned homes throughout the city. Both requests would be funded entirely by the American Rescue Plan Act.
