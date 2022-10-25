Read full article on original website
UV Cavalier Daily
One Adrenaline team’s 72 hours of full-force filmmaking
Armed with a jumble of pizza boxes, laptops and film equipment, a group of enthusiastic students settled into Ruffin Hall 102. The space was charged with anticipation. These students were gearing up to participate in a creative marathon — this year’s Adrenaline Film Project, which took place Oct. 19-22.
UV Cavalier Daily
“Huntings” on the Hill: Brown College hosts annual haunted house for charity
Piercing screams echoed through Friday evening’s biting cold air and star-studded night sky, as students and Charlottesville residents hurriedly ran out of Brown College’s annual Hauntings on the Hill. A thrilling and eerie start to Halloween festivities around Grounds, Brown College’s annual haunted house took place Friday and...
WSET
Crab Du Jour Offers Taste of the Coast
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Crab Du Jour in Lynchburg has a variety of food for everyone! There's even a House Signature Sauce! Emily got to see how everything is made and she has a special offering for those of you interested in trying it out!
Augusta Free Press
Mediterranean food manufacturing facility breaks ground in Verona
A groundbreaking was held earlier this month for a CAVA manufacturing facility in Verona. The 55,000-square-foot facility in Verona will bring jobs to the area and be the foundation where CAVA’s nutritious, bold Mediterranean flavors are created. CAVA has 225 restaurants in 21 states and Washington, D.C. The $30...
UV Cavalier Daily
Virginia football looks to start winning streak against Miami
After picking up the first conference win of Coach Tony Elliott’s career, Virginia will try to pick up a second straight win over Miami at Scott Stadium Saturday. The Cavaliers (3-4, 1-3 ACC) are coming off of an ugly road victory against Georgia Tech where the team committed four turnovers and 10 penalties, but benefitted just enough from an early injury to the Yellow Jackets’ starting quarterback to pull out a 16-9 triumph.
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA women’s hoops offers an eighth-grader and a national top-15 prospect
Virginia women’s basketball coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to recruiting future talent. Agugua-Hamilton, better known as “Coach Mox,” has extended two new offers, including one to a promising 13-year-old. Ivanna Wilson Manyacka, a 5-foot-10 eighth-grader from Frederick, Md., announced on her...
UV Cavalier Daily
No. 24 men’s soccer regular season review
Virginia men’s soccer completes their regular season this Friday against North Carolina on the road for a shot at the first seed in the ACC tournament. After a last-place finish in the ACC Coastal Division in the 2021 season, with an overall record of 6-9-3, the Cavaliers (9-4-2, 5-1-1 ACC) have transformed into a National Championship contender. So what has worked for Virginia this season, and what can be improved as it gears up for postseason play in November?
cbs19news
UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
WSET
Bed Bath & Beyond in Lynchburg is closing
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Bed Bath & Beyond on Wards Road in Lynchburg is closing its doors soon. Cooperate said they are closing around 150 underperforming stores across the country, saying it's for a new optimization strategy. The store is having an "everything must go" closing sale where items...
NBC 29 News
Coastal Storm East
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A storm system just off the East Coast will back some clouds west over the region on this Sunday. The rain, however, will remain well away. The area most favored for a little rain will be near and mainly east of I-95 through Sunday evening. Sunshine...
Virginia to protect 252 acres of historic battlefields in Henrico and Rockingham
Hundreds of acres of Civil War battlefields in Henrico and Rockingham counties will now be preserved for public use and education, the Department of Historic Resources announced on Monday.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Co. home damaged by ‘severe’ fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County home is in bad shape after a fire swept through it Wednesday, October 26. Fire fighters were called out to Kimbrough Circle shortly before 2 p.m. “The smoke was coming out the back windows on the side,” neighbor Doreen Vretos said.
staffordsheriff.com
Wedding Cake Crasher
A Norfolk woman was arrested for DUI after an incident along Warrenton Road Saturday night. On October 22nd at 9:11 p.m. First Sergeant B.W. Collins observed several people standing around a Nissan Maxima at the intersection of Warrenton Road and Village Parkway. He initially believed there was an accident, when suddenly the Nissan accelerated through the red light onto Village Parkway.
WSET
All You Can Eat! The 61st Annual Pancake Jamboree is Back!
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A Lynchburg tradition is back! The 61st Annual Pancake Jamboree is happening Friday, November 4 at the Lynchburg City Armory. The fundraiser benefits the Lynchburg Exchange Club. Emily finds out how.
UV Cavalier Daily
Albemarle County resident arrested and charged in connection with noose hung on Homer Statue
The University Police Department has arrested Albemarle County resident Shane Dennis in connection with the Sept. 7 hate crime and pile of items left at the Homer Statue last weekend. Dennis was taken into custody without incident and was charged with violating state law and was served with a No Trespass Order, per a University-wide email sent by University President Jim Ryan Tuesday afternoon.
Missing Nelson County teen found
According to police, 16-year-old Skylar Cabaniss was last seen at her home in the Faber area of Nelson County around 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.
royalexaminer.com
Power supplier for Virginia electric co-ops building five new solar projects
In its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is constructing five new solar projects, four of which will be in Virginia, that will generate 22.5 megawatts of power. ODEC, a nonprofit power generation and transmission provider for nine electric cooperatives in Virginia, one in...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man is charged in connection with a noose placed on the University of Virginia’s statue of Homer last month. The UVA Police Department announced Tuesday, October 25, that Shane Dennis was taken into custody yesterday without incident. He is charged with displaying a noose on the property of another or a highway or other public place with intent to intimidate.
NBC 29 News
Gas prices are going down
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are going down slightly across the country, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The average price in Virginia Monday, October 24, is $3.52. This is $0.05 lower than a week ago. AAA shows Waynesboro having the cheapest prices in the NBC29 viewing area,...
royalexaminer.com
DHR announces 2022 Virginia Battlefield Preservation grants to protect 252 acres
The Department of Historic Resources announced today that grants from this year’s Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund will protect 252 acres including tracts affiliated with the actions of the United States Colored Troops. The acreage targeted for preservation is located in Henrico and Rockingham counties. “The preservation of these significant...
