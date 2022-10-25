Virginia men’s soccer completes their regular season this Friday against North Carolina on the road for a shot at the first seed in the ACC tournament. After a last-place finish in the ACC Coastal Division in the 2021 season, with an overall record of 6-9-3, the Cavaliers (9-4-2, 5-1-1 ACC) have transformed into a National Championship contender. So what has worked for Virginia this season, and what can be improved as it gears up for postseason play in November?

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO