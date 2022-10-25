BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Over the next ten days, thousands of people around South Carolina will walk to raise awareness and money in the fight against Alzheimer’s. A Lowcountry walk to end Alzheimer’s has already garnered over 300 sign ups. If you’re interested in being another one, it’s happening around 11 a.m. Saturday in Bluffton, but organizers say it’s about so much more than the distance they’ll cover.

BLUFFTON, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO