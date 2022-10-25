Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
A path to education with The Savannah Baptist Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “We service adults who have literacy needs, learning disabilities or people coming to work on their GED.”. The Savannah Baptist Center teaming up with the Royce Learning Center to help create a path to education and a better life. “It is a way for them...
Local roofing company searching for two Lowcountry teachers in need of a new roof
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A local roofing company is asking for the public’s help finding two Lowcountry teachers in need of a home improvement. Roofing USA hopes to identify teachers who need new roofs in the Charleston and Bluffton areas as part of their “Covering Our Community” initiative. “Roofs protect and shelter us through the […]
wtoc.com
Pride Fest returns to Savannah 🏳️🌈
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Around the country, June typically marks the celebration of Pride. But here in Savannah, they wait until October for the weather to be a little nicer before breaking out the rainbow flags for Pride Fest. Pride Fest is a way for the entire community to show...
wtoc.com
Savannah council to vote on removing name of Calhoun Square
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Change history or keep it?. Those are the questions the community has been asking for more than a year and what Savannah City Council will decide Thursday for Calhoun Square. Is it changing history or correcting a wrong?. “Today, Calhoun would probably be thought of as...
wtoc.com
Kia America donates $300,000 to Family Promise in Bryan County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After losing their home in Richmond Hill back in July, Family Promise will soon be able to have a physical presence in Bryan County again, thanks to a $300,000 donation from Kia America. “They said they wanted to make a donation, so for us, we were...
Savannah Tribune
Yusuf Shabazz Honored With Outstanding GA Citizen Award
Yusuf Shabazz is a 2022 recipient of the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award, the state’s highest citizen honor. Although he has operated successful businesses for more than 30 years, served in public office, taught school, and preached in Georgia churches; the Georgia Secretary of State bestowed the award upon Shabazz because of his life-long devotion to Georgia’s disenfranchised communities and his work as a social crusader.
wtoc.com
Tents and sleeping bags donated to the homeless
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local real estate agency gives back to the Savannah community and those who need it the most. Today Seabolt Real Estate Agents donated tents and sleeping bags to the homeless. As we get further into the fall and temperatures begin to drop, the need for...
wtoc.com
Savannah Asian Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The sights and sounds, flavors and fun of the Savannah Asian Festival are making a return this year. The festival is coming up next weekend at Eastern Wharf. You still have a chance to get involved. Whitney Gilliard, from the AAPI Task Force joined WTOC on...
New report takes a fresh look at Savannah's role in the history of American slavery
LISTEN: The history of the city of Savannah is bound to the history of slavery in the United States. GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Bryan Stevenson of the Equal Justice Initiative, whose new report at the legacy of slavery through the cities that played leading roles in promoting and enabling it.
wtoc.com
Celebration of life events planned for former WTOC news director and friend, Scott Galloway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two celebration of life events are planned for former WTOC news director and friend, Scott Galloway. Scott passed away on Oct. 12 at the age of 56. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in June 2022. Scott started his journalism career at WFIE in Evansville,...
wtoc.com
Construction on Broughton Street expected to end in November
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction along Broughton Street has been going on for two years now but an end to the downtown eye sore is in sight. Mayor Johnson says the long overdue end to this construction on Broughton Street should be wrapped up before Thanksgiving. For one business owner just up the street, that’s music to her ears.
wtoc.com
Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship Fall Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The fastest way to enhance a community is to bring that community together. That’s what Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be trying to do for Savannah’s Southside this weekend with its Fall Festival. Pastor Charles Roberson is here this morning with a look ahead...
wtoc.com
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s happening this weekend in Bluffton
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Over the next ten days, thousands of people around South Carolina will walk to raise awareness and money in the fight against Alzheimer’s. A Lowcountry walk to end Alzheimer’s has already garnered over 300 sign ups. If you’re interested in being another one, it’s happening around 11 a.m. Saturday in Bluffton, but organizers say it’s about so much more than the distance they’ll cover.
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. holds ceremony to lay unclaimed remains to rest
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Remembering loved ones in Chatham County who have passed away, but their cremated remains are unclaimed. A special ceremony was held today to rest the remains that account for as many as 500 people and date back to the 1940′s. The ceremony took place...
wtoc.com
Celebration event held for the new Hyundai site coming to Bryan Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hyundai officials held a community celebration at Enmarket Arena on Tuesday. The events at Enmarket Arena were a welcoming home of sorts for Hyundai Motor Group as the company broke ground on its first fully dedicated plant for electric vehicle and battery production. Hyundai held an...
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: SCAD film student Kaley Carter
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - SCAD Film Students have been soaking up the atmosphere here the 25th Anniversary celebration. WTOC’S Becky Sattero sat down with SCAD film student Kaley Carter.
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – John Coaxum
Beaufort’s John Coaxum, 90, graduated from Robert Smalls High School in 1952 and joined the United States Navy. After boot camp in San Diego, he was assigned to Storekeeper duties at Naval Air Station Pensacola. His next assignment was aboard USS Coral Sea (CV-43) out of Norfolk. He made deployments to the Caribbean and Mediterranean Seas.
golfcourseindustry.com
South Carolina Lowcountry club completes $5.8 million course renovation
The West Course at Belfair, a private community in Bluffton, South Carolina, recently reopened following a $5.8 million, five-month golf course renovation. The project, which began in mid-May, included a new irrigation system, re-grassing of greens and bunker renovations, as well as other projects to improve playability and aesthetics. Fazio Design led the renovation project of the original Tom Fazio-designed West Course, which first opened for play in 1996. Leibold Irrigation executed the construction work.
Statesboro Housing Authority opens waitlists; Apply by Nov. 22
The Statesboro Housing Authority has opened its one, two, and three bedroom waitlists for 30 days. The waitlist is open now and will run through Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Neighborhoods include Cone Homes, Butler Homes, Braswell Homes, and Groover Homes. You can apply online at statesboroha.com. For more information, call...
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Animation Chair Chris Gallagher
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC’S Becky Sattero spoke with Chris Gallagher. He has led the animation department at SCAD since 2017 and is a SCAD alumnus. Chris spent a decade working as a Technical Director. He’s worked on projects for Sony Pictures including, “I Am Legend”, “Spider-Man 3″, and...
