Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 9, Day: 15, Year: 78. (Month: nine; Day: fifteen; Year: seventy-eight) Copyright...
North Platte Telegraph
Looking for love in all the wrong places — Nebraska mountain lion in Illinois won’t find what it’s searching for
The Nebraska-born mountain lion was caught on a camera in western Illinois a little over a week ago. But wildlife authorities there weren’t surprised. That same day, they’d received a call from a state biologist in Nebraska, letting them know the mountain lion’s radio collar had sent a signal from McDonough County, about 85 miles south of the Quad Cities.
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal-Star. October 19, 2022. Editorial: Numbers don’t tell whole story on rural poverty. The communities of Nebraska City, Red Cloud and Hastings are to be commended. Members of each community have undertaken steps to address rural poverty, according to a Flatwater Free Press story published on Monday. EDGE...
North Platte Telegraph
COVID cases tick up in Nebraska after six weeks of decline
COVID-19 cases in Nebraska ticked up last week, ending a six-week stretch of falling virus numbers. The state reported 1,140 cases for the week ending Oct. 19, an 8% increase from 1,052 the previous week, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While cases nationally...
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Tegtmeier will fight for children
I am writing in regard to a very important candidate on the ballot this November — Elizabeth Tegtmeier. Mrs. Tegtmeier is running for the State Board of Education in District 7. I am a mother of six and the wife of a public school superintendent. So this race has...
North Platte Telegraph
UNL program aims to expand arts opportunities in rural Nebraska
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts has rolled out a vision that would connect rural Nebraska with educational opportunities. Andrew Besler, dean of the college, visited with educators and civic organizations in North Platte Wednesday about his program that would integrate the Extension and...
North Platte Telegraph
Q-and-A in Nebraska governor’s race: Pillen, Blood discuss affordable housing, mental health care
OMAHA — Affordable housing and mental health care are the key topics in the last of three installments from interviews the Nebraska Examiner held with the Republican and Democratic candidates for governor. The candidates — University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, the Republican, and State Sen. Carol Blood, the...
North Platte Telegraph
State Environmental Trust gets earful about high number of disqualified grants
LINCOLN — A state board that hands out grants for environmental projects asked for comments on Tuesday and got an earful of criticism. A trio of testifiers at a “listening session” lambasted the Nebraska Environmental Trust for disqualifying a larger-than-normal number of grant applicants and, in general, for straying from its mission to “conserve, enhance and restore the natural environments of Nebraska.”
North Platte Telegraph
Voter registration ends Friday; county clerk offers election tips
In-person voter registration ends at 6 p.m. local time Friday in Nebraska’s county clerk’s or election offices, starting the final countdown to Election Day 2022 on Nov. 8. There’s one exception to that deadline, according to Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office: People who are former federal...
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Tegtmeier seeks 'positive change'
In January I had no idea who Elizabeth Tegtmeier was. I was asked by a friend to attend her announcement as a candidate for State Board of Education. It was a low-key, upbeat venue near North Platte. Maybe 40 people in attendance. I listened to Elizabeth talk about her background as a teacher and her degree in curriculum and instruction. I found I agreed with her positions on the various issues in the education system. She discussed attending SBOE meetings and how those meetings are what led her to the decision to run for the position. I discovered she and Brian have five kids. She is a proponent of home-schooling. I listened as she discussed the “hot topic” of CRT. She engaged members of the crowd with questions and answers. And that was that.
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to Editor: Williams the right choice for regent
As the current and a former chairman of the University of Nebraska’s Board of Regents, we have dedicated years to strengthening our university system into one of the best in the nation. We’ve seen firsthand the challenges that regents face, and we know how important it is to have the right people working for future generations of Nebraskans.
Comments / 0