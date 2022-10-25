In January I had no idea who Elizabeth Tegtmeier was. I was asked by a friend to attend her announcement as a candidate for State Board of Education. It was a low-key, upbeat venue near North Platte. Maybe 40 people in attendance. I listened to Elizabeth talk about her background as a teacher and her degree in curriculum and instruction. I found I agreed with her positions on the various issues in the education system. She discussed attending SBOE meetings and how those meetings are what led her to the decision to run for the position. I discovered she and Brian have five kids. She is a proponent of home-schooling. I listened as she discussed the “hot topic” of CRT. She engaged members of the crowd with questions and answers. And that was that.

