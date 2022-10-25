Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in 2016, Relatives Share His RichesShameel ShamsChicago, IL
Wintrust Sports Complex, Village of Bedford Park Welcome Special Olympic IllinoisBill FigelBedford Park, IL
Related
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Player Suspended
The NBA has announced that Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been suspended for one game.
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Bulls: Poor Play and Frustration with Officials Headline Boston's First Defeat
The Celtics built a 19-point lead in the first frame and got whatever they wanted offensively. The starters made it look easy, but when both teams turned to their second units, momentum swung in the Bulls' favor. Boston had its moments after that, but once Chicago found its rhythm, the hosts ...
Stephen A. Smith Roasts Kawhi Leonard In Passionate Rant: "This Brother Is A Champion At Missing Games. Nobody Does It Better!"
Stephen A. Smith calls out Kawhi Leonard for history of missed games.
Michael Jordan Once Claimed the Triangle Offense Wouldn’t Work ‘Without a Michael Jordan or a Kobe Bryant’
Is a system only as good as its best player? Michael Jordan seems to think that's the case when it comes to the Triangle Offense. The post Michael Jordan Once Claimed the Triangle Offense Wouldn’t Work ‘Without a Michael Jordan or a Kobe Bryant’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Chicago Blackhawks make a very disappointing type of trade
The Chicago Blackhawks are on a four-game winning streak in a season that may very well end up ending with one of the worst records in the league. They are enjoying it while it lasts because things could take a turn at any moment based on the roster. On Wednesday...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bears Linebacker With Unique Quote To Describe Silent Patriots Crowd
FOXBORO, Mass. — The hometown fans started filing out of Gillette Stadium in the fourth quarter as the Chicago Bears put the finishing touches on a dominant 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots. Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith certainly took notice of a Patriots crowd that was raucous...
Why Bears Had Justin Fields Kneel on 4th Down in 4th Quarter
Why Bears decided to kneel on 4th down in 4th quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time all season, the Bears dominated their opponent. They beat the Patriots on Monday Night Football in convincing fashion, and won in all three phases of the game. The 33-14 final score reflected that, but the margin of victory could’ve been even greater.
NBA Fans React To Eric Bledsoe Signing With The Shanghai Sharks: "Ben Simmons Is Joining Him."
Fans had a lot to say about Eric Bledsoe joining the Shanghai Sharks.
Bulls Fan Surprised With Tickets to Home Opener, Court Access
WATCH: Bulls fan surprised with tickets to home opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aiden, a 10-year-old Bulls fan, was surprised with tickets to the team's home opener on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The young fan was selling chocolate bars and showing off his handles on the street...
Bulls' Andre Drummond Says He's ‘Best Rebounder of Past Century'
Drummond says he's 'best rebounder of past century' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After Wednesday’s shootaround in preparation for the Chicago Bulls’ home contest versus the Indiana Pacers, Andre Drummond called himself “the best rebounder of the past century.”. And statistically speaking, he may not be...
Magic Johnson Reveals He Would Never Play Good If He Was Like Michael Jordan Nights Before Games: "If I Tried To Do That, I'd Be 0 For 15, No Assist."
Magic Johnson said that he could never party all night and the next day score 50 points in a game like Michael Jordan.
What If the Blackhawks Are Actually Good?
What if the Blackhawks are actually good? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks stripped down their roster over the offseason and essentially constructed the team to be one of the worst in the NHL so they can be in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Heck, even a Top 3 pick in general.
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' remarkable comeback win over the Boston Celtics
The Chicago Bulls mounted a furious comeback to stun the Boston Celtics at home
10 Observations: Bulls' Bench Saves Day in Rout of Pacers
10 observations: Bulls' bench saves day in rout of Pacers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls moved to 3-2 on the 2022-23 season with a 124-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers at the United Center Wednesday night. Here are 10 observations:. 1. There was clearly a team-wide...
WATCH: Kyrie Irving's Buzzer Beater In Nets-Grizzlies Game
Kyrie Irving had a buzzer beater to end the first quarter of Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies.
Goran Dragić Helping Build Bulls' Bench Chemistry 1 Lob at a Time
How Dragić is helping Bulls' bench form identity originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Goran Dragić and Andre Drummond checked out with 6 minutes, 48 seconds remaining in the Chicago Bulls’ 124-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers, the United Center faithful rewarded the dynamic duo with a standing ovation.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up historic stat line vs. Clippers never seen in NBA history
NBA players usually make sure to get up a little extra against the team that traded them. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did that to a historic extent as his Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. SGA was a man possessed, posting a dream stat-line for all...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Could Hit 20,000 Career Points in Special Place
DeRozan on verge of milestone with special trip ahead originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There is something perfect about it happening in San Antonio. There is something perfect about DeMar DeRozan's most monumental milestone yet coming in the city that, upon being surprisingly traded by the Toronto Raptors in 2018, changed him as a basketball player and a man.
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0