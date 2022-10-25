ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Why Bears Had Justin Fields Kneel on 4th Down in 4th Quarter

Why Bears decided to kneel on 4th down in 4th quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time all season, the Bears dominated their opponent. They beat the Patriots on Monday Night Football in convincing fashion, and won in all three phases of the game. The 33-14 final score reflected that, but the margin of victory could’ve been even greater.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls Fan Surprised With Tickets to Home Opener, Court Access

WATCH: Bulls fan surprised with tickets to home opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aiden, a 10-year-old Bulls fan, was surprised with tickets to the team's home opener on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The young fan was selling chocolate bars and showing off his handles on the street...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Andre Drummond Says He's ‘Best Rebounder of Past Century'

Drummond says he's 'best rebounder of past century' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After Wednesday’s shootaround in preparation for the Chicago Bulls’ home contest versus the Indiana Pacers, Andre Drummond called himself “the best rebounder of the past century.”. And statistically speaking, he may not be...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What If the Blackhawks Are Actually Good?

What if the Blackhawks are actually good? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks stripped down their roster over the offseason and essentially constructed the team to be one of the worst in the NHL so they can be in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Heck, even a Top 3 pick in general.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

10 Observations: Bulls' Bench Saves Day in Rout of Pacers

10 observations: Bulls' bench saves day in rout of Pacers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls moved to 3-2 on the 2022-23 season with a 124-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers at the United Center Wednesday night. Here are 10 observations:. 1. There was clearly a team-wide...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Goran Dragić Helping Build Bulls' Bench Chemistry 1 Lob at a Time

How Dragić is helping Bulls' bench form identity originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Goran Dragić and Andre Drummond checked out with 6 minutes, 48 seconds remaining in the Chicago Bulls’ 124-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers, the United Center faithful rewarded the dynamic duo with a standing ovation.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Could Hit 20,000 Career Points in Special Place

DeRozan on verge of milestone with special trip ahead originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There is something perfect about it happening in San Antonio. There is something perfect about DeMar DeRozan's most monumental milestone yet coming in the city that, upon being surprisingly traded by the Toronto Raptors in 2018, changed him as a basketball player and a man.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy