Shreveport Woman Guilty of Vehicular Manslaughter
A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a driver from south Louisiana, was convicted in Caddo District Court Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The three-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty as charged of vehicular homicide. That was in...
KTBS
University staffer arrested
Grambling State University Police apparently arrested one of its own Friday. Booking records at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center indicate Rodney Thornton Williams, 59, of Shreveport, was arrested by GSU PD on a warrant alleging malfeasance in office. Williams is listed in the online GSU staff directory as a GSU...
KSLA
Former head of Bossier police union pleads guilty to federal charges
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Appearing Wednesday, Oct. 26 in federal court, BJ Sanford pleaded guilty to two charges. Those charges are obtaining prescription drugs by fraud and conspiracy to defraud the federal government by wire fraud. He now faces up to nine years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.
KPLC TV
Shreveport woman arrested in connection with death of child found in stuffed in suitcase
(KSLA/WAVE) — A Shreveport woman is under arrest in connection with the death of a child found in Indiana stuffed in a suitcase. The young victim is identified as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan, of Atlanta. The boy’s mother, Dejaune Anderson, still is on the run. There is a warrant...
‘Assault With Sandwich’ in Louisiana Restaurant Lands 2 in Jail
I'm not exactly sure what's been going on over the last few years, but evidently Louisiana people are just plain old hangry. It appears that Louisiana restaurants are the go-to place for all-out brawls. Remember last year when the staff and customers got into a huge brawl at Nicky's in Shreveport?
KSLA
CPSO swears in 17 new deputies
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator swore in 17 new deputies Wednesday, Oct. 26. The ceremony was held in the CPSO Media Room in Government Plaza. The sheriff’s office says they’ve struggled to find new recruits just like other employers across the country. “We...
Shreveport Woman Arrested After Tense Standoff
On Wednesday (10-26-22) police were called to the Queensborough neighborhood to serve out a warrant. Upon arrival, the woman in question locked herself in a home and refused to come out. After some time of trying to contact the woman to get her to come out, the woman began firing...
EXCLUSIVE: Federal lawsuit filed against Louisiana police officers
A federal lawsuit was filed against Minden police officers after a 58-year-old victim of an accident was pepper-sprayed, thrown to the ground and handcuffed.
ktalnews.com
Former BCPD officer, union president, pleads guilty in federal court
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A former Bossier City police sergeant pleaded guilty Wednesday to additional charges related to his recent arrest. According to a release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 52-year-old Harold “B.J.” Sanford pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit fraud against the United States and one count of obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
KSLA
Authorities in Louisiana Report that Person Sought in Welfare Concern Has Been Located
Authorities in Louisiana Report that Person Sought in Welfare Concern Has Been Located. On October 26, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Gena has been located and is safe. Original:. On October 25, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are asking for help locating Gena...
Harrison County man arrested for alleged murder-for-hire plot against wife
According to police, 41-year-old Jarred Johnson was arrested after a citizen contacted the police claiming that Johnson offered money in exchange for his estranged wife's death on October 12.
KSLA
Bike N Vote being held to inspire minorities to vote
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Young People Vote invites the public to bike through downtown Shreveport to go vote when the early voting is open. On Oct. 29, the nonpartisan state-based civic engagement and movement-building organization, Young People Vote is hosting Bike N Vote across the state of Louisiana with a focus on getting Black and brown people, especially gen Z, gen X, and millenials energies up for the upcoming election.
KTBS
Federal grand jury indicts Mansfield doctor, LPN for prescription drug fraud
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A longtime DeSoto Parish physician was indicted Wednesday on prescription drug fraud charges. The indictment accuses Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, along with his nurse, Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, of illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said.
ktalnews.com
KSLA
Man suspected of shooting arrested in Marshall
The City of Shreveport says 42.8 percent of residents can’t afford internet. The FBI defines an active shooter “as one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.”. Tayler Parker trial continues into third week. Updated: Oct. 25, 2022 at...
Most Dangerous Cities in the US: Louisiana Has How Many?
As we wrap up another campaign season and head into the actual elections, there has been a lot of rhetoric about crime stats in Shreveport. And depending on who you're listening to at the moment, crime stats are down. But if you do any type of 'deep dive' into "Dangerous...
Recognize This Guy? Bossier Sheriff Says He’s Wanted For Theft
I have often marveled at the sheer stupidity of some criminals. Are modern day bad guys not aware that there are cameras everywhere? The thought must have eluded most of them, especially today's winner, as crime at retail stores continues. Another sign of the lack of gray matter for some...
Court docs: Shreveport woman arrested in connection with 5-year-old who was found dead inside suitcase, mother wanted
A mother sought on a murder warrant in connection with the death of her 5-year-old son was convinced a demon lived inside him.
