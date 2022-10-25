ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KEEL Radio

SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

University staffer arrested

Grambling State University Police apparently arrested one of its own Friday. Booking records at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center indicate Rodney Thornton Williams, 59, of Shreveport, was arrested by GSU PD on a warrant alleging malfeasance in office. Williams is listed in the online GSU staff directory as a GSU...
GRAMBLING, LA
KSLA

CPSO swears in 17 new deputies

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator swore in 17 new deputies Wednesday, Oct. 26. The ceremony was held in the CPSO Media Room in Government Plaza. The sheriff’s office says they’ve struggled to find new recruits just like other employers across the country. “We...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Woman Arrested After Tense Standoff

On Wednesday (10-26-22) police were called to the Queensborough neighborhood to serve out a warrant. Upon arrival, the woman in question locked herself in a home and refused to come out. After some time of trying to contact the woman to get her to come out, the woman began firing...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Former BCPD officer, union president, pleads guilty in federal court

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A former Bossier City police sergeant pleaded guilty Wednesday to additional charges related to his recent arrest. According to a release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 52-year-old Harold “B.J.” Sanford pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit fraud against the United States and one count of obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Bike N Vote being held to inspire minorities to vote

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Young People Vote invites the public to bike through downtown Shreveport to go vote when the early voting is open. On Oct. 29, the nonpartisan state-based civic engagement and movement-building organization, Young People Vote is hosting Bike N Vote across the state of Louisiana with a focus on getting Black and brown people, especially gen Z, gen X, and millenials energies up for the upcoming election.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Federal grand jury indicts Mansfield doctor, LPN for prescription drug fraud

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A longtime DeSoto Parish physician was indicted Wednesday on prescription drug fraud charges. The indictment accuses Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, along with his nurse, Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, of illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said.
MANSFIELD, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport woman guilty of fatal crash, drunk driving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman was convicted Tuesday for causing a three-vehicle crash and killing a south Louisiana man while drunk driving. A jury unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty of vehicular homicide. While drunk driving in Oct. 2020, Marshall caused a three-vehicle collision at W. College St. and Jewella Ave.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man suspected of shooting arrested in Marshall

The City of Shreveport says 42.8 percent of residents can’t afford internet. The FBI defines an active shooter “as one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.”. Tayler Parker trial continues into third week. Updated: Oct. 25, 2022 at...
MARSHALL, TX

