Oakdale, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Columbia, CA — Get ready to lace up your skates and hit the Columbia Ice Skating Park, but make sure you have a reservation. The Columbia Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Chicken Ranch Tribal Council, is excited to announce the park’s grand opening on Saturday, November 5. Columbia Chamber of Commerce President Rosanna Sharp says there are just a few things left to do before then, like putting up a shed and putting the sheen on the synthetic ice to prepare for skaters.

COLUMBIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO