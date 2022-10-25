Oakdale, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Oakdale.
The Windham High School soccer team will have a game with Montville High School on October 25, 2022, 12:45:00.
Windham High School
Montville High School
October 25, 2022
12:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Plainfield High School soccer team will have a game with Montville High School on October 25, 2022, 15:00:00.
Plainfield High School
Montville High School
October 25, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
