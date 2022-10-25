ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakdale, CA

Oakdale, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Oakdale.

The Windham High School soccer team will have a game with Montville High School on October 25, 2022, 12:45:00.

Windham High School
Montville High School
October 25, 2022
12:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Plainfield High School soccer team will have a game with Montville High School on October 25, 2022, 15:00:00.

Plainfield High School
Montville High School
October 25, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

