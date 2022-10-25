ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PENGUINS

FLAMES (4-1-0) vs. PENGUINS (4-1-1) 7:00 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West, One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Goals - Tyler Toffoli (3) Points - Sidney Crosby (11) PP - 30% (6th) / PK - 85.7% (T-8th) Penguins:. PP - 25% (T-10th) / PK - 72.7% (27th) Advanced Stats:
Breaking: Jake Guentzel Joins Penguins Practice

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel joined practice on Thursday at Rogers Arena. It is the first time he has joined the team since he was felled by teammate Kris Letang’s shot against the LA Kings seven days ago. Guentzel has been dealing with an...
Breaking: Jason Zucker Injured, Sam Poulin Will Make NHL Debut

CALGARY, Alberta — It’s been since Dec. 20, 2014 that a Pittsburgh Penguins first-round pick made his NHL debut with the Penguins. Then it was 2012 first-rounder Derrick Pouliot. Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, 2019 Penguins first-rounder Sam Poulin will break the drought and make his NHL debut against the Calgary Flames.
Kessel sets Ironman mark, scores 400th goal in 4-2 Vegas win

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Phil Kessel celebrated his NHL Ironman record by scoring his 400th career goal and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Kessel broke the record set by Keith Yandle last season when he got the start in his...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Humble Pie, Canucks Changes Coming?

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Greetings from one of the most beautiful cities in North America. The Pittsburgh Penguins digested their humble pie on Wednesday. Things are unsettled with the Penguins’ Friday opponent, the Vancouver Canucks. President Jim Rutherford admitted on TV that he didn’t know the Canucks owner had given coach Bruce Boudreau a two-year contract. The New York Islanders placed former top prospect Kiefer Bellows on waivers. The Minnesota Wild won’t hit the NHL trade market, but when will Patrick Kane?
Penguins Early Issues, What to Worry and What to Ignore

CALGARY, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers fed the Pittsburgh Penguins a heaping slice of humble pie. Before reporters got to the locker room, it was essentially cleared out. After fun wins, the boys hang out and talk. After a 6-3 thrashing like that, with a plane to board, the players didn’t stick around.
Flyers acquire Evan Barratt from Chicago, assign him to Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Cooper Zech. Barratt has been assigned to Lehigh Valley following the completion of the deal. Barratt is a local product from Bristol, Pennsylvania, and played collegiate hockey at Penn State University for three...
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel ties NHL iron man streak

Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel is set to break the NHL's ironman record by playing in his 990th consecutive game on Tuesday night against the San Jose Sharks. Kessel tied the mark, previously set by Keith Yandle last season, during Monday's win over the Toronto Maple Leafs by playing in his 989th consecutive game.
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

