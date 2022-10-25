Read full article on original website
Watch: What Sidney Crosby and Mike Sullivan Said After Loss to Oilers (+)
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins were not very good on Monday night. The Edmonton Oilers blitzed them for 47 shots and six goals, despite a 3-1 Penguins lead in the second period. Edmonton beat the Penguins 6-3 at Rogers Place, and the quiet locker room emptied quickly. Here’s...
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PENGUINS
FLAMES (4-1-0) vs. PENGUINS (4-1-1) 7:00 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West, One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Goals - Tyler Toffoli (3) Points - Sidney Crosby (11) PP - 30% (6th) / PK - 85.7% (T-8th) Penguins:. PP - 25% (T-10th) / PK - 72.7% (27th) Advanced Stats:
Penguins Road Trip Mailbag: Crazy Trade Talk, D-men, & Jarry’s Contract
VANCOUVER, British Columbia. — The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost two in a row and been overrun by Western Conference contenders. Minus a good start in Edmonton and an attacking second period against Calgary, the Penguins have been looking up at the scoreboard with unhappy faces. Jeff Carter told PHN...
Breaking: Jake Guentzel Joins Penguins Practice
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel joined practice on Thursday at Rogers Arena. It is the first time he has joined the team since he was felled by teammate Kris Letang’s shot against the LA Kings seven days ago. Guentzel has been dealing with an...
Breaking: Jason Zucker Injured, Sam Poulin Will Make NHL Debut
CALGARY, Alberta — It’s been since Dec. 20, 2014 that a Pittsburgh Penguins first-round pick made his NHL debut with the Penguins. Then it was 2012 first-rounder Derrick Pouliot. Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, 2019 Penguins first-rounder Sam Poulin will break the drought and make his NHL debut against the Calgary Flames.
Penguins Takeaways: Volatility, Carryover & Sam Poulin in Loss to Flames
CALGARY, Alberta — It was not the Pittsburgh Penguins’ best effort. One day after getting shelled by the Edmonton Oilers, the Penguins were quickly put away by the Calgary Flames. The Penguins trailed 3-0 by the early second period and never challenged, though they fired 21 shots in the second period.
Philadelphia Flyers’ Sean Couturier suffers setback in recovery from back injury
Couturier had been skating recently to work his way back into game form, and had previously said that he was feeling good in his recovery. However, a setback seemed to have occurred down the line, as Tortorella has said that he’s not ready to be skating. Couturier’s back reinjury...
Penguins Takeaways: ‘We Got Outplayed,’ Slow, Sloppy Loss to EDM
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins cured their poor start ills. However, they traded a good start for terrible second and third periods. The Edmonton Oilers looked like world beaters even without a point from Connor McDavid and took the Penguins to the woodshed, 6-3 at Rogers Place. The...
Kessel sets Ironman mark, scores 400th goal in 4-2 Vegas win
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Phil Kessel celebrated his NHL Ironman record by scoring his 400th career goal and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Kessel broke the record set by Keith Yandle last season when he got the start in his...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Humble Pie, Canucks Changes Coming?
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Greetings from one of the most beautiful cities in North America. The Pittsburgh Penguins digested their humble pie on Wednesday. Things are unsettled with the Penguins’ Friday opponent, the Vancouver Canucks. President Jim Rutherford admitted on TV that he didn’t know the Canucks owner had given coach Bruce Boudreau a two-year contract. The New York Islanders placed former top prospect Kiefer Bellows on waivers. The Minnesota Wild won’t hit the NHL trade market, but when will Patrick Kane?
Penguins Early Issues, What to Worry and What to Ignore
CALGARY, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers fed the Pittsburgh Penguins a heaping slice of humble pie. Before reporters got to the locker room, it was essentially cleared out. After fun wins, the boys hang out and talk. After a 6-3 thrashing like that, with a plane to board, the players didn’t stick around.
Flyers acquire Evan Barratt from Chicago, assign him to Lehigh Valley
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Cooper Zech. Barratt has been assigned to Lehigh Valley following the completion of the deal. Barratt is a local product from Bristol, Pennsylvania, and played collegiate hockey at Penn State University for three...
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel ties NHL iron man streak
Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel is set to break the NHL's ironman record by playing in his 990th consecutive game on Tuesday night against the San Jose Sharks. Kessel tied the mark, previously set by Keith Yandle last season, during Monday's win over the Toronto Maple Leafs by playing in his 989th consecutive game.
