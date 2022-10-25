VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Greetings from one of the most beautiful cities in North America. The Pittsburgh Penguins digested their humble pie on Wednesday. Things are unsettled with the Penguins’ Friday opponent, the Vancouver Canucks. President Jim Rutherford admitted on TV that he didn’t know the Canucks owner had given coach Bruce Boudreau a two-year contract. The New York Islanders placed former top prospect Kiefer Bellows on waivers. The Minnesota Wild won’t hit the NHL trade market, but when will Patrick Kane?

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO