Russell Westbrook’s time with the Los Angeles Lakers hasn’t been any less tumultuous in 2022-23 with the issues amplified by the team’s poor 0-3 start to the season. Westbrook averages 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists through the first three games of the new campaign, shooting 28.9% from the field and a shocking 8.3% from beyond the arc. The 2017 NBA MVP found himself under particularly heavy scrutiny after L.A.’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday when his questionable shot attempt late in the fourth quarter allowed the Blazers to regain the lead and snatch the win.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO