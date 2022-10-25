Read full article on original website
Adam Silver may have just helped the Lakers trade Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to 0-3 following Sunday’s loss to Portland and fans are already having second thoughts about the team’s ceiling. Whatever hope fans had entering the new campaign was capped due to the presence of Russell Westbrook, who’s still on the roster after a summer filled with trade rumors.
Lakers make announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for next game
The Los Angeles Lakers have already made an announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for the team’s game on Wednesday. On their Tuesday injury report, the Lakers listed Westbrook as doubtful for Wednesday’s game at Denver due to a hamstring injury. The designation is surprising considering Westbrook played...
The Best Shooters The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land In A Trade Around Russell Westbrook
These are the best shooters the Lakers can get in a trade around Russell Westbrook.
Nick Young Wants The Lakers To Trade Russell Westbrook For Eric Gordon And Buddy Hield In 3-Way Trade
Nick Young has expressed his desire to see the Lakers move Russell Westbrook in a three-team trade to acquire shooters Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon.
Russell Westbrook Becomes Neighbors With LeBron James After Buying $37 Million Mansion Across The Street
As many Lakers fans hope and pray for Russell Westbrook's exit, the Brodie continues to grow closer to his superstar teammates. Over the past few days, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis have come out to defend Russ -- and now Westbrook and James have become neighbors in the same Los Angeles neighborhood.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Video: Magic Johnson Gives Advice To Russell Westbrook Amid Struggles
Russell Westbrook’s time with the Los Angeles Lakers hasn’t been any less tumultuous in 2022-23 with the issues amplified by the team’s poor 0-3 start to the season. Westbrook averages 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists through the first three games of the new campaign, shooting 28.9% from the field and a shocking 8.3% from beyond the arc. The 2017 NBA MVP found himself under particularly heavy scrutiny after L.A.’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday when his questionable shot attempt late in the fourth quarter allowed the Blazers to regain the lead and snatch the win.
Former Warriors Champion Calls Out Los Angeles Lakers And Defends Russell Westbrook: "It’s Westbrook's Fault Tonight Too Huh"
Former NBA Champion Marreese Speights has called out the Los Angeles Lakers after they lost to the Denver Nuggets without Russell Westbrook.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Nuggets Preview: No Russell Westbrook?
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to win their first game of the regular season after falling to 0-3 following their collapse down the stretch against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. They will be looking to separate themselves from the small group of NBA teams that are...
ng-sportingnews.com
One Play: Russell Westbrook's shooting is a small part of a much bigger Lakers problem
Welcome to "One Play!" Throughout the 2022-23 NBA season, our TSN staff will break down certain possessions from certain games and peel back the curtains to reveal their bigger meaning. Today, Lakers guard Russell Westbrook takes the spotlight. The Lakers have held up defensively through the first week of the...
3 Lakers who simply have to play better (not named Russell Westbrook)
The Los Angeles Lakers have started the season with an 0-3 record and many fans are rightfully outraged. Los Angeles is coming off of one of the worst seasons in franchise history and after months of speculation and small moves, nothing has changed. While the elephant in the room might...
NBA insider says a Russell Westbrook move to the Lakers bench is ‘probably inevitable’
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has started each of the team’s first three games, but that could come to an end soon. According to ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers moving Westbrook to the bench is “inevitable” in the 2022-23 season. “I think a...
Lakers News: League Expert Breaks Down Top Russell Westbrook Moves
The Russell Westbrook trade talks won't be slowing down anytime soon
