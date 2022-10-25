Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Related
nbc15.com
3rd suspect sought in Madison killing this summer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a third suspect in the summertime killing of an 18-year-old man in Madison. The Madison Police Dept. revealed Wednesday that they are searching for Charvis Blue and he is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime. Anyone...
nbc15.com
Kahl pleads guilty in 2008 killing of Brittany Zimmermann
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man who killed UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann more than 14 years ago was found guilty of homicide on Thursday morning. David Kahl returned to a Dane Co. courtroom where he was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a plea deal with prosecutors. Not long after finding Kahl guilty, Judge Chris Taylor handed down the mandatory life sentence and set a new hearing date to determine if he will ever have the opportunity for extended supervision.
MPD: Man killed in accidental shooting on McKee Road
MADISON, Wis. — A man was killed last week in an accidental shooting on Madison’s southwest side, according to local law enforcement. Madison police said they responded to the 7100 block of Mckee Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after getting a call that someone had accidentally fired a gun and hit another person in the process. Once emergency...
Daily Cardinal
Suspect involved in weapons violation fatally shot in Dane County
The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigations is investigating the fatal shooting of a suspect during a search involving a weapons violation in Dane County. On Sunday afternoon, the Dane County Sheriff's Office searched the Jefferson Street area for the reported suspect. “[The Sheriff’s Office] was...
nbc15.com
Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student
The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry says the number of visits each month has jumped drastically in recent months, setting record numbers for the pantry. The return of a Halloween tradition with fewer pandemic concerns, could cause more concern for safety. Green burials gain interest in Dane Co., reviving thousands...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man was convicted Wednesday of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade, wrapping up a trial in which he defended himself with bizarre legal theories and erratic outbursts. It took the jury a little over three hours to find Darrell Brooks guilty of all 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He faces a mandatory life sentence on each homicide count. Brooks, dressed in a suit and tie, silently rested his head on folded hands as the verdicts were read. His subdued demeanor was a stark departure from previous days of the trial, when his sometimes-outrageous behavior drew rebukes from the judge. Judge Jennifer Dorow scheduled a hearing Monday to set a sentencing date. Victims and their families are expected to make statements then.
nbc15.com
MPD: Man dies after accidental shooting in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man has died after being accidentally shot last week at a home on Madison’s southwest side, the city’s police department reported Thursday. The MPD report stated emergency crews responded around 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 to the home, in the 7100 block of McKee Road, and the wounded man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
WIFR
Beloit woman faces felony OWI charge
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A woman with a history of OWI convictions was arrested early Wednesday by Rock County Sheriff’s deputies. Danielle Jester, 53, was stopped just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Sixth Street and Olympian Boulevard. According to deputies, Jester displayed signs of impairment and after investigation, was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man accused of ‘grooming’ child, admits to driving from different county for meet up
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man reportedly admitted to authorities that he drove from Waukesha County to ‘perform sex acts’ on a child that he was in contact with for multiple weeks. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kyle Kurka was arrested on October 23...
Janesville police investigating reports of gunshots on Milton Ave. overnight
Police in Janesville say they are investigating reports of gunshots heard by several people overnight.
See the Reaction as Darrell Brooks is Found Guilty of 76 Counts in Wisconsin Parade Trial
Darrell Brooks put his head in hands as a judge read the jury's verdict aloud during his trial Wednesday. Guilty, the judge said -- 76 times. Brooks, accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year, was found guilty of 76 charges, including six for first-degree intentional homicide in the carnage last November in the Milwaukee suburb. The homicide charges each carry a mandatory life sentence.
Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect intended to kill people
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade last year clearly intended to kill people, prosecutors told jurors Tuesday.Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in the carnage last November in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts.Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper focused on Brooks' intent during her closing arguments as Brooks' monthlong trial wound down. His failure to stop after hitting the first person in the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine drug dealer accused of selling heroin, ecstasy and marijuana
RACINE — A Racine man accused of being a drug dealer allegedly sold heroin, and also possessed large amounts of ecstasy and marijuana. Darrell Brooks Found Guilty, in Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack. NPR reports that on Oct. 26, Brooks was found guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. NPR reports that on Oct. 26, Brooks was found guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Last year, he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha after reportedly leaving a domestic altercation with his ex-girlfriend. Last year, he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha after reportedly leaving a domestic altercation with his ex-girlfriend. Among those killed was 8-year-old Jackson Sparks. CNN reports that Brooks , “also was convicted of 61 counts of recklessly ending safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, six counts of fatal hit and run, two counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.”. CNN reports that Brooks , “also was convicted of 61 counts of recklessly ending safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, six counts of fatal hit and run, two counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.”. Earlier this year, Brooks pleaded not guilty due to having a mental illness but withdrew that plea before the trial started. He then dismissed his public defenders and decided to represent himself. Throughout the course of the trial, Brooks displayed combative and erratic behavior. His main defense was a claim that the SUV malfunctioned and he panicked. His main defense was a claim that the SUV malfunctioned and he panicked. However, the prosecution pointed out that a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle inspector previously tested that his vehicle was working properly. Brooks faces a mandatory life sentence on each of the first-degree intentional homicide counts.
Madison police searching for multiple motorcyclists who drove recklessly
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after multiple motorcyclists were seen driving recklessly downtown. Police said the motorcyclists eluded officers in the area of West Johnson Street and North Bassett Street on Friday night. One person reported that the bikes were speeding at over 140 mph. Police said the license plates were removed from the motorcycles before they...
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks Uncovered
Waukesha County Wisconsin prosecutors claim that Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the Waukesha parade on November 21, 2021. As a result, he is accused of killing six and injuring more than 60 people. He had met up with his now ex-girlfriend at the park and in fact, had run her over with that same SUV earlier that same month.
nbc15.com
MPD: Sergeant hurt arresting Madison man after domestic disturbance
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department sergeant was injured early Tuesday morning while trying to help arrest a man who was allegedly carrying drugs and gun. According to an MPD report later in the morning, the sergeant suffered what is believed to be a soft tissue injury and was released from a local hospital after being treated.
nbc15.com
Att. robbery at Beloit Culver’s similar to ones elsewhere, BPD says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A string of robbery attempts at Culver’s drive-thru windows in multiple southern Wisconsin cities has now reached Beloit. On Thursday morning, the city’s police department reported on an attempted robbery the night before at the restaurant chain’s location in the 2600 block of Cranston Road. BPD officers were called to the Culver’s around 7:44 p.m., the statement continued, but it did not provide many specific details about this incident.
Police: Beloit man arrested after car, mobile homes riddled with gunfire
ROCK, Wis. (WTVO) — A Beloit man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a May shooting at Rockvale Mobile Home Park that left a car and several mobile homes riddled with bullets. Deputies were dispatched to the park, 6129 USH 51, back on May 8, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. They located […]
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman accused of setting ex-boyfriend’s car on fire, arrested on arson charge
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people in Wisconsin were taken into custody after a woman allegedly set her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle on fire, which led to a confrontation. According to a release, around 3:30 a.m. on October 23, Madison Police Department responded to the 400 block of Parkwood Lane for a report of a vehicle on fire.
nbc15.com
MPD: Witnesses report motorcyclists going 140+ mph in downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Motorcyclists were spotted going way over the limit and driving recklessly through the streets of downtown Madison over the weekend. Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the riders. Pedestrians were outside Friday evening while the riders were driving near the intersection...
Comments / 2