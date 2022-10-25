Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
JSO searching for suspect involved in fraud purchases totaling almost $10,000
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating several cases involving fraudulent purchases totaling almost $10,000. The suspect pictured (supplied by JSO) somehow obtained the victim’s business credit account and purchased items at several local Home Depot stores. It is unknown at this time how the...
News4Jax.com
‘I can feel that something is coming’: Year after son’s death, Jacksonville mom hopeful arrest is near
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly a year after their loved one was shot and killed, a Jacksonville family is still waiting for an arrest in the death of a 17-year-old. Jocori Jones was gunned down near his home on the Eastside on Halloween in 2021. His mother Courtney says she won’t stop her search for answers until someone is behind bars.
JSO: Man in hospital after shooting in Wesconnett neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a young man was shot on Catoma Street. According to detectives, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the location and found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Child nearly drowns in retention pond in Jacksonville’s Sandalwood area, source says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is working to learn more about what happened in a Sandalwood neighborhood, where a source tells us a child nearly drowned on Tuesday afternoon in a retention pond. One neighbor told Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson she saw the entire situation unfold.
News4Jax.com
Woman found dead in middle of Jacksonville road; police believe it was a hit-and-run
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic fatality Tuesday after a woman was found in the middle of the road in the Mixon Town neighborhood. Around 1:15 p.m., officers received a call from a resident about a woman lying in the street at the...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: 2 men accused of having fraudulent contracts with customers for more than $700K
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville men are accused of trying to scam more than $700,000 from homeowners and businesses, according to records obtained by the News4JAX I-TEAM. Steven Ford and Lawrence Gilmore IV were arrested late last week on charges that include organized fraud and workers’ compensation insurance fraud....
Jacksonville faith leaders want answers from JSO officer on alleged degrading Black, LGBTQ+ tweets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Local Jacksonville faith leaders are outraged over racially charged social media posts allegedly written by a current Jacksonville sheriff’s officer, and today those local faith leaders came together to talk about it. Many of these local pastors and community leaders are asking why JSO didn’t...
Jacksonville man wanted on 10 Georgia felony charges arrested after 7-hour search in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville man wanted in Southeast Georgia and a Callahan woman are facing charges after deputies say they abandoned a stolen truck and stole items from a hunting camp in Flagler County. Jerrod D. Oats, 21, and Jada A. Wells, 21, were arrested by the...
News4Jax.com
Nothing found in search for human remains near Westside gas station, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Searchers were spotted again Thursday morning near Chaffee Road and Crystal Springs Boulevard, where the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that investigators were searching for human remains. JSO declined to elaborate on the case related to the Westside Jacksonville search but told News4JAX on Thursday...
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searching for evidence, possibly human remains, on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching on the Westside for evidence, which may include human remains. Police started searching off Chaffee Road South and Crystal Springs Road earlier Wednesday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO said it is hard to say how long...
News4Jax.com
Lockdown lifted at Jacksonville elementary school after report of gunfire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gregory Drive Elementary School was temporarily locked down Wednesday after a report of gunfire in the area, according to Duval County Public Schools. A message that was sent to parents said the lockdown was a precaution. All students and staff were safe. Early dismissal was delayed...
A local mom wants to find the driver who hit her daughter and left her on the ground
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A local mother says she needs help finding the driver of an SUV. The mom says the driver hit her daughter while she was waiting to cross the street on her way to school. Action News Jax’s Princess Jhane Stepherson talked with the mom of the...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Local family scammed by man posing as property manager
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lori Beth Hyman was driving through a Northwest Jacksonville neighborhood last month looking for a home to rent for her family. She and her husband had been living in a mobile home with their 15-year-old son in Port Charlotte. Hyman has colon cancer. She said her husband has COPD and requires oxygen. They chose Jacksonville as their new home for its access to medical care.
News4Jax.com
Man found shot at gas station on Jacksonville’s Westside, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot Wednesday morning in the Ortega Farms area of the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they responded to multiple calls about a person who had been shot on Catoma Street north of Timuquana Road around 2:30 a.m. and found a man in his 20s shot.
First Coast News
Man shot multiple times in Moncrief area shooting, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is undergoing surgery after being shot multiple times in the Moncrief area Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened in the 1500 block of Golf Forest Drive around 7:10 p.m. Officers were originally notified of a walk-in at...
Suspect on crime spree arrested in Middleburg
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — On Sept. 23, 2022, robbery homicide investigators with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a series of offences spanning about a month at QQ Spa in Middleburg. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. While Clay County police believed the same person was...
JSO is hiring police emergency communications officers
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is hosting a virtual job fair for people who are interested in becoming an emergency communications officer. People who attended the meeting will be able to hear from current employees, leadership officials, and civilian recruiters. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The event is on...
Jacksonville police: Reported traffic fatality in Lackawanna
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported traffic fatality in Lackawanna. Police said they are responding to the 3000 block of Nolan Street, which is off of McDuff Avenue South between West Beaver Street and Lenox Avenue. Investigators are set to give an update...
News4Jax.com
Black leaders call for investigation into what all JSO officers post on social media after racist tweets surface
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than a dozen Black leaders gathered on the steps of the Duval County Courthouse on Wednesday, demanding a more extensive investigation into a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sergeant’s social media pages and what other officers are posting in public. The calls come after the...
Seniors stuck because of broken elevator at Jacksonville 55+ apartment community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some residents at a Jacksonville 55+ living community say they are trapped on the higher floors of their apartment building. They said an elevator has been out of service for six days and don’t think it will get fixed any time soon. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Comments / 0