Read full article on original website
Dawn Reeves
2d ago
Figures. Trumpublicans accusing people of doing things that they are themselves doing. Wonder what the excuse is this time? Hunters laptop made them do it? Hillary made them do it? President Biden maybe? Trumpublicans are pathetic jokes.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
Related
Minnesota officials are "on alert" for threats to election workers
Minnesota's top election official says he is not aware of any specific, credible threats targeting the state's midterm elections, but local and state officials remain "on alert." The big picture: The FBI and Homeland Security issued two warnings about threats to election workers and voter intimidation earlier this month. The FBI singled out states that experienced public disputes, recounts and audits in 2020, including Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Minnesota was not listed. Threat level: Secretary of State Steve Simon tells Axios that while "there is less overall risk in Minnesota than there is in other places," the FBI's warning...
2 conservatives accused in hoax robocall scheme plead guilty
CLEVELAND (AP) — Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack Burkman, 56, of Arlington, Virginia, could each receive a year in prison when they are sentenced Nov. 29 in common pleas court. They were indicted in October 2020 on numerous counts of telecommunications fraud and bribery. Wohl’s attorney, Mark Wieczorek, declined to comment about the his client’s plea. Burkman’s attorney, Brian Joslyn, did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment. The two men were accused of arranging for a voice broadcast service to make about 85,000 robocalls to predominantly Black neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Illinois during the runup to the 2020 general election. Prosecutors said the pair were responsible for 3,500 calls to residents of Cleveland and East Cleveland.
Meta faces $24.7M fine for campaign finance violations in Washington
Meta, Facebook's parent company, was hit with a $24.7 million fine Wednesday after a Washington judge found the tech giant had intentionally violated the state's campaign finance disclosure laws 822 times. The big picture: The fine that King County Superior Court Judge Douglass North issued "represents the largest campaign finance...
First look: Obama cuts ad for Pennsylvania Democrats
Former President Barack Obama cut an ad for Democrats in Pennsylvania ahead of his plans to barnstorm the key battleground state with President Biden in the days before the midterm elections, Axios has learned. Driving the news: In the ad, the former president cites two key issues that Democrats have...
NBC Los Angeles
California Attorney General's Office Denies It Wants Kuehl Raid Evidence Destroyed
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the California Attorney General's office will ask a judge to order the Sheriff's Department to destroy any remaining copies of items seized or obtained during its investigation into alleged political corruption involving an LA County Supervisor. Villanueva claimed in a live streamed speech...
Republican poll workers needed in Ohio
Ohio wants your help to make Election Day run smoothly. Driving the news: Central Ohio counties have already met nearly all of their hiring goals for workers who will assist voters at polling places during the upcoming Nov. 8 midterms, though local boards of elections won't turn away extra help.
Ohio elections chief: Precincts can’t take absentee ballots
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio law does not permit voters to return absentee ballots at their precincts on Election Day, the state’s elections chief is cautioning amid a misinformation campaign around the security of voting machines that’s urging them to do so. Republican Secretary of State Frank...
Washington Democrats split over nonpartisan secretary of state candidate
Some Washington Democrats are objecting to their party's attacks on a nonpartisan candidate for secretary of state, calling the behavior of the state party chair in particular "surprising" and even "embarrassing." Driving the news: Several prominent Democrats are publicly rebutting the claims that state party chair Tina Podlodowski has made against Julie Anderson, a nonpartisan who is challenging Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs.On Tuesday, state Sen. T'wina Nobles (D-Fircrest) posted a thread on Twitter explaining why she voted for Anderson, calling her a "faithful partner" in empowering Black voters, and sharing pictures of the candidate attending events for Planned...
Fetterman: Debate with Oz "wasn't exactly easy"
Democrat John Fetterman said Wednesday his performance at the Pennsylvania Senate debate the previous night "wasn't exactly easy," but he felt he still had the edge over Republican rival Mehmet Oz. What he's saying: "I knew it wasn't going to be easy after having a stroke after five months," the...
US News and World Report
Judge Tosses Suit Claiming Illegal Acts by Indiana Treasurer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that Indiana’s state treasurer violated state law in awarding contracts worth more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters. The lawsuit, filed by a former top office staffer who Treasurer Kelly Mitchell had fired,...
Mistake rolls back parole eligibility for some Arkansas inmates
Nearly 300 inmates recently learned they will have to serve their entire sentence with no parole, despite what they were told at the time of their plea agreements, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.Driving the news: The Arkansas Department of Corrections admitted to a legislative committee on Monday that it had misinterpreted one element of parole eligibility law for seven years. What's happening: More than 100 inmates were released on parole early as a result of the mistake, and two others were released, then re-incarcerated within days. The 290 inmates will serve an average of another 9.5 years. One man told the...
Texas AG Paxton announces new elections oversight team. Does he have the authority?
He said the team consisting of lawyers, investigators and support staff will look at alleged violations of the Texas Election Code to ensure elections are transparent and secure.
Texas public safety head: Agency "did not fail" during Uvalde school shooting
Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), said at a public meeting Thursday the agency "did not fail" the community of Uvalde during the school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers in May. Why it matters: McCraw's comments come weeks after he told CNN...
They lost their son in a school shooting. Now they want to arm more Colorado teachers.
John and Maria Castillo know that nothing can bring back their son, Kendrick, who died in the STEM School shooting in Highlands Ranch. Yes, but: They do believe one policy would make schools safer — armed teachers."We are the living example," John Castillo says, of what happens when a school shooter is not confronted by an armed person. "You're going to have an Uvalde, you're going to have Columbine — these things are going to happen again and again until we do something that is tangible and something that makes a difference," he told Axios in a recent interview.Flashback: Kendrick,...
Missouri Amendment 5 looks to make National Guard its own department
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Amendment 5 is asking voters to approve or oppose making the Missouri National Guard its own department. Since 1972, the National Guard has operated under the Department of Public Safety (DPS). “The governor at that time wanted some additional departments and so he merged several departments together,” Registered Lobbyist for the […]
Illegal voting charges dropped in southeast Texas
Hervis Rogers waited in the rain six hours the night of March 3, 2020, to vote in the Democratic primary. He was the last in line and left the precinct police place at Texas Southern University in Houston after midnight.
marketplace.org
Texas taxpayers shell out millions to defend redistricting maps
As voting gets underway for this year’s midterms, some Texans are casting ballots in new voting districts as a result of redistricting following the 2020 census. The Texas legislature, now controlled by Republicans, approved new redistricting maps. Civil rights groups say the maps violate federal law by diluting the voting power of minorities, who tend to back Democrats. The state is now spending millions to defend itself in lawsuits that challenge the new maps.
State's medical cannabis program doesn't meet demand, advocates warn
A state program that allows doctors to prescribe low-THC cannabis to patients with epilepsy, PTSD and other medical conditions isn't growing fast enough to meet demand, veterans advocates warned ahead of a Department of Public Safety Commission meeting Thursday. Driving the news: The Public Safety Commission will take public comment...
Lawsuit claims Starbucks stole idea for coffee lip balm
A small California company is suing Starbucks, claiming the Seattle-based coffee giant stole its idea for java-flavored lip balm.Driving the news: The suit alleges a former Starbucks executive of product development, Mesh Gelman, took a pitch meeting in 2017 with Balmuccino at which the smaller company — seeking a partnership with Starbucks — laid out its "fully realized" concept and products.Details: The meeting was brokered, the suit claims, by the brother-in-law of one of Balmuccino’s co-founders, Dr. Öz — the celebrity TV doctor turned U.S. Republican Senate candidate for Pennsylvania. Gelman asked Balmuccino representatives, especially their chemist, about the process...
Liz Cheney endorses Democrat Elissa Slotkin in Michigan House race
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday endorsed incumbent Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D) in the race to represent the state's 7th District, the Detroit Free Press reports. Why it matters: It's the Wyoming representative's first formal endorsement of a Democrat, though she has expressed some support for Democratic candidates who are facing Republicans that deny the results of the 2020 election.
Axios
Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
53K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 3