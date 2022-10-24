On ‘The View,’ Ted Cruz refuses to acknowledge Biden was legitimately elected

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz leaves after a press conference near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 10. Eric Lee/For The Texas Tribune

Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected.

During a confrontational appearance Monday on The View, the Texas Republican was grilled about his continued support for Trump, his onetime opponent for the Republican nomination to be president. Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former communications director in Trump’s White House who has since become fiercely critical of the former president, pressed Cruz on whether he believed Biden had legitimately won the 2020 election. But Cruz redirected, instead focusing on Democrats who had previously bemoaned their own electoral losses.