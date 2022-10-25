Wallingford, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Simsbury. The E.O. Smith High School soccer team will have a game with Simsbury High School on October 27, 2022, 12:45:00. The E.O. Smith High School soccer team will have a game with Simsbury High School on October 27, 2022, 15:00:00.
Manchester High School dismissed students early Thursday after the school received an anonymous email threat. The school was initially placed on lockdown and the principal said seniors who are off campus should remain home. Manchester High School dismissal began at 11:45 a.m., according to a Facebook post from Principal Katelyn...
MILFORD — Local police say they are investigating a report of shots fired. Police said in a Facebook post the shots reportedly occurred between the 900 block of New Haven Avenue and the 200 block of Baxter Lane. They described the area as a “densely wooded” site popular with turkey hunters.
The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There has been a lot of buzz about Hartford’s XL Center needing a sprucing up. Now, talks are underway that could bring a multi-million dollar facelift to the building. “You probably wouldn’t build a building like this today, but we got it,” said Michael Freimuth, executive director of CRDA. “So, we […]
At one time this was a pretty nice place tucked away in the woods near Kent, Connecticut. Our YouTuber Eli Hastey labels it a "mansion," even though that may be open to debate, it was at one time super cool and my guess is, was someone's extra vacation home that was left to rot.
Connecticut is home to dozens of gorgeous beaches but we can promise you there are none that are quite as unique as this one. This abandoned amusement park in Fairfield County finally reopened as a public beach in 2014 and has quite a fascinating history, keep reading to learn more.
2022-10-24@12:12pm–#Ansonia CT–There is an odor of gas in Ansonia’s hilltop is causing evacuations at Emmet O’Brien and the High School. Gas company on the way. Area fire departments from other towns are assisting Ansonia. This news report is made possible by our SAFE heating sponsor:
Route 8 north in Watertown has reopened after a vehicle overturned on Wednesday morning. CT Travel Smart said the highway was closed between exits 37 and 38 due to an overturned vehicle. It has since reopened. It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future. Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut. The farm on Matson Hill announced it was closing earlier this month. Sandi Rose, the...
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A large fire engulfed a building on Manhan Street in Waterbury on Tuesday night. The flames erupted around 10:30 p.m. The building, a multi-story home, has been completely lost to the blaze. Waterbury emergency crews responded to the scene. Officials have not released any information on who was involved in the […]
MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
BRISTOL – The owners of a Glastonbury jewelry store, Baribault Jewelers, are selling a "Thin Blue Line" bracelet with a blue cord to benefit the Bristol Police Heroes Fund. After Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12, Baribault Jewelers owner Christina Baribault Ortiz said that she is channeling her grief into a fundraiser for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund. The fund will receive 100% of the proceeds from every "Thin Blue Line" bracelet sold.
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — For a long time, the iconic chicken-based fast food chain, Raising Cane’s, was a luxury that mostly the southern states could enjoy. But to all of us in Connecticut who love a good, fried chicken sandwich, our time is here. Raising Cane’s has announced its plans to open a new restaurant […]
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old was taken to a hospital early Tuesday evening after being shot in Hartford, with another teen arriving at a hospital about two hours later. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the 200 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to Hartford police. The 15-year-old was found […]
A crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle closed a lane on Interstate 84 East in East Hartford on Tuesday morning, but the scene has cleared. The three center lanes were closed between exits 58 and 59, according to CT Travel Smart. It's unclear if anyone is injured in the...
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Farmington woman dropped her wedding band down a storm drain got the surprise of a lifetime. The couple was in Hartford on Sunday and the woman decided to take her wedding ring off to sanitize her hands. But that’s when her happiness went down the drain.
MILFORD — Police are looking to identify a man suspected of burglarizing the Athenian Diner on Boston Post Road last month. Milford police on Tuesday released surveillance footage of the suspect moving through the eatery and asked for the public's help to identify him. The incident occurred around 6:45...
A Connecticut man has been arrested after a 28-year-old who died in a crash was found with a gunshot wound. The incident took place in Hartford County around midnight in Southington on Thursday, Oct. 27. According to Lt. Keith Egan of Southington Police, officers responded to a report of a...
Comments / 0