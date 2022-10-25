Read full article on original website
What Bryce Harper said about family and Phillies fans after his home run sent Philadelphia to World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies star reflected on what the moment meant to him while staying focused on the task at hand: beating the Houston Astros in the World Series.
What's happening to Bryce Harper's legacy home run ball?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Everyone is still talking about Bryce Harper's legacy-defining home run Sunday that sent the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The fan who caught the ball is sharing her plans on what to do with it.It was the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres. The Phillies' postseason future was hanging in the balance, with the team down a run and the air thick with tension.Then Harper blasted one with the ball sinking just beyond the left-field wall and...
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Radio Call of Bryce Harper's Home Run Is Legendary
Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies announce World Series starters for Games 1 and 2 vs. Astros
The 2022 World Series is quickly approaching. Starting Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. There’s some insight into the Phillies pitching plans now. The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reported Wednesday: Aaron Nola will start Game 1 of...
Superstitious Phillies fans believe they can help the team’s World Series chances
The Philadelphia Phillies are headed to the World Series, and superstitious fans don’t want to change anything that might derail their team’s streak of good fortune.
FOX Sports
World Series 2022: Phillies-Astros, By The Numbers
The matchup for the 2022 World Series is set, as the Houston Astros will host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 on Friday (8:03 p.m. ET on FOX). The Astros swept the New York Yankees in the ALCS, while the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLCS.
NBC Philadelphia
Massive Mural of Bryce Harper Pops Up in South Philly
Massive mural of Bryce Harper pops up in South Philly originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Bryce Harper has transformed from baseball superstar to Philadelphia legend over the past few years. Just days before the World Series against the Houston Astros begins, a massive new mural of Harper appeared in...
Phillies anthem 'Dancing on My Own' deemed perfect underdog song for comeback team
"This song wasn't on anybody's radar and now it's through the roof, kind of like the team."
NBC Philadelphia
‘That's a Fun Team': Why Nick Sirianni Wants His Eagles to Emulate the Phillies
Why Sirianni wants the Eagles to emulate the Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Nick Sirianni is a football junkie. He’s always watching games at all levels trying to steal a play or a concept or learn something new. So it’s notable that this past weekend, as the...
World Series: Fans greet Phillies players before taking off to Houston
"Take 'em out and come back and win it in Philly!" said one fan, who skipped work to see the Phillies head off to Houston.
William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
NBC Philadelphia
Josh Harris Says Sixers Can Recover From Slow Start Like Phillies
Josh Harris says Sixers can recover from slow start like Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There's a famous saying that goes: "It's not how you start, it's how you finish." That's exactly how the 76ers' managing partner Josh Harris feels about the start of the NBA team's 0-3...
Philadelphia Phillies fans young and old bond over baseball
Everyone in the room was excited to watch the Phillies in the World Series!
Red October: Phillies fever rising for Del. family who named kids after Bryce Harper
For the Wyatt family, baseball means everything, and they obviously love Bryce Harper.
NBA Scout Doesn’t Hold Back About Philadelphia 76ers
The 2022-23 NBA season has been a rocky one for the Philadelphia 76ers out of the gates. They had a very tough opener, going on the road to face the Boston Celtics. Things didn’t get easier, as they hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in their home opener. The 76ers lost...
Yardbarker
Nick Sirianni Invested in Phillies' Run to World Series
Nick Sirianni loves football, no matter whether it’s the pro game, college, or high school, so you know something big was happening on Saturday night when he didn’t watch a single snap of the sport he loves. Instead, the Eagles coach was tuned in to Game 4 of...
This Phillies super fan has the ultimate rec room
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Home is where the heart is, and for David Backer, that would be in his rec room."There he is Mike, Superman with the "S" right there. My hero, my idol," Backer said. "Occasionally, I'll take my Veteran Stadium seats, that's right, put them in front of the TV and shell some peanuts and let them drop on the carpet, like we're at the stadium, and watch the game."Where the stories of his life as a Phillies fan make a statement more than any wallpaper would. "The 1980 World Championship poster, right in the center, Mike was kind enough...
Listen: The tremendous Spanish call of Bryce Harper's home run
Oscar Budejen, the Spanish radio voice of the Philadelphia Phillies, delivered a tremendous call of Bryce Harper’s already-iconic home run.
Eagles trade deadline 2022: 4 players for Howie Roseman to target on defense
The Eagles are rested and preparing to return to the NovaCare Complex later this week to work on their game plan for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As the coaching staff prepares to game plan for what they hope will lead to their seventh straight win of the season, the front office is peering over the rosters of the 31 teams in the league, deciding if there are any players who they want to target before the Nov. 1 trade deadline.
Wawa extends Phillies ‘SchwarberFest’ deal for remainder of World Series 2022
The MLB World Series 2022 starts on Friday between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. Wawa has announced it will extend its “SchwarberFest” promotion, starting on Friday, Oct. 28, the first game of the series, offering $5 Shortis and $6 Classics on its app. The convenience store said...
