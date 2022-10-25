ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

U.S. Rep Escobar faces GOP challenger Armendariz-Jackson in rematch

By Shelby Kapp
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kCux7_0ilJaFRw00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Incumbent U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, is facing Republican challenger Irene Armendariz-Jackson in the 16th Congressional District.

This is not the first time Escobar and Armendariz-Jackson have gone head to head. In 2020 Escobar beat Armendariz-Jackson for Congress with 65 percent of the vote.

This time around Armendariz-Jackson tells KTSM 9 News her focus is on the economy and immigration.

“The economy, people are hurting right now. We need to stop the spending. We need to stop the spending immediately and we need to secure the border. As we’re knocking on thousands of doors, people over and over (say) the number one issue is the economy. People are hurting,” Armendariz-Jackson said. “When we go and pump gas we know that there is a disparity.”

According to the Armendariz-Jackson campaign website, she is the wife of a Border Patrol agent and small-business owner.

Escobar said she is concerned about Republicans regaining control of Congress.

“We also know exactly what rRepublicans intend to do if they regain control of Congress. They’ve told us that they are going to eliminate Social Security. They have told us that they are going to make permanent the tax cuts for the wealthiest 1 percent which will blow up our deficit. They told us that they are not absolutely committed to the NATO alliance’s commitment to Ukraine,” Escobar said.

This is Escobar’s third time running in the 16th Congressional District. She was elected to Congress in 2018 and re-elected in 2020.

Before running for Congress, Escobar was an El Paso County commissioner and then the county judge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 17

Mary Carnera
2d ago

Vote RED ♥️! This escobar person has done absolutely nothing to help the people of El Paso, time to get her out!

Reply
13
2manystupidpeople
2d ago

Wake up El Paso, Escobar has never done anything for us. VOTE HER OUT!

Reply
19
MEANIE
2d ago

Escobar had got to go !! And take Beto O Rouke with her on her way out ..

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Trio attempts to steal iPhone cases at Walmart, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three women were arrested Wednesday in Brownsville after attempting to give their iPhone cases a free makeover at Walmart, according to police. Victoria Renee Garcia, 18; Aurora Alondra Ambriz, 19; and Paulina Marisol Hernandez, 20; were accused of looking through iPhone covers in the electronics department of the Walmart on Boca […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KTSM

Venezuelans expelled to Juarez as more arrive hoping to cross

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s been less than a week since the Department of Homeland Security announced new enforcement rules that Venezuelan migrants who cross into the U.S. illegally would be expelled under Title 42. Title 42 is the public health order that allows Border Patrol agents to expel migrants over COVID-19 concerns but […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Oct. 14, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Shocking footage shows Pelosi and Schumer reacting to Jan. 6 riot in real time

Video footage displayed during the Jan. 6 committee's presentation on Monday showed top Democrats reacting to the violence on Jan. 6 in real time. The roughly seven-minute video mashup, which was mixed with footage of violent rioters storming the Capitol, showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) scrambling behind the scenes as the riot unfolded.
Ash Jurberg

Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott

Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Mothers Against Greg Abbott are persuading Republicans to vote for Beto

Don't worry about the latest polls- that's the message from the Mothers Against Greg Abbott political action group. The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

KTSM

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy