Jimmies Shut Out DWU to Remain in Postseason Hunt
MITCHELL, S.D. (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown men’s soccer team staved off elimination from the GPAC postseason tournament with a 4-0 win at Dakota Wesleyan University Wednesday evening. The Jimmies need to win at Briar Cliff (Iowa) on Saturday to leapfrog the Chargers in the standings and earn...
Jimmies Blank DWU
MITCHELL, S.D. (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown women’s soccer team moved closer to a GPAC championship with a 3-0 win at Dakota Wesleyan University Wednesday evening. Jamestown (12-4-1 overall, 11-0 GPAC) travels to Briar Cliff (Iowa) Saturday with the conference title on the line. A Jimmie win would...
BLOG: Cinco de Cunningham–Five Takeaways for the Playoffs
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) With the playoffs for 11-A football upon us this week, and the first year of a new playoff qualifying system leaving many shaking their head a bit, here are my top five takeaways from the leadup to the post-season. 1) Welcome to the QRF. Even with...
Jimmie WBB Preview: Head Coach Thad Sankey
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Jimmie women’s basketball head coach Thad Sankey begins his fifth season at the helm of the Jamestown program this year after losing just one senior to graduation in 2022. UJ kicks off the season on Thursday night at home against Mayville State with tipoff...
Hi-Liner Volleyball Hosts Red River, Begins Final Week
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Hi-Liner volleyball team is in action tonight, hosting Red River in a pivotal late-season matchup. Valley City topped Red River 2-1 in tournament play in Fargo in early October. A win for Valley City tonight would give them an excellent chance to pass Wahpeton and Central for ninth place in the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) before the play-in round next weekend.
Hi-Liner Volleyball Falls to South, Gets Help in EDC Race
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) While the Hi-Liner volleyball team suffered a loss on the road last night, they may have picked up some help. The Hi-Liners fell to Fargo South, the second-place team in the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC), 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-13) Tuesday night. The loss kept Valley City at three points in the the league race.
BREAKING: Three-Division Proposal Hits Threshold
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The drive for three divisions of high school basketball has hit it’s first threshold required by the North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA). Valley City Superintendent Josh Johnson, representing the focus group spearheading the effort, announced Wednesday that the 75th letter of support from...
Viking Men, Women Both Picked Fourth in NSAA Preseason Poll
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Both Viking basketball teams have been picked fourth in their respective preseason polls in the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA). Dakota State tops the women’s poll, while Bellevue grabs the top men’s spot. Mayville State was picked second by the coaches in both polls. Viterbo is picked third in the men’s poll, while Bellevue is picked third in the women’s race.
Hi-Liner Cross Country Announces Post-Season Awards
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Hi-Liner cross country finished it season with an awards night this week, following their performance at the state meet last Saturday. On the girls side, Greta Goven and Reagan Berg were co-Most Valuable, Brynn Lueck was selected as Most Improved, the Spirit Award went to Sydnee Ingstad, and the Outstanding Dedication awards were awarded to Carly Goven, Greta Goven, Reagan Berg, Amelia Meester, Cadence Fetsch.
Final Polls for 11-A Football Released
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Jamestown finished third and Valley City fourth in the final media poll for 11-A football in North Dakota. Grand Forks Red River picked up 14 of 18 first-place votes to claim the top spot, followed by Fargo South, with three of the remaining first-place nods. Jamestown picked up the final first-place vote.
South Central Safety Association Kickoff Nov. 2
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The South Central Safety Association (SCSA) will be holding a kickoff event at the Gladstone Inn on Nov. 2. Professionals from a variety of different businesses in Stutsman County came together to form the SCSA as a way to help reinforce safety among their community and county partners.
The Peluso Report: Fast Fall on Devils Lake
Fall fishing is heating up as things cool down on Devils Lake, with trolling and jigging options paying off for walleyes. DEO Photo by Mike Peluso. The first half of this week we couldn’t have asked for better fall fishing weather. For me, the week was spent both on the Missouri River and on Devils Lake. Unfortunately, I was going to fish Lake Sakakawea later in the week, but Mother Nature said otherwise.
Wilbert “Willy” Dallmann
Wilbert “Willy” Dallmann, age 84, of Valley City, ND, died Monday, October 24th at Sanford Health in Fargo, ND. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 31st at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 30th from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and one hour before the.
Local Master Gardeners Recognized for Service
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NDSU Ext.) – Several Extension Master Gardeners were honored during the recent North Dakota State University Extension Master Gardener Program awards ceremony. The NDSU Extension Master Gardener Program is a volunteer service organization that beautifies communities, educates the public about gardening, donates fresh produce to local food...
Pheasants Forever Continue Fundraising for Various Projects
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – With a busy 2022 almost in the books, the James Valley Pheasants Forever are turning their attention to their big banquet fundraiser on Oct. 28 at Club 1883. Club member Ken McDougall says since 2010, they’ve completed various projects to enhance their conservation efforts in...
Jamestown Police Conduct Training Wednesday Night
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown and Jamestown Police Department have been fielding several questions related to a Police Training Exercise which occurred last evening near downtown Jamestown. “We would like to clear up any questions or speculation anyone may have,” Major Justin Blinsky stated. The...
Committee Recommends Community Corrections Program Agreement
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Finance & Legal Committee has recommended moving ahead with an agreement between the city and Jamestown Community Corrections Program for 2023-24. Director Sarah Frohlich says the program continues to provide community-based alternatives to incarceration while also helping both the city and county. In...
Great American Food Race For Barnes County Food Pantry
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Confirmation students from Faith Lutheran Church, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, and Trinity Lutheran Church took part in a service project around Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th. The students and their group leaders broke up into their small groups, and went around Valley...
Stifel Celebrates New Location with Ribbon Cutting
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Chamber) – Members of the Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc. They have relocated, and are now at 723 1st Ave S. This business offers Full-service Investment Services including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and retirement plans. You can reach them at 701-251-1152.
Valley City Electrical, Solid Waste, & Water Fees To Increase
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The city of Valley City passed three resolutions that will establish new electrical utility rates, solid waste and water services fees for residential and commercial users. Public Works Accountant/Manager Gary Jacobson talked about the electrical rate consumption increase. He said Western Area Power Association...
