Fall fishing is heating up as things cool down on Devils Lake, with trolling and jigging options paying off for walleyes. DEO Photo by Mike Peluso. The first half of this week we couldn’t have asked for better fall fishing weather. For me, the week was spent both on the Missouri River and on Devils Lake. Unfortunately, I was going to fish Lake Sakakawea later in the week, but Mother Nature said otherwise.

DEVILS LAKE, ND ・ 5 HOURS AGO