Warriors Fend Off Owls To Advance In 6A Playoffs
WHEATON – Wheaton/Herman-Norcross held off a stingy Hancock team to earn a four-set victory in the section 6A playoffs on Monday night, 25-5, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20. After completely dominating the first set, the Warriors quickly built up a 10-4 lead in set two before the Owls flipped a switch, scoring 16 of the next 18 points and holding off the Warriors to even the match. But sets three and four the Warriors were able to fend off the Owls who refused to go away, but couldn’t come up with enough plays as their season came to an end.
LeRoy Lester Paulson
Roy Paulson, age 79 of Hoffman, Minnesota, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at his home. Visitation for Roy Paulson will be Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church in Hoffman, MN. Memorial services for LeRoy Lester Paulson will be at 4:00 p.m....
LouElla Mae Eystad
Lou Mae Eystad, age 87 of Donnelly, Minnesota, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at Barrett Care Center. Visitation for Lou Eystad will be held Monday, October 31, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Morris, MN. Funeral services for LouElla Mae Eystad will...
Ann Louise Aune
Ann Aune, age 74 of Starbuck, Minnesota, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Minnewaska Lutheran Home in Starbuck, MN. Visitation for Ann Aune will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Minnewaska Lutheran Church in Starbuck, MN. Memorial services for Ann...
Belgrade Woman Killed In Kandiyohi County ATV Crash
NEW LONDON – Kandiyohi County authorities are investigating an ATV crash Tuesday night that left a rural Belgrade woman dead. Deputies say they found 65-year-old Cynthia Guse Fester lying on the ground with life-threatening injuries near New London. First responders started life-saving measures , but Guse Fester died at the scene.
