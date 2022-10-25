WHEATON – Wheaton/Herman-Norcross held off a stingy Hancock team to earn a four-set victory in the section 6A playoffs on Monday night, 25-5, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20. After completely dominating the first set, the Warriors quickly built up a 10-4 lead in set two before the Owls flipped a switch, scoring 16 of the next 18 points and holding off the Warriors to even the match. But sets three and four the Warriors were able to fend off the Owls who refused to go away, but couldn’t come up with enough plays as their season came to an end.

WHEATON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO