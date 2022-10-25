ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Moline, IL

Comments / 0

 

KWQC

Chief: East Moline officer still critical but ‘stable’ following assault

DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Crews respond to Davenport duplex fire Tuesday

DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

4 years later: Police seek information in fatal shooting

Moline Police seek help from the public to find answers in a fatal shooting four years ago. On Oct. 31, 2018, Corey Harrell Jr. was shot and killed while driving his vehicle in front of Moline City Hall, according to a news release. It has been four years and no arrests have been made yet in this case. Both the family and police seek justice, the release says.
MOLINE, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg Police respond to three more burglaries from motor vehicles on Sunday

Late Sunday morning, Galesburg Police responded to the 700 block of North Academy Street in reference to a burglary. A 53-year-old female told police someone broke out the passenger-side window of her sedan and stole her purse. Inside the purse was various credit and bank cards as well as a checkbook. Then early Sunday afternoon, GPD responded to the 800 block of East Brooks Street for a report of a vehicle being burglarized. A 48-year-old female and a 22-year-old male told police both of their vehicles were burglarized overnight while sitting in the driveway. The male reported his wallet, along with his ID, bank cards, and about $600 in cash was taken, while the female reported only loose change missing from her vehicle. Also on Sunday, Galesburg Police responded to the 1100 block of East Brooks after a checkbook was recovered from a separate burglary investigation in the 800 block of East Brooks. The 79-year-old male resident didn’t realize his checkbook was missing. After going through his vehicle, the man also realized a bottle of aftershave was taken from his vehicle. The incidents are still under investigation.
GALESBURG, IL
WQAD

Man shot by police during Morrison home search dies in hospital

MORRISON, Ill. — A man who was shot by police during the execution of a search warrant at a Morrison home died in the hospital, according to the Illinois State Police. 48-year-old Aaron Linke, the subject of the warrant, was taken to the hospital after the shooting on Friday, Oct. 21, where he was declared brain dead the next day. He was pulled off of life support and pronounced deceased on Oct. 25.
MORRISON, IL
KWQC

Davenport man sentenced to prison for firearm charge

DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

1 killed in Jackson County crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man was killed in a single-truck crash in Jackson county Wednesday, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded Wednesday to a crash on US Highway 61 at Fulton Road, according to a crash report. According to troopers, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 69-year-old...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Coroner releases name of man fatally shot in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man fatally shot in Rock Island Saturday. Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy was scheduled Monday for Tavian Petersen-Brown, 26, of Davenport. Around 12:24 a.m. Saturday, Rock Island police responded to...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Police: Juvenile charged in connection to Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A juvenile was charged Tuesday in connection to the two people injured after a shooting in Burlington Saturday, according to police. The Burlington Police Department, with the help of Des Moines County deputies, West Burlington police and Des Moines County Sheriff’s K-9, officers found the person of interest in the shooting Saturday, according to a media release.
BURLINGTON, IA
starvedrock.media

Bureau County Man Jailed After Crashing Stolen SUV

A vehicle involved in a crash in downtown La Salle turned out to be stolen. Officers were called just after noon Tuesday about a crash at 1st and Gooding Streets. One officer followed an SUV driving away from the scene with major front end damage. When running the registration, the vehicle came back stolen out of Davenport, Iowa.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Davenport man sentenced for firearm possession

A Davenport man has been sentenced to five years in prison on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Colique Depree Brown, age 28, was sentenced to 60 months in prison on Tuesday, October 25. Following his sentence, Brown was ordered to serve three years of supervised release. At about 4 […]
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Rock Island crash seriously injures 2, man charged with DUI

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Two people are critically injured, and one man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing head-on into another vehicle in Rock Island on Tuesday morning. Around 12:06 a.m., Rock Island police responded to the intersection of Rt. 92 and 78th...
ROCK ISLAND, IL

Comments / 0

