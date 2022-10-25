Read full article on original website
Update On East Moline Police Sergeant’s Condition After Attack On Monday
After being attacked by a then alleged arsonist on Monday, we have an update on East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind from the department. We also now know where Sergeant Lind was transported to treat his critical and life-threatening injuries from Monday's incident. Update On Sergeant William Lind. In a...
KWQC
Chief: East Moline officer still critical but ‘stable’ following assault
Chief: East Moline officer still critical but 'stable' following assault
KWQC
Crews respond to Davenport duplex fire Tuesday
Crews respond to Davenport duplex fire Tuesday
ourquadcities.com
4 years later: Police seek information in fatal shooting
Moline Police seek help from the public to find answers in a fatal shooting four years ago. On Oct. 31, 2018, Corey Harrell Jr. was shot and killed while driving his vehicle in front of Moline City Hall, according to a news release. It has been four years and no arrests have been made yet in this case. Both the family and police seek justice, the release says.
aledotimesrecord.com
Man arrested for starting dumpster fire behind Steak & Shake in Galesburg
GALESBURG — A man was arrested after allegedly starting a fire in a dumpster Sunday morning. At 9:41 a.m., a report of a fire in a dumpster at Steak ‘n Shake, 1066 N. Henderson St., was reported. The Galesburg Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames. Later...
police1.com
Records: Critically wounded police sgt. met with suspect hours before violent attack
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — New details are emerging in the attack on an East Moline police sergeant who was critically injured Monday. Sgt. William "Billy" Lind and the man now accused of trying to kill him had encountered each other about two and a half hours before the incident, police and court records show.
Galesburg Police respond to three more burglaries from motor vehicles on Sunday
Late Sunday morning, Galesburg Police responded to the 700 block of North Academy Street in reference to a burglary. A 53-year-old female told police someone broke out the passenger-side window of her sedan and stole her purse. Inside the purse was various credit and bank cards as well as a checkbook. Then early Sunday afternoon, GPD responded to the 800 block of East Brooks Street for a report of a vehicle being burglarized. A 48-year-old female and a 22-year-old male told police both of their vehicles were burglarized overnight while sitting in the driveway. The male reported his wallet, along with his ID, bank cards, and about $600 in cash was taken, while the female reported only loose change missing from her vehicle. Also on Sunday, Galesburg Police responded to the 1100 block of East Brooks after a checkbook was recovered from a separate burglary investigation in the 800 block of East Brooks. The 79-year-old male resident didn’t realize his checkbook was missing. After going through his vehicle, the man also realized a bottle of aftershave was taken from his vehicle. The incidents are still under investigation.
Man shot by police during Morrison home search dies in hospital
MORRISON, Ill. — A man who was shot by police during the execution of a search warrant at a Morrison home died in the hospital, according to the Illinois State Police. 48-year-old Aaron Linke, the subject of the warrant, was taken to the hospital after the shooting on Friday, Oct. 21, where he was declared brain dead the next day. He was pulled off of life support and pronounced deceased on Oct. 25.
KWQC
Davenport man sentenced to prison for firearm charge
Davenport man sentenced to prison for firearm charge
KWQC
1 killed in Jackson County crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man was killed in a single-truck crash in Jackson county Wednesday, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded Wednesday to a crash on US Highway 61 at Fulton Road, according to a crash report. According to troopers, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 69-year-old...
KWQC
Search warrant reveals new details in assault that left East Moline officer injured
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A search warrant filed Tuesday provided new details about an assault that left an East Moline police officer in critical condition with severe head injuries. Sgt. William Lind, who has been with the department for seven years, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Genesis...
KWQC
Coroner releases name of man fatally shot in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man fatally shot in Rock Island Saturday. Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy was scheduled Monday for Tavian Petersen-Brown, 26, of Davenport. Around 12:24 a.m. Saturday, Rock Island police responded to...
KWQC
Police: Juvenile charged in connection to Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A juvenile was charged Tuesday in connection to the two people injured after a shooting in Burlington Saturday, according to police. The Burlington Police Department, with the help of Des Moines County deputies, West Burlington police and Des Moines County Sheriff’s K-9, officers found the person of interest in the shooting Saturday, according to a media release.
Sioux City Journal
East Moline's Sgt. Billy Lind met with man hours before violent attack
New details are emerging in the attack on an East Moline police sergeant who was critically injured Monday. Sgt. William "Billy" Lind and the man now accused of trying to kill him had encountered each other about two and a half hours before the incident, police and court records show.
KWQC
East Moline Police Sergeant in critical condition, suspect in custody
East Moline Police Sergeant in critical condition, suspect in custody
starvedrock.media
Bureau County Man Jailed After Crashing Stolen SUV
A vehicle involved in a crash in downtown La Salle turned out to be stolen. Officers were called just after noon Tuesday about a crash at 1st and Gooding Streets. One officer followed an SUV driving away from the scene with major front end damage. When running the registration, the vehicle came back stolen out of Davenport, Iowa.
Davenport man sentenced for firearm possession
A Davenport man has been sentenced to five years in prison on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Colique Depree Brown, age 28, was sentenced to 60 months in prison on Tuesday, October 25. Following his sentence, Brown was ordered to serve three years of supervised release. At about 4 […]
Rock Island crash seriously injures 2, man charged with DUI
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Two people are critically injured, and one man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing head-on into another vehicle in Rock Island on Tuesday morning. Around 12:06 a.m., Rock Island police responded to the intersection of Rt. 92 and 78th...
KWQC
Hacker claims to have data from the Davenport Community School District,
Hacker claims to have data from the Davenport Community School District,

A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday to 60 months, or five years, in prison for felon in possession of a firearm, according to a media release. Crews respond to Davenport duplex fire...
Davenport Police allege suspect fled, crashed car with 2 loaded guns inside
Shortly before 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Davenport did a traffic stop on a 2011 red Chevy Impala without plates near the intersection of West 35th and Harrison streets.
