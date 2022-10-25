Wright County’s unemployment rate fell slightly in September to one of the lowest rates of the year. New statistics from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development show that Wright County’s non-seasonally adjusted jobless rate last month was 1.5 percent, down three-tenths of a point from the 1.8 percent rate in August, and equals the 1.5 percent rate in April. The new rate is also just two-tenths of a point higher than the 1.3 percent rate in May, which is the low water mark thus far in 2022. The new 1.5 percent rate compares to the 2.3 percent rate a year ago, and the 4.5 percent rate in the COVID year of 2020.

WRIGHT COUNTY, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO