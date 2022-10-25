Willingboro, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Cramer Hill. Mark Rodriguez, 50, was reported missing today from his home on the 1000 block of North 32nd Street. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’8”, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair and two of his front teeth are chipped. He was believed to be heading to Trenton but is known to frequent Lanning Square and Bergen Square.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO