Willingboro, NJ

Willingboro, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Burlington City High School soccer team will have a game with Willingboro High School on October 25, 2022, 12:45:00.

Burlington City High School
Willingboro High School
October 25, 2022
12:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

Pennington, October 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Pennington, October 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The BCIT-Westampton High School soccer team will have a game with Hopewell Valley Central High on October 27, 2022, 14:00:00.
PENNINGTON, NJ
High School Soccer PRO

Madison, October 26 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Madison, October 26 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The West Essex Regional High School soccer team will have a game with Madison High School on October 26, 2022, 12:00:00.
MADISON, NJ
High School Soccer PRO

West Orange, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

West Orange, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Newark Academy soccer team will have a game with Seton Hall Preparatory School on October 25, 2022, 13:00:00.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9

It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
PAULSBORO, NJ
theridernews.com

A dream becomes reality for Princeton native

Princeton High School and Rider are just a 15-minute drive from one another. With both Rider and Princeton University in the area, both athletics programs scout their own area for prospective high school athletes that want to play at the Division I level. Yet, a student-athlete who scored 1,000 career...
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

‘A bubbly ball of energy beyond belief’: Forbes’ Brenda O’Hara reflects on 16 years at Princeton

It takes a village to raise a child, and it takes several thousand employees to educate and care for Princeton undergraduate students. Brenda “Bee” Loretta O’Hara, known around Forbes College for enthusiastically greeting students as they enter the dining hall, is one such employee. Since she arrived at Princeton in 2006, Brenda has worked at Frist Campus Center, Whitman College, and Forbes College.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ police net 41 fugitives, including 5 accused of murder

A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
NEWARK, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Police Investigating Oakland Street Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 100 block of Oakland Street Wednesday. Trenton Police and Emergency medical services responded to the scene just after 9:30 Pm, a man was reported to have sustained a gunshot to the back and became unresponsive Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics were doing CPR enrout to Capital Health trauma center.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck In South Jersey

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Route 322 westbound near Meetinghouse Road in Woolwich Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were closed and detoured, 511nj.org reported. to...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
camdencounty.com

$151 Million Investment Made in Camden County

(Lindenwold, NJ) – Yesterday, the Board of Commissioners joined the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) and local elected officials to announce the Route 70 corridor improvement project that will relieve congestion and improve motor vehicle and pedestrian safety in Camden County. “This project is key to increasing the...
CAMDEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ DOT making big improvements along a major South Jersey highway

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project designed to relieve congestion and improve safety along a major South Jersey highway. During a news conference in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Transportation Commissioner Parth Oza announced the DOT is investing $151 million to improve Route 70, from Route 38 in Pennsauken, through Cherry Hill to Cooper Avenue in Evesham.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
nccpdnews.com

Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Man-Anthony Morrow

(Newark, DE 19702) The New Castle County Division of Police have issued a Gold Alert for Anthony Morrow, a 32-year-old Wilmington man. On Tuesday (10/25) at approximately 10:30 a.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Farland Way (Pemberly Townhouses) for a missing person. Officers arrived...
WILMINGTON, DE
trentonnj.org

Route 29 Boulevard Planning Application Submitted

TRENTON, NJ – Mayor W. Reed Gusciora applauded planners and advocates for submission of the Route 29 Boulevard project grant application. The project would overhaul Trenton’s waterfront to ensure residential access and more equitable use of land and resources. “Route 29 was built in the ‘50s and ‘60s...
TRENTON, NJ
camdencountypd.org

Missing person – Mark Rodriguez

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Cramer Hill. Mark Rodriguez, 50, was reported missing today from his home on the 1000 block of North 32nd Street. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’8”, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair and two of his front teeth are chipped. He was believed to be heading to Trenton but is known to frequent Lanning Square and Bergen Square.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Man Convicted For Murdering 26-year-old Willingboro, NJ, Woman in 2019

A man from Trenton has been found guilty of fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman three years ago inside a parked car in Willingboro Township. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw says 28-year-old Devon Woods was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree certain persons not to have weapons.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

