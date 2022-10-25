Main Street Pre-Summit Social held at Morton Mandan Public Library

MANDAN, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Community members gathered at the Morton Mandan Public Library Monday evening for a pre-summit social event.

The 2022 Main Street Summit will officially kick off Tuesday morning at the Bismarck Event Center.

The social event provided an opportunity for citizens and business leaders to speak one-on-one with a group of panelists about topics that will be discussed at tomorrow’s summit.

One panelist says the event also allowed residents to see the impact local organizations are having in their community.

“So, this was an opportunity to work with some organizations that are doing some great things in and around North Dakota and to have those who are coming to the summit to be able to participate in a dialogue of how we are more intentional about dealing with workforce and economics, recruitment and retention within these communities,” said Vaney Hariri, co-founder of Think 3D.

Tuesday people will hear from several keynote speakers at the event and the different strategies they will be diving into at the Summit.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.