ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Downtown YMCA prepares for the first Gobble Wobble 5K

By Markeshia Jackson
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vGt5C_0ilJWeFJ00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thanksgiving is a day full of rich traditions for most of us, but there’s always room to add something new to your holiday routine!

“We thought it’d be a great idea to bring everybody together on Thanksgiving to do this 5K and kind of balance out your day. You’re gonna eat all this food, watch football but why don’t you get a nice little workout in first,” YMCA of Wichita Falls Communications Director Tila Grant said.

Texoma’s official guide to early voting in 2022 midterm elections

The downtown YMCA team came together to brainstorm something new for folks to do on Thanksgiving Day, a 5K and one-mile fun run that they are calling the Gobble Wobble.

“Our new CEO came in a couple of years ago and he’s really used to doing a 5K with his family on Thanksgiving, and he was new here in Wichita Falls and wanted to do that, and we really didn’t have a lot of options. You couldn’t go on Google to find a race to join so he was like, why don’t we take this and have this as our big event since we’re phasing out the derbies. Let’s have a 5K,” Grant said.

In place of the Soap Box Derby, the 5k Gobble Wobble will start downtown at the YMCA and go up to the MPEC and come back around, displaying several local businesses to get more folks downtown. Plus, if you participate, you’ll see the great new additions the YMCA plans to have completed by then.

“So down here in this room that we’re in, this is actually going to be a childcare center and then we’re also renovating the room right next door that’s gonna be our E-Sports lounge and we’re super excited about that. It’s another opportunity to bring the younger crowd over and give them something safe and fun to do,” Grant said.

These renovations wouldn’t be possible without the support of this community. Support that they hope to see pour into the new 5K event!

Unusual incidents leave staff at Humane Society of Wichita County shaken up

“Hopefully, yeah, it’ll be a lasting staple in Wichita Falls, something each Thanksgiving as people are returning home from school or wherever they may be just to get together and have a good time,” Grant said.

They hope to see you all there, gobbling and wobbling.

For information on how to register, click here.

If you do participate, they ask that you bring a canned good to the event. Those will be donated to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank to help keep their food supply steady through these holiday months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Kell House Museum hosts grand re-opening

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A five year project on the Kell House Museum is finally complete! “It’s amazing! I mean, I look back at paperwork, and 2017 is when we started. So it has been five very long years, and at times, you think this is never going to happen, this is never going to […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

If You Love ‘A Christmas Story’ Wichita Falls is the Place to Be in 2022

Get your Red Rider BB gun and pink bunny costume ready. 'A Christmas Story' fever is catching in Wichita Falls. It is six days to Halloween and I am talking about Christmas, believe me I want to kick my own ass for this. However, one Christmas tradition I believe we all take part in is watching 'A Christmas Story' at some point over the holiday. It is literally on 24/7 during the big day. 2022 is the year of 'A Christmas Story' in Wichita Falls, why?
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Storm chances increase Thursday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday will be one of the warmer days over the next week, with a high of 75. However, a cold front will arrive Thursday night, this cold front will bring in more thunderstorm chances for Thursday evening and Friday. Some of these storms may produce tiny hail and strong winds.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Local businesses raise prices due to inflation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “It was slowly going up from time to time, but what when the pandemic hit it was increasing in a extreme level to a point where we realized that this supply cost went up about 40 to 45% in the past two years alone”, said Joone Jeong, co-owner and manager of Youngs Donuts.
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

Is There Really A Difference Between The Lawton Walmarts?

I moved to Lawton in 2006, and the first thing I learned about this town was everyone calls the bigger Walmart the "ghetto" Walmart. Sixteen years later, it still perplexes me. Here's a simple truth. In the eyes of the average everyday Target shopper, every Walmart is a "ghetto" Walmart......
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

TxDOT release safety tips for Halloween

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The year’s most frightening night is around the corner in Halloween Town, and various costumes will fill the streets in search of a good scare or delicious candy. According to TxDOT, crashes have risen for the third year in a row, and want drivers to be safe this Halloween season. TxDOT […]
kswo.com

Lawton mom bring awareness to Achondroplasia

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - October is Dwarfism awareness month and one mom here in Lawton wants to share her son’s story. Izaiah Gratts is 9 years old, he was diagnosed with Achondroplasia, a type of dwarfism, when he just 4 months old. As the mother of a son with...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Bernita Taylor receives Lawton Outstanding Citizen of the Month award

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - During Tuesday’s council meeting, a Lawton resident was honored for her hard work in the community. Bernita Taylor received the Outstanding Citizen of the Month award. For 20 years, Taylor has given back to Lawton through her organization, the MIGHT Community Development and Resource Center.
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

City of Lawton 2022 ‘Trick or Treating’ Hours

We'll be celebrating Halloween and trick or treating in Lawton, Fort Sill this upcoming weekend!. In my honest, humble, non-bias opinion Halloween is right up there with Christmas when it comes to favorite holidays. The family and I have as many traditions for Halloween as we do for Christmas. We...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Agreement allows Lawton Animal Welfare to re-home animals for Walters

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An agreement approved by Lawton City Council at Tuesday’s meeting will allow Lawton Animal Welfare to continue providing services to the City of Walters. Lawton already provided euthanasia to Walters for animals that couldn’t be adopted out. This mutual contract will let Lawton re-home the...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls ISD police investigating incident between substitute, student

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An incident between a substitute and a student is being investigated by the Wichita Falls ISD police department. A guardian of a student at Southern Hills Elementary reached out to News Channel 6 claiming her granddaughter had been pushed into a desk by a substitute teacher on Oct. 19. The guardian said they filed a report with the WFISD police department and spoke with an officer about the alleged incident.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy