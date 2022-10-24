Jeff Goldblum is in talks to star as the Wizard in Universal’s upcoming adaptation of Broadway mainstay Wicked. If the deal makes, the Jurassic Park star will join Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey on the roll call. Jon M. Chu is directing the big-screen adaptation, which is being divided up into two movies. More from The Hollywood ReporterCynthia Erivo on Identifying as Queer Later in Life: "We Assume Every Queer Person Knows It From the Beginning"Hollywood's A-list Stylists Reveal Their Top Fall Fashion Picks for Women'Wicked' Director Jon M. Chu Confirms 'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey Has Been...

19 MINUTES AGO