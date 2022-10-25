ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

Political ideology enters school board races

MINNEAPOLIS — Local nonpartisan school board races across Minnesota are now infused with themes of a larger conservative movement against racial justice studies and recognition of gender identity. One such battle is playing out in the Prior Lake - Savage Area Schools, where eight candidates are vying for four...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoes City Council's encampment staff directions

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday vetoed a pair of directives seeking a review of city practices on the closure of homeless encampments over their wording. The measures were passed last week by City Council. The first, proposed by Council Member Aisha Chughtai, directed the Regulatory Services department to tally...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Early Vote Center hours extended

MINNEAPOLIS — The Early Vote Center in Minneapolis is extending its hours with Election Day two weeks away. The city says that anyone who is able to vote in Minneapolis is eligible to vote early. The center, located at 980 E. Hennepin Ave, will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays from now until Nov. 8. The center will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on its last day of service, Nov. 7, the day before Election Day.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ramsey Co. Sheriff Bob Fletcher calls for special session to address rising crime

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. -- With less than two weeks until Election Day, the Ramsey County sheriff wants lawmakers to come back for a special session.Crime has been a big topic before the Nov. 8 election.Sheriff Bob Fletcher says with a $12 billion surplus, that money could be going to crime prevention strategies.Fletcher says regardless of who wins that day, lawmakers should come back the next day and prove they're serious about doing something about crime - and only crime."It doesn't have to be all issues. Some of those issues can wait until July. Crime can't wait. We cannot wait. We are drowning right now," Fletcher said. Both the governor and legislative leaders released statements in response to the press conference, with both sides blaming the other for not doing more to tackle crime. 
KARE 11

Maplewood withdraws support for Purple Line, seeks 'post-pandemic ridership data'

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A 15-mile Bus Rapid Transit line called the Purple Line is proposed to begin in St. Paul and run through east metro communities, including Maplewood, where public transportation lacks compared to south and western areas of the metro. Yet Maplewood is now the second city to withdraw support for the plan priced at around $450 million. White Bear Lake withdrew earlier this year.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them

A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Eden Prairie Local News

Knock, knock, who’s there? That’s the question this election will answer

Door-knocking by political candidates is a time-honored tradition in Minnesota politics. That is especially true this campaign season, as the high-stakes battle for control of the Minnesota Legislature could hinge on just a few hundred votes in a small number of competitive districts. The Republicans door-knocked through the 2020 election; the Democrats took a hiatus [...]
MINNESOTA STATE
Bethel University News

Bethel Alert: Shelter in Place Ended

The Ramsey County shelter-in-place order has been lifted. Community members at the 3900 and Anderson Center campuses may continue with normal work and classes and move between buildings freely. Please go to bethel.edu/bethel-alert for more information. The Campaign for Bethel University. Bethel students and alumni accomplish incredible things in their...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

People of Color Career Fair returns to the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — The People of Color Career Fair is returning to the Twin Cities this fall for its ninth year. The one-day networking event will be held on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The career fair aims to bring employers to people of color in the area to help them find a job and combat the unemployment rate in Minnesota for minorities.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Hennepin Sheriff David Hutchinson takes on critics, media and DFL

(FOX 9) - In a candid podcast interview last week, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson talked broadly about his drunk driving crash, allegations he created a hostile work environment, DFL politics and the mental health of law enforcement. "I think the DFL has changed. I’ve changed my perspective. A lot...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Kyiv City Ballet make final U.S. tour stop in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands packed the Northrop Auditorium at the University of Minnesota Wednesday night, to welcome the Kyiv City Ballet to Minnesota. Many of the ballet's members have been overwhelmed by the support they've received which is reaching many around the world. It's been eight long months for members...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

University of Minnesota, Teamsters reach a deal, avoid strike

MINNEAPOLIS — On early Saturday morning, the University of Minnesota and Teamsters Local 320 reached a deal to avoid a strike, the union announced on social media. At around 3:20 a.m., the union posted on Facebook that they reached a three-year deal with the University of Minnesota and next week's strike has been called off.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Once-troubled building in Brooklyn Park to become youth empowerment center

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - An intersection in Brooklyn Park that's long been a hotspot for crime is getting new life. For more than a year, the violence intervention group Minnesota Acts Now has been patrolling the intersection of 63rd and Zane without guns, forming connections with community members and working to make the area safer.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

