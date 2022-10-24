Residents in downtown Bakersfield light up the dark for Halloween, and for themselves

Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
BPD hosts 'HalLAWeen' trick-or-treating at headquarters
Superheroes and princesses and cheerleaders and animals squirmed and twirled while waiting for the Bakersfield Police Department to open the doors to its downtown headquarters Thursday. The impatient reaction wasn’t surprising as the line to enter into “HalLAWeen,” the BPD's safe trick-or-treating event, stretched across Truxtun Avenue, halfway down Eye...
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Meet the dogs at the Kern County Animal Shelter
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Nick Cullen of Kern County Animal Services and host Ryan Nelson as they introduce us to four beautiful dogs who are looking for their forever homes while also showing off their Halloween costumes. Cynthia is an excitable and goofy girl who hates costumes, so...
Chipotle opening Delano location in early winter
Delano will soon have a new food option. Chipotle is expected to open its first location in the city early this winter.
Expect temperatures in the 70s in Bakersfield heading into the weekend
Kern County was on the cooler side Wednesday as the region saw mild temperatures and some winds in our mountains and desert communities. On Thursday, Bakersfield can expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 73 degrees. The low will be 49. The Tehachapi area will see sunshine amid a high of 62 degrees, and […]
Longtime Bakersfield business leader David Urner passes away
David Urner, a longtime leader in the Bakersfield business community, passed away on Saturday at the age of 92.
Coat and jacket drive for the homeless ahead of holiday season
Local organizations are teaming up to make sure everyone stays safe and warm. For this week’s Kern’s Kindness, 23ABC’S Kallyn Hobmann spoke with them about how you can help.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Don Shuco House
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Jackeline Ordoñez, Manager for Don Shuco House, and host Ryan Nelson as they chat about Don Shuco House's history and locations, the way Guatemalan food is made and why it is different than Mexican food, and Guatemalan culture, all while they eat some authentic Guatemalan food. Don Shuco House is a Guatemalan street food restaurant with locations in Bakersfield, Los Angeles, and the San Fernando Valley.
KGET 17
BPD searches for 2 suspects in Costco robbery
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two suspects they said were involved in a robbery at Costco on Rosedale Highway. Police said the two suspect stole several bottles of alcohol before being confronted by an employee. The employee suffered major injuries due to a struggle with the suspects, officials said. The suspects then fled in a car described as a gray four-door, 2007 BMW with California license plate number 7TVJ985.
Do you travel one of Bakersfield’s most dangerous intersections?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Law Offices of Chain | Cohn | Clark analyzed crash data around Bakersfield since 2011 and found Bakersfield’s top 10 most dangerous intersections. In the top spot is Ming Avenue and New Stine Road, which has suffered 40 crashes. The study also found that the most overall crashes happen in […]
Pedestrian struck and injured on Rosedale Hwy west of Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision that injured a pedestrian Wednesday night outside the Frito Lay Plant west of Bakersfield. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on Rosedale Highway at Judd Road. A pedestrian was reported down in the roadway and westbound lanes […]
GoFundMe set up for bicyclist killed in NW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been set up for the man who was killed riding his bicycle in northwest Bakersfield earlier this month. The collision happened on Sunday, Oct. 16 when the coroner said David Wood Jr., 29, was hit and killed by a car on Allen Road just north of Jomani […]
MISSING: Courtney Nichole Easley, 27
The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking for help locating a missing woman. Courtney Nichole Easley, 27, last contacted her family on Friday, September 3rd, 2021.
Report: Ming Avenue, New Stine Road most dangerous intersection in Bakersfield
According to a Bakersfield law office, Ming Avenue and New Stine Road is the most dangerous intersection in the city.
BPD asks for help finding 2 robbery suspects
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help locating two suspects following a robbery at Costco.
Change is hard: City reverts back to head-first diagonal parking on 3-block section of 18th Street
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some habits die hard. That’s the moral of the story along a three-block stretch of 18th Street in Downtown Bakersfield, where the city has aborted plans to implement a different style of parking. Despite evidence that backing into a diagonal parking space is safer than driving in head-first, the city of […]
Frugatti’s Restaurant is expanding, will stay ‘real Italian by real Italians’
Frugatti's owner Ralph Fruguglietti announces a new property purchase and plans for an expanded restaurant in Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Now
Hazardous Household Waste collection events in November
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County Public Works will host their Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection events in November. Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at any of the following one-day events in Kern:. (Tehachapi) Saturday, November 5, 2022 – Tehachapi Recycling...
Bakersfield Californian
Tehachapi area measures have mistakes on mail-in ballots
TEHACHAPI — Ballot errors have been identified on at least three measures coming before some Tehachapi area voters on Nov. 8. Measure X, a proposal of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District that would extend the lease of the local hospital to Adventist Health, and two measures put on the ballot by the Bear Valley Community Services District have errors.
Kern County and CalFresh are expanding food access for low-income people
The Kern County Board of Supervisors' decision will help two different kinds of seniors; both those on SSI and those about to graduate from college.
1 Person Killed In A Bicycle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Tehachapi Police Department reported a bicycle accident on Monday. The accident occurred on Tucker Road near Conway Avenue around 4 p.m. The collision involved a bicycle and a pick up truck. The pick up truck was exiting a parking lot when it collided with the bicyclist.
