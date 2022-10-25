Milford, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Milford.
The Wilbur Cross High School soccer team will have a game with Foran High School on October 25, 2022, 12:45:00.
Wilbur Cross High School
Foran High School
October 25, 2022
12:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Daniel Hand High School soccer team will have a game with Jonathan Law High School on October 25, 2022, 12:45:00.
Daniel Hand High School
Jonathan Law High School
October 25, 2022
12:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0