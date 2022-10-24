Read full article on original website
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police warn those planning to visit Massachusetts Riverwalk after rape, indecent assault
The Massachusetts State Police are investigating two reported incidents, a rape that occurred in September and an indecent assault that occurred last Thursday, on the Riverwalk in Waltham. Whether the two assaults were committed by the same assailant remains part of the ongoing investigation. On the night of Sept. 14,...
WCVB
'Bonnie and Clyde' robbery suspects taken into custody in Malden, police say
MALDEN, Mass. — A man and woman are facing charges in connection with a string of five armed robberies that happened in Malden, police said. Law enforcement officials, including Malden detectives, state police and members of the FBI, had been monitoring the behavior of suspect George Johnson for several days, police said.
‘I’m speechless’: Boston elementary school student found with loaded gun
BOSTON — A child was found with a loaded gun at a Boston elementary School on Thursday afternoon. Police received a report of a student with a gun, and discovered the child was carrying it but was not pointing it at anyone or anything. It is still unclear how...
WCVB
Man shot, killed inside Boston barber shop remembered for good deeds
BOSTON — A manshot and killed inside a barber shop in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is being remembered for his good deeds in the community as the search for the assailant continues. The victim was identified by Boston police as Herman Maxwell Hylton, 43, of Roxbury. Hylton was described him...
Arrest made after man stabbed multiple times in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — One person is in custody after a man was stabbed multiple times in Tewksbury late Tuesday night, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Woodland Drive found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.
Boston police seek public’s help identifying alleged credit card fraudster
Anyone with any information is asked to call Boston police detectives at 617-343-4275. Detectives in Roxbury and Dorchester are requesting the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of credit card fraud around Boston. Boston police released photos of the suspect on the department’s social media and blog, noting...
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
Both sides of Route 1 in Peabody shut down following serious crash
PEABODY, Mass. — Both sides of Route 1 in Peabody have been shut down following a serious crash on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on the ramp from Interstate 95 south to Route 1 south, according to MassDOT. Route 1 is currently closed in both directions to allow for...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Detective Roy Joseph Sergei 35 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Detective Roy J. Sergei who was killed in the line of duty 35 years ago. On Monday, October 26, 1987, Detective Sergei was shot and killed by an armed suspect as he fled through an alleyway in the area of Marlborough Street and Massachusetts Avenue in the Back Bay.
bpdnews.com
Drug Control Unit Arrests Male on Firearm Charges
On October 26, 2022, at about 1:45 PM, Officers assigned to the B-3 and C-11 DCUs, in conjunction with the Youth Violence Strike Force, were in the area of Columbia Road and made an on-site firearm arrest of Matthew Davis, 34, of Dorchester. Officers observed an individual, later identified as...
Police: Man stole car while owner was unloading groceries on South Shore
A neighbor allegedly saw a bald, white male in a gray hoodie get into the car and drive away. A car was stolen Saturday morning in front of a Hingham home as its owner unloaded groceries, and found that night in Rockland with front end damage. Police are seeking the suspected thief.
Tips come pouring in from residents across New England amid search for missing Raynham teen
RAYNHAM, Mass. — Authorities say they have received more than 50 tips from residents across New England (and beyond) about Colleen Weaver, the girl who went missing from Raynham last Tuesday. A vigil will be held on Thursday at the First Congregational Church of Raynham at 6:00 p.m. to...
whdh.com
One person hurt when driver hits two homes in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been sent to the hospital after a driver crashed into two homes in Mattapan overnight. The pickup truck drove down Morton Street in Mattapan and hit one home before it hit another, damaging the foundation, and came to a stop. A car nearby one of the homes was also damaged. The truck, which was flattened by the crash, has since been towed away.
NECN
Boston Police Officer Injured While Responding to Disturbance
A police officer was injured while responding to a disturbance in Boston on Tuesday morning. Boston police said the officer responded to a report of a disturbance on Dudley Terrace shortly after 11:30 a.m. The injured officer was taken to an area hospital for evaluation but is expected to be...
North Reading Police charge 39-year-old Mass. woman in connection to hit-and-run that injured child
NORTH READING, Mass. — North Reading Department has charged a 39-year-old Andover woman in connection to a hit-and-run incident last week that injured a small child. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a hit-and-run on Lakeside Boulevard just before 8 a.m. The 39-year-old woman...
ABC6.com
New Bedford police recover nearly $1.3M in cash, largest seizure in department history
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police announced a “historic seizure” after detectives recovered nearly $1.3 million in cash this past Friday. Following a several-months long investigation, police said they executed search warrants at homes on Cottage Street and New Plainville Road, along with several storage units that resulted in the recovery of cash and drugs.
Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say
HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
Missing Medway man found dead following multi-community search
MEDWAY, Mass. — A Medway man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead following an extensive search that involved multiple communities, authorities said. Howard White, 72, was reported missing by a family member when he failed to return home from a walk on Sunday afternoon, according to the Medway Police Department.
18-year-old arrested after man walking in Medford was hit, killed by car
MEDFORD -- An 18-year-old driver was arrested after he allegedly hit and killed a man who was walking in Medford Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened on Middlesex Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Walter Wishoski, 77, of Malden, was crossing the street and in the right travel lane when he was hit by a Ford Fiesta, State Police said. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The driver, 18-year-old Everton Candido, of Somerville, stayed on the scene. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a car.
Driver facing charges after elderly man hit and killed in Medford, police say
MEDFORD, Mass. — A driver is facing charges after hitting and killing a man who was walking in the roadway Sunday night, according to authorities. Massachusetts State Police say they responded to the area of 330 Middlesex Avenue just before 7:00 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car. An investigation shows the victim, a 77-year-old Malden man, was walking in the right travel lane when he was hit by a 2013 Ford Fiesta, according to law enforcement officials.
