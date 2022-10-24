ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

'Bonnie and Clyde' robbery suspects taken into custody in Malden, police say

MALDEN, Mass. — A man and woman are facing charges in connection with a string of five armed robberies that happened in Malden, police said. Law enforcement officials, including Malden detectives, state police and members of the FBI, had been monitoring the behavior of suspect George Johnson for several days, police said.
MALDEN, MA
WCVB

Man shot, killed inside Boston barber shop remembered for good deeds

BOSTON — A manshot and killed inside a barber shop in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is being remembered for his good deeds in the community as the search for the assailant continues. The victim was identified by Boston police as Herman Maxwell Hylton, 43, of Roxbury. Hylton was described him...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Detective Roy Joseph Sergei 35 Years Ago Today

BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Detective Roy J. Sergei who was killed in the line of duty 35 years ago. On Monday, October 26, 1987, Detective Sergei was shot and killed by an armed suspect as he fled through an alleyway in the area of Marlborough Street and Massachusetts Avenue in the Back Bay.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Drug Control Unit Arrests Male on Firearm Charges

On October 26, 2022, at about 1:45 PM, Officers assigned to the B-3 and C-11 DCUs, in conjunction with the Youth Violence Strike Force, were in the area of Columbia Road and made an on-site firearm arrest of Matthew Davis, 34, of Dorchester. Officers observed an individual, later identified as...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

One person hurt when driver hits two homes in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been sent to the hospital after a driver crashed into two homes in Mattapan overnight. The pickup truck drove down Morton Street in Mattapan and hit one home before it hit another, damaging the foundation, and came to a stop. A car nearby one of the homes was also damaged. The truck, which was flattened by the crash, has since been towed away.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Police Officer Injured While Responding to Disturbance

A police officer was injured while responding to a disturbance in Boston on Tuesday morning. Boston police said the officer responded to a report of a disturbance on Dudley Terrace shortly after 11:30 a.m. The injured officer was taken to an area hospital for evaluation but is expected to be...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford police recover nearly $1.3M in cash, largest seizure in department history

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police announced a “historic seizure” after detectives recovered nearly $1.3 million in cash this past Friday. Following a several-months long investigation, police said they executed search warrants at homes on Cottage Street and New Plainville Road, along with several storage units that resulted in the recovery of cash and drugs.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say

HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
HINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

18-year-old arrested after man walking in Medford was hit, killed by car

MEDFORD -- An 18-year-old driver was arrested after he allegedly hit and killed a man who was walking in Medford Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened on Middlesex Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Walter Wishoski, 77, of Malden, was crossing the street and in the right travel lane when he was hit by a Ford Fiesta, State Police said. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The driver, 18-year-old Everton Candido, of Somerville, stayed on the scene. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a car. 
MEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

