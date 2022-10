The SPSL 4A Football league looks like a car wreck with one vehicle slightly damaged that can be driven away and then a 4 car pile-up right behind them. Sumner put themselves in great position to clinch the tough SPSL by rolling over Bethel to improve to 7-1 and now are a win away from clinching the league Championship. The rest of the league is still a question with Graham-Kapowsin, Emerald Ridge and Puyallup all at 6-2, Curtis right behind at 5-3 and Bethel at 4-4. Puyallup and Curtis play each other as do G-K and Bethel. Sumner finishes with South Kitsap, Emerald Ridge plays Rogers and Olympia hosts Bellarmine Prep.

SUMNER, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO