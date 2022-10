Graduates Jarred Houston and Nate Martin will return for their fifth years at Emerson, hoping to continue momentum from their appearance in the NCAA DIII playoffs last season. Standing at 6-foot-10, Houston dominated from the center position in the 2021-22 season, averaging 18.5 points, nearly 15 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game. Named NEWMAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year for the season, he amassed 21 double-doubles in 26 games.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO