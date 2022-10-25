ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Doylestown.

The Central Bucks West High School soccer team will have a game with Central Bucks East High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.

Central Bucks West High School
Central Bucks East High School
October 25, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Spring Ford High School soccer team will have a game with Central Bucks East High School on October 25, 2022, 14:00:00.

Spring Ford High School
Central Bucks East High School
October 25, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

