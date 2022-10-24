How many episodes does ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ have and when do they release on Disney Plus?

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
An unintentionally creepy family-friendly Disney dud continues to get side-eyed and slated
Disney cornered the market on family-friendly entertainment a long time ago, but even the all-powerful Mouse House isn’t free from making the odd major misstep or two, of which 1999’s Inspector Gadget can definitely be considered a prominent example. The blockbuster adaptation of the beloved animated series came...
wegotthiscovered.com
David Tennant might be back, but this former Doctor Who has absolutely zero interest in returning
Doctor Who fans are currently on cloud nine following the confirmation that David Tennant is the Fourteenth Doctor. He’s returning just in time to lead a trilogy of specials to come in 2023 for the never-ending, sci-fi series’ 60th anniversary. Although Tennant is clearly more than happy to return as the Time Lord, another former Doctor has made it abundantly clear he has no interest whatsoever in setting foot in the TARDIS once more.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ legend vows he will never return as ‘Star Wars’ mind-blowing Yoda secret, revealed is
David Tennant might be back to lead us through the television institution’s 60th anniversary, but another Doctor Who icon has vehemently ruled out a return as their own incarnation of the Time Lord. Elsewhere in the sci-fi sphere, the latest Star Wars show has left fans reeling as a minor detail has inadvertently turned our understanding of Yoda on its head, while cinephiles are still failing to reach a consensus about a hugely divisive movie a full decade on.
wegotthiscovered.com
A polarizing comic book epic hated by its own studio and writer isn’t as bad as its reputation suggests
One day in the future, blockbuster historians will have a field day digging deep into Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice to try and get a handle on one of the most contentious and hotly-debated big budget studio movies ever made. The crossover fans had been desperate...
wegotthiscovered.com
The Netflix original sequel to an epic disaster that lost $100 million decapitates the platform’s Top 10
It sounds like a nightmarish fever dream, but did you know Netflix made a sequel to one of the biggest box office bombs of all-time, one that’s directed by the guy who played Sergeant Qiang in the live-action Mulan remake, and was co-written by Lucifer star Aimee Garcia and former WWE wrestler A.J. Mendez? Because it exists, and Blade of the 47 Ronin has already been making a splash.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Big Trouble in Little China’ star wants Dwayne Johnson to leave the cult classic well alone
If you can believe it, t’s been seven years since the ominous news first emerged that Dwayne Johnson was planning to produce and star in either a remake, reboot, or sequel to John Carpenter’s beloved cult classic Big Trouble in Little China. As you’d expect given the genre-bending...
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
wegotthiscovered.com
A fan favorite horror that peaked with its very first scene marks 20 years of disappointment
Maintaining a level of consistent quality from beginning to end is one of the minimum requirements necessary in creating a popular and well-received movie, but the team behind 2002’s Ghost Ship didn’t get the memo. That’s not to say director Steve Beck’s supernatural nightmare is an abject failure...
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
wegotthiscovered.com
Thousands of crybabies sign petition to remove ‘House of the Dragon’ head writer before season 2
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for ‘House of the Dragon’ season one. On today’s episode of ‘this is why we can’t have nice things’, we present you with a petition undersigned by a 2000-strong group of people with such severe PTSD over the latter few Game of Thrones seasons that they would see House of the Dragon writer Sara Hess lose her job over one scene they took issue with.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer
We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
wegotthiscovered.com
Spooky Season queen Vanessa Hudgens mimics Natalie Portman for another epic Halloween costume
Vanessa Hudgens has nailed another epic spook season with her latest Halloween costume celebration. This year the Tick, Tick…Boom! star fully channeled the look of Natalie Portman’s “White Swan” character from the 2010 Darren Aronofsky psychothriller, Black Swan. Hudgens was joined by a passel of friends...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Secret Invasion’ accidentally reveals Emilia Clarke’s pivotal MCU role
Marvel Studios is having a horrendous time with leaks at the moment, with today’s major Secret Invasion bombshell marking the third day in a row that one of the studio’s major projects has seen sensitive information make its way online ahead of time. First it was the teaser...
wegotthiscovered.com
A turgid spy thriller that aimed for sequels but missed by a mile thwarts World War III on streaming
The ratio of blockbuster action thrillers that come to theaters with the intention of launching a franchise compared to those that actually succeed is awfully skewed, but there was genuine hope that American Assassin could buck the trend and become a mid budget R-rated series with the potential to carry on for a long time.
wegotthiscovered.com
Simu Liu’s comments on Chadwick Boseman at ‘Wakanda Forever’ premiere spark outrage among fans
Marvel superstar Simu Liu is receiving backlash from fans for seemingly benign comments he made on the red carpet of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere when discussing the legacy of Chadwick Boseman. Sporting an all-black fitted suit and matching black spectacles, Liu expressed his excitement at seeing how the...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans go down the rabbit hole debating what would happen if the Jedi had never discovered Anakin
On paper, the chances of Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi meeting Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace were low. They were only on Tatooine after a stray shot damaged their hyperdrive, and what are the chances they’d stroll into the junk shop in which one of the most powerful Force users in the galaxy worked?
wegotthiscovered.com
Henry Cavill isn’t the only long-absent DCEU star fans want to see return
The recently released Black Adam has won the favor of DC fans by confirming what everyone had been fervently hoping and demanding for a very long time — the return of Henry Cavill as Clark Kent aka Superman. But while this cements the presence of the Kryptonian superhero in the DCEU, it did little to dash away the lingering clouds of doubt over the appearance of another equally loved character i.e., Amy Adams as Lois Lane.
wegotthiscovered.com
Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
wegotthiscovered.com
A wildly successful but widely-hated franchise makes an opinion-splitting comeback on Netflix
Of all the fantastical YA literary adaptations to swamp the marketplace in the aftermath of Harry Potter‘s global success, none proved to be anywhere near as successful or generate quite the same levels of fervor as The Twilight Saga. Those who bore witness to the cultural phenomenon will recall...
Comments / 0