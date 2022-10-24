Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
ktalnews.com
State Fair of Louisiana returns with food, rides and fun
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana returned on Thursday. It all kicked off around noon, and people of all ages from across Louisiana were there for the first day. Big smiles and laughter filled the fairgrounds. Some high school seniors in the...
ktalnews.com
Airline stays perfect in district, St. Mary’s upsets Logansport and more in Thursday night action
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – With inclement weather forcing many teams to move their games to Thursday night, there were 13 different games played in Northwest Louisiana. Below and the scores from those games and other games across Texas. Louisiana. Parkway 20, Airline 41. North Desoto 56, Bossier 16. Lakeside...
ktalnews.com
Federal lawsuit filed against Minden Police officers
A 58-year-old man was rear-ended in Minden and ended up being pepper sprayed and thrown to the ground by Minden police. Federal lawsuit filed against Minden Police officers. A 58-year-old man was rear-ended in Minden and ended up being pepper sprayed and thrown to the ground by Minden police. Candidate...
ktalnews.com
Parts of central Claiborne Parish under boil advisory
Claiborne Parish, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Claiborne Parish issued a boil advisory for a large portion of the parish between Homer and Lisbon on Thursday night. Officials say the advisory is due to a pipe replacement in the water well at Arizona Water Plant. It affects the east side of the water system, starting on the east side of Airport Loop Rd. on Hwy 2.
ktalnews.com
$6M road repair project set to begin in District A
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport drivers can now look forward to a smoother ride as the city enters the final stages of a road improvement project in District A. Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor of District A says since she has been in office, many people in the area have complained about how awful the roads are.
ktalnews.com
Community activist Breka Peoples appears in DeSoto Parish Court over 2020 electioneering charge
Community activist Breka Peoples appears in DeSoto Parish Court over 2020 electioneering charge. Community activist Breka Peoples appears in DeSoto …. Community activist Breka Peoples appears in DeSoto Parish Court over 2020 electioneering charge. Candidate Profile: Alan Jackson Fights for District …. Jackson was appointed to the city council in...
ktalnews.com
Business owner says destroyed historic building causing problems for neighboring businesses
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A massive fire destroyed a historic building in downtown Shreveport just over a month ago. Now neighboring businesses say it’s a safety hazard and an eyesore. The fire that broke out in the old Humphrey’s In the Square building on Texas Street gutted the...
ktalnews.com
YLEH: Carla Buntyn, City Council District G candidate, says she wants to make a difference in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Carla Buntyn said she realized she could make a difference in her community three years ago now she’s taking action and making a run for Shreveport City Council District G. “Right now, we’re speaking with the Stakeholders talking about crime. Crime is what I...
ktalnews.com
TDPS: Hallsville man arrested, charged for road fatality
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Hallsville man was arrested and charged after causing a fatal crash on US Highway 80 near Marshall, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened on October 15 at 8:15 p.m. about three miles west of Marshall. According to police,...
ktalnews.com
Woman arrested after hours long standoff with SPD
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police were involved in a standoff with a suspect who refused to come out when police arrived to serve an arrest warrant on Tuesday. Officers arrived in the 3700 block of W. College Street around 1:00 p.m. to serve felony arrest warrants to an unnamed suspect. The woman then barricaded herself inside the house and reportedly started shooting.
ktalnews.com
Former BCPD officer, union president, pleads guilty in federal court
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A former Bossier City police sergeant pleaded guilty Wednesday to additional charges related to his recent arrest. According to a release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 52-year-old Harold “B.J.” Sanford pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit fraud against the United States and one count of obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
Comments / 0