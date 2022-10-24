ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

State Fair of Louisiana returns with food, rides and fun

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana returned on Thursday. It all kicked off around noon, and people of all ages from across Louisiana were there for the first day. Big smiles and laughter filled the fairgrounds. Some high school seniors in the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Federal lawsuit filed against Minden Police officers

A 58-year-old man was rear-ended in Minden and ended up being pepper sprayed and thrown to the ground by Minden police. Federal lawsuit filed against Minden Police officers. A 58-year-old man was rear-ended in Minden and ended up being pepper sprayed and thrown to the ground by Minden police. Candidate...
MINDEN, LA
ktalnews.com

Parts of central Claiborne Parish under boil advisory

Claiborne Parish, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Claiborne Parish issued a boil advisory for a large portion of the parish between Homer and Lisbon on Thursday night. Officials say the advisory is due to a pipe replacement in the water well at Arizona Water Plant. It affects the east side of the water system, starting on the east side of Airport Loop Rd. on Hwy 2.
CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

$6M road repair project set to begin in District A

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport drivers can now look forward to a smoother ride as the city enters the final stages of a road improvement project in District A. Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor of District A says since she has been in office, many people in the area have complained about how awful the roads are.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Community activist Breka Peoples appears in DeSoto Parish Court over 2020 electioneering charge

Community activist Breka Peoples appears in DeSoto Parish Court over 2020 electioneering charge. Community activist Breka Peoples appears in DeSoto …. Community activist Breka Peoples appears in DeSoto Parish Court over 2020 electioneering charge. Candidate Profile: Alan Jackson Fights for District …. Jackson was appointed to the city council in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

TDPS: Hallsville man arrested, charged for road fatality

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Hallsville man was arrested and charged after causing a fatal crash on US Highway 80 near Marshall, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened on October 15 at 8:15 p.m. about three miles west of Marshall. According to police,...
HALLSVILLE, TX
ktalnews.com

Woman arrested after hours long standoff with SPD

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police were involved in a standoff with a suspect who refused to come out when police arrived to serve an arrest warrant on Tuesday. Officers arrived in the 3700 block of W. College Street around 1:00 p.m. to serve felony arrest warrants to an unnamed suspect. The woman then barricaded herself inside the house and reportedly started shooting.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Former BCPD officer, union president, pleads guilty in federal court

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A former Bossier City police sergeant pleaded guilty Wednesday to additional charges related to his recent arrest. According to a release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 52-year-old Harold “B.J.” Sanford pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit fraud against the United States and one count of obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
BOSSIER CITY, LA

