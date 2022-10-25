ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Kansas City.

The Ottawa High School soccer team will have a game with Bishop Ward High School on October 25, 2022, 15:00:00.

Ottawa High School
Bishop Ward High School
October 25, 2022
15:00:00
2022 KSHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

The Olathe Northwest High School soccer team will have a game with JC Harmon High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.

Olathe Northwest High School
JC Harmon High School
October 25, 2022
16:00:00
2022 KSHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

