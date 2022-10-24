Read full article on original website
$32 Million Pasadena Homeless Housing Complex On Track to Be Completed By May
The Diane and John Mullin Hope Center, a 65-unit housing project for homeless individuals under construction just east of Lake Avenue at 1000 E. Walnut St. in Pasadena, is currently on track to be completed by May 2023. “The Hope Center is on track and all four floors have been...
District 1 Residents Have Chance to Get Acquainted With City Leaders at Community Meeting
Councilmember Tyron Hampton will reintroduce the community to leaders at City Hall during his community meeting from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 at John Muir High School, 1905 Lincoln Ave., Pasadena. “This community meeting will provide First District residents with an opportunity to acquaint/reacquaint themselves with the...
Council Expresses Concerns During Public Hearing on Affinity Project
The City Council on Monday conducted a public hearing on the Affinity Project, a major planned development that could be seven stories high. The project’s developers hope to demolish six of the nine existing commercial buildings on the 3.3 acre site, which runs from 465 to 577 South Arroyo Parkway.
Department of Transportation Studies Range of ‘Shared Mobility’ Options for Pasadena
Pasadena’s Department of Transportation (DOT) continues to study potential shared mobility options for the City of Pasadena. It has yet to determine if it will recommend bicycles or electric scooters for the program. During the meeting of the Municipal Services Committee on Tuesday, Joaquin Siques, deputy director at DOT,...
LA City Council to Adopt Hybrid Meeting Model
As the Pasadena City Council ponders what kind of system it will use for public meetings going forward, the Los Angeles City Council announced on Tuesday it will introduce a hybrid public comment system. The system will allow remote public comment in addition to in-person. On Monday, the Pasadena City...
After Seven Years, Bicycle Facilities Identified in the 2015 Bicycle Transportation Action Plan Yet To Be Constructed
The 2015 Bicycle Transportation Action Plan outlined the construction of nine dedicated bicycle facilities throughout the city along with several ‘Roseways,’ a network of low-speed, low-traffic neighborhood streets ideal for safe,comfortable bicycling. These plans, which were driven by public participation through numerous community meetings, were planned to be...
City Council Tables Discussion on Returning to In-Person Meetings
After a six hour meeting on Monday, the City Council made the decision to delay taking action on an important topic. The City Council agreed to delay providing direction to City staff for returning to in-person public meetings. The move came after a lengthy public hearing on a planned development.
City Committee Hears Update Regarding Pasadena’s Pedestrian Plan
The Department of Transportation (DOT) has presented to the Municipal Services Committee the draft Pasadena Pedestrian Plan, which prioritizes enhancement of street segments that need improvement in order for the city to become more pedestrian friendly. The plan identified a series of potential pedestrian safety improvements to be considered, including...
Guest Opinion | Patricia Jimenez: Two Racist Recordings, Two Very Different Outcomes
As a Mexican-American woman born of immigrant parents who came to this country with little education and few possessions, one of the things that makes me most proud is seeing my fellow Latinos rise in the ranks of education and politics and making strides for our community. My father fixed refrigerators by day and delivered pizzas by night to help his three children attend UCLA. His son is now a judge and his daughters are educators. We work hard every day to make his sacrifice matter and make our community proud. This is why listening to the audio of Nury Martinez made me sick to my stomach. Her comments were appalling and a huge step backward for Latinos fighting for equal representation, integrity and justice for people of all backgrounds, cultures and genders.
‘Pasadena 100’ Rallies for 100% Carbon-Free Power Grid in Pasadena
As part of an ongoing campaign by a coalition of local environmental groups called The Pasadena 100, more than nearly 300 local activists along with elected leaders gathered for a rally at Pasadena City Hall Monday afternoon, to call on the Pasadena Department of Water and Power to reduce carbon emissions dramatically.
Mayor Gordo Issues Proclamation Recognizing Residents’ Rights Month
Mayor Victor Gordo on Monday issued a proclamation honoring people living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities as part of Long Term Care Residents’ Rights Month. “October is Residents’ Rights Month, an annual event designated by Consumer Voice to honor residents living in all long-term care facilities and those receiving care in their home or community,” according to the Community Voice website. “It is an opportunity to focus on and celebrate the dignity and rights of every individual receiving long-term services and supports.”
Administrative Review in McClain Shooting Tracking for Completion Soon
According to the City Manager Miguel Márquez, an administrative review into an officer involved shooting is due to be completed soon. “It should be completed by the end of this month or very early next month,” Marquez told the City Council on Monday. The police department is looking...
Paseo Colorado Mall Bought in Foreclosure Sale Monday
[Updated] A Canadian developer bought The Paseo shopping center in downtown Pasadena on Monday in a foreclosure sale after its owner defaulted on a loan, according to real estate news site The Real Deal. The Onni Group of Vancouver paid $103 million through a foreclosure, according to a Monday release...
Local Nonprofit Helps Brighten the Holiday Season For Families in Need in Pasadena
For families in need, the holiday season can be particularly stressful and challenging. In keeping with their yearly tradition, Families Forward Learning Center, which provides free education and social services to low-income families in Pasadena, is holding its annual Adopt-a-Family program this holiday season. Community members are encouraged to donate...
Special Pasadena Police Patrols Will be on The Lookout For Traffic Violations This Friday
Consider this fair warning, the Pasadena Police Department will conduct a traffic enforcement program on Friday, October 28. Officers will be deployed at various locations throughout the city to look for violations including, but not limited to, primary collision factors involving speed, red signals, and right of way violations. When violations are observed, violators will be cited and/or educated on the safety concerns associated with the violation.
Average LA County Gas Prices Drop for 21st Consecutive Day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Wednesday for the 21st consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 3.6 cents to $5.734. The average price has dropped 76 cents over the past 21 days, including 3.1 cents Tuesday, to its lowest...
Get Your Fright On With Tons of Fang-tastic Events in Old Pasadena This Weekend and Halloween Day
Old Pasadena has a host of events scheduled for this Halloween weekend and Monday for what promises to be a “frightfully good time for the whole family!”. A half dozen events arte ongoing leading up to Monday, October 31, when from 5 to 8 p.m. you can bring your costumed ghosts and ghoulies to trick-or-treat store-to-store in Old Pasadena.
Political Gumbo: Let’s Set the Record Straight
During Monday’s City Council meeting during the typical phone calls on matters not on the agenda, one caller made a comparison that I just did not get. The caller referred to Anthony McClain as Pasadena’s Emmett Till. Till, as anyone that’s bothered to read up on Black .....
Students Who Change the World
One signature Pasadena Unified School District program which clearly demonstrates the global value of education is the International Baccalaureate (IB) Programme. The IB curriculum develops curious, knowledgeable, young people who care about their school, their community, and the world around them. Willard Elementary offers an authorized IB Primary Years Programme designed for every student in grades TK – 5. Students can continue IB studies that are offered at Blair Middle & High School.
Meet 2023 Rose Queen Bella Ballard of Altadena, A Senior at The Ogburn School
The Pasadena Tournament of Roses named Bella Ballard as the 104th Rose Queen amid pomp and pageantry at the Tournament House Tuesday evening. 2023 Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott announced and crowned Queen Bella before an excited crowd of hundreds. Seventeen-year-old Queen Bella attends The Ogburn School, a distance...
