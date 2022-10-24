RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Doug Crossen has been selected as the superintendent for Devils Tower National Monument. Crossen has worked for the National Park Service for more than 30 years and his experience in park operations, facilities management, supervision, and project writing will be a great asset to Devils Tower, says Kate Hammond, the National Park Service acting regional director. “He brings a calm demeanor and a strong commitment to teamwork, community partnership and Tribal relations. We are excited to have him on board.”

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 6 DAYS AGO