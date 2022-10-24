ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

FDA plans new mammogram regulations to help women with dense breasts

By Roxana Saberi
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQsAz_0ilJCGXn00

Mammograms can sometimes fail to detect tumors in women who have a higher breast density. As a result, the FDA said it's planning new regulations for informing women about their tissue type and screening options.

Dr. Sarah Friedewald, the chief of breast imaging at Northwestern Medicine, explains that denser breasts have less fat and more tissue. It can be more difficult to spot tumors in dense tissue in mammograms, since both show up as white in the images.

"About 40[%] to 50% of the women in the country actually have dense breast tissue. It just makes it a little bit harder for us to find cancer on the mammogram," Friedewald said.

For one of Friedewald's patients, she said that they needed additional scans, an ultrasound and an MRI to detect a large cancerous tumor due to her breast density.

In the U.S., 38 states now require patients to be notified about their breast density.

If you're planning to get a mammogram, it's important to ask doctors about your tissue type. If additional tests are needed, make sure to get a medical order and check if your insurance company requires pre-approval and covers the cost.

More tests can cost anywhere between a few hundred to thousands of dollars .

Eve Feinberg, 48, gets screened for breast cancer every year due to her aunts being diagnosed at a young age. She said she pays around $2,000 out of pocket each year for an MRI after insurance coverage.

She insists, though, that it's worth it.

"Just to know that if something is detected, it will be detected at an early stage," Feinberg said.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis Investigates: Kaiser Cuts Pain Prescriptions Impacting Patients

TUOLUMNE COUNTY — A Call Kurtis investigation found that some viewers are struggling to get their pain prescriptions filled, and he's now learned that it's impacting some Kaiser patients as well, who have come to him to get answers why. It started with the wife of a Kaiser patient in Auburn, who says her husband has a bad knee and needs Hydrocodone for the pain but Kaiser turned him away. "After taking this medication for over 10 years, he's physically dependent on it," she wrote. "If he doesn't have access to the medication, his body will...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Aerosol products higher risk for benzene: scientist behind recalls

Unilever is recalling dry shampoo aerosol products sold nationwide because they may contain elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen. The recall is the latest of half a dozen so far this year, with the cancer-causing chemical showing up in products including deodorant, hand sanitizer and sunscreen.People should take the benzene-related recalls seriously, as they involve a far more dangerous contaminant than most, according to David Light, CEO of Valisure, an independent lab in New Haven, Connecticut, that alerted the Food and Drug Administration to its findings of benzene in sunscreen sprays last year. "Benzene is such a bad molecule —...
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
111K+
Followers
20K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy